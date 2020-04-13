Ari: Being a Kid is Tough, Being Yourself is Even Harder

By Omeleto

.

.

Being a kid is tough. Being yourself is even harder.

Overweight, shy and introverted, Ari wants nothing more than to fit in. He develops a crush on his fellow student, Jess, and attempts to lose weight and become more outgoing in his quest to belong.

But his efforts only cause him more humiliation and pain, making him feel even lonelier and sadder. Finally, he makes a public declaration of his own self-acceptance — and discovers his own value.

This touching coming-of-age short touches on universal themes and common experiences that have been mined before, but director Alex Murawski offers a fresh, engaging take on the genre, capturing Ari’s story with beautifully precise camerawork and well-honed performances. They bring to life a well-crafted script that underplays the emotions without ever undercutting them, and the result is a film that is still sensitive and avoids melodrama.

“Ari” immerses the viewer in the main character’s inner life, truly allowing audiences to inhabit his existence and open up a wellspring of compassion. Self-acceptance and the courage to be yourself are universal themes, but Ari’s final actions in the film are surprisingly thought-provoking and heartwarming — and will have you smiling to yourself at the end.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05

Screen Australia and Azure Productions Present

00:06

00:15

An Alex Murawski Film

00:38

*idle noise* ARi

00:45

*whistle*

00:53

pass over here

00:55

00:59

01:02

ari get up there stay with action

01:05

01:12

01:13

01:15

*heavy breathing*

01:17

01:19

01:21

01:23

01:25

01:27

01:29

01:31

01:33

01:35

*chatting*

01:37

01:50

02:50

let’ go , up and down hooo that is

02:57

02:58

02:59

ride like you wont stop till the end of the day

03:29

shhhh

03:50

even you think you show me around school

03:53

it’s my best day… Ari

03:58

quite

04:11

re-decent Ari

04:12

i am not destroy little re-decent

04:15

are you familiar with that word?

04:20

you need to out yourself out a little more

04:23

get involved

04:34

04:47

ari hey

04:50

there we go

04:53

can you hear me?

04:55

just keep breathing

04:57

you were doing so well

04:59

05:01

05:03

*buzzing noises*

05:33

05:45

05:49

05:55

jess..

06:22

IM A BIG BOY

06:35

and now the award for the most improved

06:39

and it goes to

06:41

Ari

06:44

06:49

come on up Ari

06:53

well done Ari for wonderful effort

07:01

there you go say a few words the floor is yours

07:28

hurry up, Jason shut up

07:34

go

07:35

08:03

08:08

08:09

08:10

08:12

08:14

08:16

08:18

*clapping*

08:20

08:22

08:24

08:26

08:28

08:30

08:32

08:34

08:36

08:38

08:40

08:42

08:44

08:46

Ari: Jaxon Graham-Wilson, Jess: Tearnie Coupland, Mr. McCreath: Alan Dukes, Scott: Isaiah Lane, Jason; Lewis Defina, Spin Instructor: Tam Hurly, Teacher: Anteha Hewett

08:47

08:48

08:50

Writer/Director: Alex Murawski, Producer: Annmaree J.Bell, Cinematographer: Hosh Flavell, Production/ Costume Designer: Ella Carey, Editor:Danielle Boesenberg, Sound Designer: Brooke Trezise

08:52

Production Manager: Nat Amoore, Production Assistant: Jamie Gray, First Assistant Director: Scott Lovelock, Continuity: Angela Miller, Accountant: Matthew Carter, Bookkeeper: Colleen Neal, Unit Manager: Jhon Frank

08:54

Unit Assistant: Kurt Martin, Stills Photographer; Alex Lee, Stunt Coordinator: Spike Cherrie, Carter: Elvis Foods

08:56

08:58

1st Camera Assistant: Ben Lindberg, 2nd Camera Assistants: Michael Fairbairn & Muhib Faris. Gaffer: Reme Durrenberger, BestBoy: Richard Hawkins, Location Sound Recordist; Nathan Codner

09:00

Boom Operator: Aron Dyer, Key Grip: Tony Bosch, Makeup and Hair Artist: Angela Brookes, Art Director: Isabelle Love-Dack

09:01

Standy Wardrobe:Alexandra Hickmott

09:02

Post Production Supervisor: Johon Frank, Colourist: Warren Lynch, Grading Facilites: IC Films, Sound Mixer: Brooke Trezise, Title Animation, Nicolo Blanchino

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video