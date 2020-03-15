Coronavirus Civility: How to Avoid Incivility During the Virus Outbreak

—

One of the best lessons I learned serving twenty years in the Air Force was to be proactive, calm, and be prepared for emergencies of all types. It has helped me very well in many of life’s demands. I began to prepare for the possibility of the coronavirus when it was first internationally broadcasted to the world. It got my attention! Since I trained as a basic herbalist, I like to make some of my own products since I know what’s in them.

Many holistic practitioners tout natural products for their abilities to acts as antioxidants, natural antibiotics, and their antimicrobial properties. I have made my own hand sanitation and even made elderberry syrup to boost my own immune system. If you decide to make your own products, please use reputable articles, books, or experts because the internet articles are not always factual. I also encourage you to speak to health professionals to seek their guidance.

Yesterday, I found the last bottle of rubbing alcohol in one of my local retail stores. I almost missed seeing it because I am tall, and the single bottle of alcohol was on a shelf way below my waistline and far on the backside. It was out of my view, but I found it! As I went to the cashier’s line to purchase it, I wondered how many others were looking for rubbing alcohol and other staples so they could feel more at peace about this virus. Some people get very emotional when they are stressed about things out of their control.

I like to take “control” of as much of my life as possible on necessary issues. For example, I tend to avoid crowds and shop first thing in the morning on a weekday. The chaos and over-stimulation of crowds wear me out as a highly sensitive person. I realize its human nature to feel fear or concern about something that could affect everyone one of us to some degree. I find being proactive and preparing early for potential negative issues helps me to avoid frantic, impatient, and aggressive people who are operating out of fear. Once you get in the habit of being “ready” for potential problems that may arise in your life—you too may feel more at peace, like I do.

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.