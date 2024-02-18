Audio: As Right to Shelter Ends, Migrants Evicted From Shelters Get Caught in Confusing Cycles

By GILLIAN GOODMAN

The Bronx intersection of a reassignment center where migrants wait days for new shelters. (Credit: Gillian Goodman)

As 60-day evictions have started taking effect at shelters across New York City, a wave of asylum seekers are sent to reassignment shelters looking for answers. They often emerge, days later, without any.

Asylum seekers were often given little instruction and no notice, with some migrants having to leave shelters at midnight or later with only an address to follow. And for some West African migrants, no translation was given for French or Arabic, leaving them further in the dark.

A crowded reassignment center in the Bronx last month was the destination for hundreds of migrants, coming from Harlem, Brooklyn or Queens. Once they arrived, they found few answers. Ibrahima Sall spent days waiting at the center without cell phone access, after which he was sent back to his original shelter.

Another migrant, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, went three days without a bed, sleeping nights in the street. He is among the thousands of asylum seekers affected by one of the city’s newest policy changes, for whom stories like these have become routine.

Listen to this story:

—

Previously Published on columbianewsservice with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: columbianewsservice

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—