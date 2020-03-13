Avoid Panic – How to Talk to Kids About Coronavirus

“I’m afraid I may die” my ten-year-old son quietly told me last night when I asked him about the Coronavirus. He went on to say, “I’m also afraid others might be hurt.”

Your kids may be more scared about the Coronavirus than you know. Along with calming them down and assuring them, you can use this approach to build resilience and problem-solving skills.

This five-step approach is science-backed and evidence-based, leveraging work by experts at Harvard and elsewhere.