We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Asia A

Asia A

A paralyzed athlete struggles to regain his self-worth.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Marquise is a promising young athlete in the prime of life when he suffers a spinal cord injury after an accident. He must stay in the hospital and recover, as well as undergo occupational therapy to regain as much of his basic physical skills as possible.

Angry and frustrated, Marquise struggles to reconcile his sense of self-worth with his new status as a paraplegic. But the journey to acceptance is hard, though with the help of his hospital roommate and his physical therapist, he begins to find his way.

This rich, expressive drama — directed by Andrew Reid, and written by Reid and Roberto Saieh — portrays one young man’s transition from struggle to acceptance, as he navigates a “new normal” that is antithetical to the person he was, and wanted to be.

Though it is far from bombastic, the film’s visual approach and style isn’t afraid to be striking or arresting, even expressionistic. This isn’t a subtle, quiet film, but one that wears its emotions on its sleeve, reflecting the temperament and predicament of its main character. The lighting and colors are often rich and saturated, matching the heightened emotion of the film, and the camerawork is equally distinctive. Though most of the film is confined to the hospital setting, the richness of the images makes for a dynamic dramatic experience, matching Marquise’s emotional arc.

“ASIA A” refers to the classification given to Marquise, based on a system of tests developed by the American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA). These tests — based on how much sensation someone can feel at multiple points on the body, as well as the motor function — define and describe the severity of a patient’s spinal cord injury. The classification also helps determine future rehabilitation and recovery approaches.

Marquise has the most severe grade, thanks to a complete lack of motor and sensory function below the level of his injury. “Ballers” actor London Brown nails Marquise’s anger and frustration in a performance that’s free of vanity: filled with anger and resentment, he’s not afraid to lash out at the people who love or support him. But eventually he must face the truth — not just the truth about his physical limitations, but his emotional reality as well. In doing so, he finds his true strength.

Set to be developed as a feature with the help of the prestigious Tribeca Film Institute and Sloan Foundation, “ASIA A” is clearly a personal film. Writer-director Reid became paralyzed from the chest down at age 21. Told by doctors that he would never walk again, Reid regained movement and today walks with a cane, continuing to progress in strength and health and going on to study in the MFA film program at USC.

“ASIA A” serves as a valuable window into an experience not everyone may go through. But through the film’s boldness and honesty, many will find it — and its portrayal of struggle and strength to overcome a limitation — inspiring and almost universal.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
this is the Asia test we’re gonna begin
00:10
with the sharp dull sensory component of
00:13
the assessment I’m gonna take it and
00:16
touch your face with either the sharp
00:18
end or the dole end you’ll use that as a
00:20
reference as we move down your body to
00:22
be able to determine which of the two
00:24
sensations you feel
00:29
sure
00:36
sure
00:40
[Music]
00:41
though
00:43
[Music]
00:46
No
00:48
[Music]
00:59
nothing
01:15
[Music]
01:52
Marquis I came to see you the doctors
01:55
wouldn’t let me in what what is going on
01:58
what did they say I told them who I was
02:02
and they wouldn’t let me in you need to
02:04
put me on a list or something I don’t
02:05
want you here
02:12
oh the question is does she know that
02:14
the next time you fuck she’s gonna do
02:17
all the work you mean talking to me
02:21
no I’m talking to the other cripple in
02:23
the room a man brought a listen Mel oh
02:25
I’m about to put my foot over there man
02:27
you’ll know me foot over here hey listen
02:38
don’t be too hard on yourself looks
02:39
aren’t everything you’ve got to be
02:41
kidding me
02:42
I see you got a mop oh hi Marquis my
02:49
name is Megan I’ll be your occupational
02:50
therapists my job is to help you realign
02:53
everyday tasks to prepare you for life
02:55
outside inpatient rehabilitation did I
03:00
say something funny yeah life you know
03:04
Marquis even if you have to spend some
03:07
time in a wheelchair not spending no
03:08
time in no goddamn wheelchair you can
03:11
recover more than you think perhaps even
03:15
enough to walk again but you have to
03:19
take advantage of your time here now we
03:21
only have three weeks to work together
03:22
and the only thing I can promise you is
03:25
that you’ll leave here in better shape
03:27
and more independent than when you came
03:31
that’s not much of a promise well it’s a
03:34
start so why don’t we begin with the
03:35
basics okay let’s get you back into your
03:39
clothes
03:57
yesterday’s game coach and everyone
03:59
signing man heard you guys be Stanford
04:02
yeah man we’re seated let’s say you guys
04:04
gonna be fine
04:05
nah man what Coach put Blake in you know
04:09
his ass can’t shoot come we needed you
04:11
with somebody to carry us sorry-ass hell
04:17
the game was a fucking joke Blake was
04:19
all over the place
04:21
fumbling passes and misses shots coach
04:26
was going goddamn crazy could have you
04:30
man you know the chairman just got out a
04:35
chair right I talked to Camilla what’s
04:49
up man you not let her see you I
04:52
appreciate your concern but just let me
04:56
handle it I mean shit went down but but
05:01
this is different is it different how
05:11
I’m sorry
05:14
nah man it’s cool yo thanks for stopping
05:21
by
05:21
yeah you sure I can stay I just yeah I’m
05:26
just tired
05:31
yeah not in the mood old man hey you
05:47
know I was a shooting guard in college
05:51
do you think that’s funny I was draining
05:54
3s left and right you would kill to have
05:57
my name on that bowl I’ll believe it
05:59
when I see it I swear to God every girl
06:02
I bang was a three-pointer you wouldn’t
06:05
catch me dead score no free-throw he’s
06:11
so full of shit
06:15
hey would you get that why you gonna
06:19
narc or you want a job
06:26
don’t say I never gave you that yeah
06:40
armed conflict what about the other ah
06:45
[Music]
06:48
shark attack hey girl she got a name
06:59
promise I’m not gonna call her Camila
07:08
she a three-pointer
07:10
she told championship we’ve been
07:17
together woods since high school I
07:21
remember my parents pass man uh what
07:28
about you
07:30
mm-hmm oh wow
07:37
Dorothy yeah we’re going on 30 years Wow
07:44
and she still surprises me beautiful man
07:48
what’s the deal with your Camila you
07:51
afraid that she’s gonna see you and run
07:55
the other way hey women love a man that
08:03
can take care of and believe me they’re
08:06
always feeling guilty about that not
08:08
even their faults and not like that all
08:10
right
08:11
all I am saying is thank God for women
08:17
you know they make guys like us still
08:24
feel like men
08:52
[Music]
09:13
[Applause]
09:13
[Music]
09:20
[Applause]
09:41
[Music]
10:16
hey you should eat you look like shit
10:22
why me aw Christ who cares why he’s
10:28
still a cripple
10:42
go away
10:45
well the doctor said your UTI is cleared
10:48
up you should be feeling better in the
10:51
next couple of days
10:52
what’s the point I’m still stuck in this
10:57
he’s why are you here if you don’t want
10:59
to get better well smoke won’t go
11:02
you owe me to waste away in it chair I
11:05
can’t play ball my friends like I can’t
11:08
shoot them all
11:30
I’m tired I know you are but your fevers
11:35
going down and we have less than two
11:37
weeks before you’re discharged so come
11:40
on let’s make something happen
11:46
[Music]
12:00
[Music]
12:09
[Music]
12:22
[Music]
12:57
you’re either genius or a damn fool man
13:03
like do you ever setup know how I got
13:08
through my first amputation Dorothy the
13:15
way she looked at me the way she where
13:23
she made me feel like a whole man like
13:31
she was my new leg so where’s the leg
13:35
now not come I never seen him
13:40
she left Jo ass here and took off that’s
13:44
why I’m tired of your pour me a cripple
13:51
bullshit what
14:03
hey nurse what is available here
14:11
Hey
14:29
never seen anyone anyone die I mean one
14:35
moment we were talking and and the next
14:37
is Noah was a diabetic apparently he was
14:44
paying a janitor to pass him all the
14:46
candy you know I didn’t know I mean no
14:53
no no listen Noah wasn’t well
14:57
did he tell his wife hmm
15:02
his his wife his wife died three years
15:05
ago
15:08
Marquis there’s a young woman here to
15:12
see you
15:13
he’s a little nervous but I really think
15:19
you should let her see you okay
15:23
I’ll bring her in
15:40
I kept calling I know I was worried
15:47
something else had happened and they
15:49
wouldn’t tell me anything you could have
15:52
just picked up the phone don’t do that
16:00
don’t push everyone away why not you did
16:09
you don’t get to be sorry Tim would you
16:14
tell me last time I saw you
16:15
Marquis tell me that I didn’t love you
16:21
anymore
16:21
now cuz I’m paralyzed you you suddenly
16:24
realized what that you were wrong
16:25
I miss you don’t say that Marquis I
16:32
thought this is what you wanted no this
16:34
is what you want I’m the one stuck in
16:38
this bed
16:38
I’m the one I got to go through this
16:40
shit’s why I’m here you don’t get it I
16:45
don’t want you here
16:47
I don’t want you here because you feel
16:49
guilty or you feel pity or because my
16:53
loss I don’t want you here
17:02
just so I can feel like a man not your
17:06
problem anymore
17:11
[Music]
17:19
[Music]
18:33
[Music]
19:04
[Music]
19:25
[Music]
19:52
[Music]
19:59
[Music]
20:07
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

