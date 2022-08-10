Ayahuasca is an Ally, Not The Answer

There’s an epidemic brewing and no one is talking about it because not many people know. This epidemic is still a murmur, the casual side effects of drinking mainstream ayahuasca, macro dosing on psilocybin, and bottom tonguing LSD. Plant-based hallucinogens have been used in ceremonies around the world for centuries and there are renewed interests. In a society yearning for answers.

This renewed interest in plant medicine has been a breath of fresh air for many. Yet, for the others, it’s been a living nightmare.

I know because people have sought me out to help them regain their sanity. Usually, after a botched ayahuasca trip where the upside-down is now their reality.

The power in plant medicine is beyond what we can understand as the connection to Source, Mother, Pachamama, Earth, dimensions, vibrations, frequencies, ethers extend to the multi-verses. The touch of one ayahuasca vine before the heat connects you to all. That is the power of such a plant, yet we live in a world where capitalizing on the thing that connects you to all, can disconnect you just as fast.

That shiny dollar always sings louder than the vibrations of respect for our Earth, doesn’t it?

Plant-based hallucinogenic drugs and psychedelics are one way, not the way. They are great if they’re seen and used as allies. Used in a controlled and safe environment with the proper dosage and right facilitator; aligned with traditional medical practices and procedures, psychedelics can break down and open mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual barriers most traditional doctors have been trying to do for years. It’s huge if they’re used properly.

Yet here’s a hard truth, look around you. Look around your environment from your family, friends, colleagues, mates, and party friends. We live in a world where 5-minute abs are being undercut by 4-minute abs because we want the fastest way to the next best thing without putting in the effort and work. Could plant medicines be the need for speed for the shortest cut to wellness?

How many of these people, including yourself, are suppressing, repressing their true selves to make it through to the next day? How many people can’t stand the next person as their shadows lurk from within?

Wouldn’t it sound appealing to you if you could wash all your hardships away by attending an ayahuasca ceremony? Where would you drink and immediately bypass the hard work involved in addressing real developmental or root causes in our lives every single day?

One drink? One ceremony? To cure it all? Where do I sign up?

There’s a movement to decriminalize psychedelics and by 2023, we will see the legalization of MDMA and hopefully psilocybin. I am all for that. I see respectful usage of plant medicine as an opportunity for humanity to further evolve. I love it when I see someone in divine alignment serving Kambo, pouring ayahuasca, and administering psilocybin, if they are called to do so in best practices.

Yet, what I have found as a detached observer in certain Western spiritual communities is that most of the facilitators do not necessarily align with the plant medicines they’re administering. Because one week they were a reiki master, the next week they’re a shaman and the third week they’re serving bufo.

It’s fascinating and unsettling to observe at the same time. Because trauma that has occurred while in a dimensional journey is NOT the same as trauma that has occurred in our third-dimensional world. And your favorite certified shaman, **Becky, has the firecracker belief that she can guide you on a dimensional journey to alter your consciousness to improve your mental health for the low price of one thousand dollars because she took a seven-day ayahuasca course in Peru that taught her the ropes.

For starters, Becky, you need to know how to shift your consciousness to be in the same dimension as your participants. It’s not nice to guide your participants blindfolded as you are still operating on the third dimension as they travel outside of it.

**Becky is a pseudonym for many weekend certificate warrior healers I’ve met in my travels.

Why is experiencing trauma while in a dimensional journey NOT the same as trauma that has occurred in our third-dimensional world? Because they are two different dimensions.

…

I was born with the ability to astral travel through space and time more effortlessly than someone standing next to me. Remote viewing was instant but is not called remote viewing in our world, as a shaman, we just see differently and can see through things, people and dimensions.

I often wondered if those pouring ayahuasca or administering psilocybin had any clue about the repercussions of divine misalignment and disrespect?

The latest word on the astral street was probably not. A Spanish shaman who had been pouring ayahuasca for the last five years closed up shop abruptly. Why? Because Mother is taking away his eyesight. Also the eyesight of those who assisted in these plant medicine ceremonies.

Every action has a consequence whether it is a big or small one. There is a vibratory effect from the causes put out in our world, by us. One thought, one word, one belief, one perception, one action at a time.

That’s one hell to pay for one little drink. But it’s never one little drink, nor is it one little trip. It’s everything, everywhere, all at once at any given time. That is the reality of any plant medicine. Most humans love how powerful these plants are as they experience profound healing and connection, yet are blind to how truly powerful it is.

…

When a shaman prepares you to drink ayahuasca (aya), the preparation in the third-dimensional plane is the most important part of your interdimensional journey. To build a clear foundation of mind, body, and spirit so that you can come out on the other side of the dimensional travel with clear and concise knowledge of self. Profound experiences that have awoken those seeking truth, answers, and self. It’s a beautiful experience for those ready to journey facilitated by an actual shaman.

That’s if it’s an actual shaman who is facilitating the ceremony, as dark shamanism is another parallel reality shadowed by the sparkling surface of ayahuasca circles and the money they bring in. It’s become a lucrative business to perform aya ceremonies without most of the facilitators having a proper initiation to then train for years.

What makes an actual shaman? I can speak for myself and the three elders I am connected to. Each of us has our power and medicine. We journey in and out of the body on command and shift our conscious states from ordinary consciousness to a shamanic state of consciousness without breaking a sweat.

The Swedish elder has medicine in his stomach. When clients come to him, any entities or demonic beings jump into his stomach, into the medicine, and he spits up black bile as the releasement. The Mongolian elder journeys by speech, among many other things. And the blind Bolivian elder sees clearly, with his milky eyes.

…

In Michael Harner’s book, The Way of the Shaman, Harner describes that one can move in between what he terms an Ordinary State of Consciousness (OSC) and a Shamanic State of Consciousness (SSC). These states of consciousness are the keys to understanding, for example, how Carlos Castaneda can speak of an “ordinary reality” and a “non-ordinary reality.” The difference in these states of consciousness can perhaps be illustrated by referring to animals. Dragons, griffins, and other animals that would be considered “mythical” by us in the Ordinary State of Consciousness are “real” in the Shamanic State of Consciousness.

These consciousness shifts are different from the viewpoints of a clairvoyant, clear seeing, and psychic medium. All parties can see beyond the ordinary state of consciousness, but to shift into this state is to live within that reality. Therefore, a person who is living and guiding anyone in this non-ordinary reality must be experienced to ‘see and live,’ in what is not shown in the physical world.

Do you remember when a young girl named Eleven in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, accidentally encountered a demonic being by interdimensional contact? Eleven was used as a test subject with extrasensory abilities to remote view and move through space and time. In doing so, she was able to move through alternate and parallel dimensions, where she eventually had to face the Demogorgon (google it for its picture).

This is one example of the alternate and infinite parallel dimensions to our third-dimensional plane that nightmares are made from. The first time I watched the Stranger Things series and saw what they dubbed “The Upside Down,” I informed my inner circle that’s what I saw daily. They didn’t get it.

I was shifting between the OSC to the SSC unconsciously every day in my waking state. I wasn’t afraid of the dark anymore because I was living it, interacting with it, and cohabitating with it. I had to learn how to become the darkness. So that I could maneuver when portals opened, cloaked from passersby Demogorgon’s.

Where do you think the fragmented minds and souls are going of those humans experiencing spiritual psychosis after plant medicine ceremonies?

They’re meeting their versions of Demogorgon’s in parallel dimensions where other humans do not exist in. Upon meeting such figures, the feeling of fear can and does break off fragments of their minds and souls to stay in such dimensions while the rest of their soul journeys back into the third-dimensional physical form.

Please note: this is different from a parallel reality as parallel realities can and do exist in the same dimensional plane.

This is why trauma that has occurred while on a dimensional journey to another dimension is NOT the same as trauma that has occurred in our third-dimensional world. Due to the limited research and information, with the unregulated use of ayahuasca and psilocybin, and also the lack of information coming from legitimate and honest shamans, it is a foreign concept that trauma that occurred in non-ordinary realities is not the same as trauma in the physical reality. We’re comparing apples to oranges.

Can anyone really know what trauma occurred in a non-ordinary reality for each person? Unless you were the shaman facilitating the ceremony, or another shaman who can shift into states of consciousness to non-ordinary reality and astral travel through dimensional portals to get to the point of the catalyst, then it is very difficult to determine the success of non-ordinary healing in an ordinary reality.

The right tools to fully mend spiritual psychosis episodes after ingesting psychedelics are few and far in between as those who specialize in true dimensional travel are not in the public’s eyes.

The pharmacology of aya and other ingestibles is not completely understood because as humans, we look at the plant and its effects from human perception. But to switch from the conscious state of ordinary reality to the shamanic consciousness state to a non-ordinary reality is not for everyone. Realistically, it’s barely achieved by many without altering tools. And those who are conscious enough to journey are experiencing the journey for themselves, not for others.

Shamans believe excess and/or missing energies are the cause of illness in the physical body and we perform the healing accordingly. We are the medical doctors of the spirit world as physicians and surgeons are the incarnate doctors of the physical world. Instead of x-ray machines to scan the body, shamans use all of our senses and especially the shift of sight to locate illness within the astral energy fields.

According to MAPS, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, the purpose of the shaman is to journey into the spirit world, or non-ordinary reality, getting advice and powers to maintain the balance between the natural and supernatural (Harner, 1982). Shamans most commonly accomplish this journey by altering their consciousness through ritual methods such as drumming, dancing, chanting, and/or the use of psychotropic plants. In the Amazon, Indian shamans use chanting and plants such as those that make ayahuasca to achieve this altered state.

Since journeys into non-ordinary reality such as those achieved through the use of ayahuasca can be frightening, confusing, and dangerous, shamans help others with their journey. They prepare the candidates through strict diets, purging, and other rituals. The actual ceremony requires just the right location and site preparation. In other words, the set (what you bring to the ceremony) and the setting (location and ambiance) are critical to the quality of the experience (Leary, Metzner, and Alpert, 1992).

In Millenium, David Maybury-Lewis states: “If drinking yage (ayahuasca) is so unpleasant and frightening, why do people persist in using it? Because they believe terror is something a person must overcome to attain knowledge. Needless to say, the insights acquired through taking yage depend very much on the training of the taker. An experienced shaman can see many things while under its influence. A novice may only be suffused with panic or lost in an ecstatic vision he cannot interpret.”

…

After seven years of working solely in the hidden worlds, stepping back to integrate into society after my heroine’s journey has been surprising nonetheless. It’s rare to see a published article from a shaman speaking from the perspective of interdimensional journeying as most articles have been published by traditional medical professionals and/or first-hand experiences of the participants.

Which only tells one side of the story from the participants’ perspective to the physical 3D world perspective. That’s why most loved ones will search for a doctor, therapist, psychiatrist, and/or psychologist if and when their loved one is experiencing serotonin syndrome, seizures, or having a psychotic episode after ingesting a psychedelic.

But what they need is someone who can shift their consciousness fields to journey back into the hidden worlds to find the mind and/or soul fragment of the person who is having the psychotic breakdown to retrieve their mind and soul fragment back to them.

It’s become a lucrative business to perform ayahuasca ceremonies without most of the facilitators having a proper initiation to then train for years. It’s becoming another lucrative business to try to ‘fix’ those traumatized by aya ceremonies by first-year life coaches, psychics, energy and pranic healers, and everyone who believes they ‘heal’ a fragmented mind and soul without dimensional traveling themselves (there are exceptions to the rule).

This is similar to a first-year med student eager to perform their first surgery with a scalpel in hand. Or with a new trader wanting to jump into options after two good trades. The danger resides in the consequences to the patient and/or the bank account after the actions are completed. At least you can see the physical consequences of such actions on this plane. The consequences of the hidden worlds are unseen to those who are not living in that dimension.

Would you trust a first-year medical student to handle the delicate nature of your mental, emotional and spiritual state while slicing off a part of your soul? Probably not. Would you trust a new trader with your savings account to invest ethically and wisely? Probably not.

Unless a person can journey to the dimension where shamans guide participants to the point of trauma that occurred in the Shamanic State of Consciousness, there should be no reason to offer any other type of services to “assist” as this can further the trauma bond. Even though I work fully in the hidden worlds, I completely trust doctors who have teams of people who can shock the person back into their body and not your first-year reiki healer who is ‘just trying it out.’

We are watching the beginning phases of an epidemic as the world’s energy shifts and accelerates faster and faster. Which creates openings in dimensional portals for entities and Demongorgons to access human energy, especially those out of the body, under the influence and wanting to escape living on this plane (after living through 2020, can you blame them?).

…

I got off the phone two days ago with a woman who hasn’t slept in months. She attended an ayahuasca ceremony three months back. The fragments of her mind and soul completed obliterated, as she tried holding space for her clients as a sex trauma-informed coach. It took me five seconds to see her in the astral with white milky eyes, blinded, afraid and lost. The echo of ‘unalive,’ vibrated within me as four of her five soul fragments lay stranded in parallel dimensions (plural).

It took me another two seconds to bi-locate into her bedroom to hone in on the stand-alone closet. Its doors closed but throbbed as if it was alive. Dark entities would come through the portal inside the closet the moment she closed her eyes.

“It’s funny you mentioned that closet. It started to have black mold in it…” she trailed off as her eyes wandered from our screen. “It was after the ceremony…”

I asked her if I could use her hand as a medium to funnel my power through her. She nodded her head as I placed my auric hand on her physical hand through the screen. I threw my soul retrieval fishing lines via her palm to her heart space and into the ethers.

I only felt one pull out of the five lines.

“Did you feel anything?” I asked her.

She shook her head no as I looked at her.

“But that tells me the opposite of everyone who I’ve spoken to, had sessions with, and tried to find answers from. I would usually feel something from them. With you, I felt nothing,” she responded. I smiled as I thought, I’m not here to make you feel good, I’m here to find you.

…

Stories like this are sadly becoming the norm. This was the third one I heard in less than a month. What can you do if you have a loved one experiencing hallucinations and having a psychosis episode days or weeks after their experience? The best thing to do is to align with an actual shaman who specializes in soul/spirit fragmentation and soul retrieval. If this is not something you feel comfortable with, then I highly suggest seeking out medical professionals who have a team of specialists in mental and holistic fields to begin the journey back to wholeness.

If you feel called to sit with any plant medicine, please do research on the facilitator and/or shaman holding the ceremony before soul, mind, and body attendance. Spend some time, even some days meditating on it to discern your truth.

I honor you.

—

