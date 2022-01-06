Arranged Marriages Are Not Forced Marriages

Seeing someone getting arranged marriage might make you want to stop it due to the toxic image surrounding it that they are being forced and they have no choice in this decision but there is quite a difference between arranged marriage and forced marriage. It’s time to break it down.

Arranged Marriages

People see arranged marriages as a bad thing and that it is forced. Whereas, this is not the case at all. Arranged marriages are actually two parties consenting to marriage wanting to be with each other. The marriage decision does not go ahead if either party does not wish to marry the other.

Arranged marriages are quite common in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh etc. It’s in the culture of these countries and their people. People happily accept the proposal of someone they don’t know. They get married and guess what? They live happily after. Before the wedding, there is a time where the two people can meet and get to know each other whilst in the presence of their families. It’s rare that two people blindly get married unaware of what the other person is like.

Marriage is the most beautiful bond in which two people can get. Even if it’s an arranged marriage, it doesn’t make the marriage any less special and beautiful. They both can get to know each other better whilst being in a lovely bond and get comfortable with each other quicker.

India has the highest rate of arranged marriages around 93% and the divorce rate is just 1.1%. What does that mean? That means that almost all arranged marriages are successful.

Forced Marriages

Forced marriage is totally different and forbidden. Forced marriage is a marriage where the parents or the family choose a spouse for you without your approval. It is abuse and it is not acceptable in any case. It is actually prohibited to force someone to marry when they do not wish for it.

In our religion, both men and women have equal rights to choose their partners. You as a family member or a friend, can only give a suggestion or advise them for their good but you can’t force them to marry someone of your choice. If either one of them is not happy with the decision then the marriage cannot happen and if you have any part to do in a forced marriage then you have committed a huge sin.

Arranged marriages and forced marriages are not the same things. It’s just a stereotype. The image shown by the media is totally wrong and just spreads hate. Arranged marriage is not forbidden nor viewed as a bad thing.

Whereas, forced marriage is. It should be clear to everyone that forced marriages should not be allowed for any age. It’s a huge sin. You should not even get involved in any such events. In fact, you should try to stop it by filing a complaint against the people making it happen.

