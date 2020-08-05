Are You an Introvert?

First of all, being an introvert is not a bad thing to be. It is not a mental disorder or personality flaw. In fact, many say it is a good thing. Why we tend to think that introverts are shy, antisocial, or self-absorbed is a mystery. To understand the difference between an extrovert and introvert, you first have to know what each of these are. Extroverts usually direct their energy externally toward others in an open way while introverts typically keep their energy inside. It is true that extroverts are more open and talkative than introverts, but that does not signify a good or bad attribute either. They are just different. Not better or worse. Different.

Introvert vs. Extrovert?

Most people are both introverted and extroverted. It is difficult to be one without the other. You just have a tendency to lean one way or the other. It is a personality trait, not a flaw. Introverts focus more on their internal feelings and this makes them seem shy or even conceited. But this is not usually the case. Just being quiet does not mean that you do not like people, and it does not make you antisocial. Think of it as a scale with introversion on one end and extroversion on the other. Where you fall within that line is who you are. Although there are fewer introverts than extroverts, at least 30% of the population are more extroverted than introverted.

Take the Test

There is a test called the Myers-Briggs Test that can help you figure out which one you lean toward. It is a self-inventory that requires you to be completely honest with yourself to determine where you are on the introvert/extrovert scale. You can take this test online, but it is best to talk to a professional if you are concerned. If you think that your introversion is causing a problem with your personal or professional life, it is important to talk to a counselor or therapist. You can do it online, so you don’t even have to go anywhere. This is really meaningful for an introvert.

Girls Like Quiet Men

However, if you think about it, being an introvert can be a very good thing. Especially with dating. Do girls like quiet guys? Yes, they do. While introverts may have a hard time meeting women, it seems that girls are drawn to the quiet ones. Some call them moody or troubled. They are just quiet. But girls like to help people, especially men. If they think you are troubled, they want to see what is wrong with you. So, being quiet is like a chick magnet of sorts.

Don’t Want to be a Chick Magnet?

Maybe you don’t want to be a magnet to anyone though. Introverts tend to want to be alone, right? No, not all the time. While introverts value their alone time, they do not want to be alone all the time. They do not dislike people. But unlike extroverts, they need to get away from everyone to relax and recharge. An extrovert would rather be with a group of people socializing.

How to Know the Difference

Another way that people see introverts is as reflective or studious. Does introversion make you more intelligent? Of course not! However, introverts do tend to be more into studying, reading, and working on their own so they very well may be smarter than the average extrovert. Here are the differences between the two:

Introverts:

Do not like crowds

Enjoy spending time alone but don’t dislike being with people

Would rather have a few good friends than a large group of acquaintances

May spend more time thinking things over and less time doing them

Can forget to check in with the outside world because they enjoy being alone so much

Enjoy books, photos, memories, and thoughts rather than actions

Extroverts:

Love being in a crowd or big party

Seen as being personable and outgoing

Enjoy working in teams or groups

Sometimes act too quickly rather than thinking things through

Have a lot of acquaintances

Can forge ahead without knowing what they are doing

Talk to an Experienced Counselor or Therapist

So, you can see that there are benefits and downfalls to both of these types and it does not matter which way you fall. Your personality is your personality and you should embrace it. However, if you are concerned that your introversion is causing you issues with relationships, personal or professional, you should talk to someone. There are many counselors and therapists online who can help you work through your issues and learn how to make the best of your attributes. It is not about changing you from an introvert to an extrovert. It is about making the best of what you have.



