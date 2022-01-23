Athletic Support: “Son Falling Behind, Again”

Dear Athletic Support: Do you have any advice on how I can keep my son from falling too far behind in basketball? Of course, I could ask this same question for his schooling, but since this is a sports column, I’m just going to stick to the court. Due to Omicron, my son has missed over half of his basketball games this season. It’s been ridiculous, and just plain sad. We get all dressed for a game, only to find out it’s been canceled because there aren’t enough players, or a direct exposure, etc. He’s in fifth grade. So this isn’t school ball or anything, but these are critical years for his development as a player. And, as you’ve said before in this column, there’s no substitute for game experience. So, is there anything I can do with him to try and make up for lost time? Any particular drills that are extra important? Thanks. — Tired Of It

Dear Fractured: It’s been a while since I’ve had a Covid-themed question, but here we go again.

There’s no denying the impact of this latest variant. Seems like everybody I know has tested positive, and as a result, had to miss work or school.

Luckily, my kids aren’t school age yet. I cannot imagine the strain this is putting on kids’ lives. Frankly, I don’t want to let my mind go there.

But I will try to answer your question.

You’re right. It’s hard to substitute game experience. So that’s one thing you can focus on — trying to find more games for your son.

Maybe there’s other leagues he could join during the spring or summer. Since he’s not playing for the school, I’m guessing there are travel basketball teams that might work here.

The only problem I foresee is if your son plays other sports. If that’s the case, then try and refrain from making him double up on his athletics. Or worse, choose one sport over another.

The key thing to remember is that your son is in fifth grade. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again (and again). You want the youngsters to love sports. Making sure that your son is having fun is the secret at his age.

So that is where you need to focus your energy. Get creative. Try to come up with fun activities that involve basketball. Maybe you could organize a few pickup games with his friends. You could even dress up in a black-and-white striped shirt and be the referee!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you put the right amount of energy into organizing these pickup games, you might be able to recreate the always-important game — and growing elusive — game experience. Even if that game just takes place in your front drive.

Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned award-winning author. His debut novel, Don’t Know Tough, is available for preorder wherever books are sold. Send questions for “Athletic Support” to [email protected]

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Shuttterstock Item ID: 1095397976