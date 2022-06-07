Are You Sleeping With the Seven Dwarfs Too?

I don’t know anyone who isn’t sleeping with at least a few of the seven dwarfs that I’ve been over the last two years, namely anxiety, disbelief, worry, fear, denial, distraction, and hopeful. How could you do anything but? There is so much going on, so much chaos, flux, anger, suspicion and dissention that you would have to be made of steel not to have the occasional weak moment or eight hours full of weak moments so-to-speak. Night-time tends to get the better of most of us in this regard.

There does come a point, however, when some of us become “exhausted” out-of falling prey to the dwarfs that have occupied our pillows for far too long. This group presently includes me. Like the bad houseguests that show up uninvited then never leave, I gave all seven of my dwarfs the heave ho finally. Then, I barred the door and shouted “Done!” And I mean it.

I am done with getting sucked into the crazy that these dwarfs represent, cumulatively. I’m done with the spell that has had me questioning “what’s real” and “what’s not,” when “what’s real” is so blatantly obvious. I’m done with the impact the external noise has had on my personal health and welfare. And I’m done with the illusion that I have no control. “I’m done,” and in that I’ve reinstated myself as the sole occupant of my bed, hearth, and home with zero regrets to be had.

I am not alone in this renewed state of being, I can assure you. Countless others are “done” too. Like me, many have come to the point where they are simply “exhausted” out-of participating in “group sleep.” And so they’ve woken up in states of little tolerance and enormous resolve. Simply put, they’ve taken their beds back and sent their dwarfs packing too. And their decisions are waking others, those who have also been pushed far enough and are now giving new meaning to the phrase ‘lights-out.”

The day you finally decide that it is just too hard to live with those seven dwarfs is the day that you will begin to sleep well again. It’s the day “graciousness” goes out the door and “empowerment” locks it tightly. And in that, your bed will never feel more comfortable and safe.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A “good-night’s rest” is merely a single decision blocked by one to many interlopers today.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***