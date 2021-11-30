Bad Romance Philosophy

Lady Gaga’s song, Bad Romance, awakened me!

I woke up, I saw that romance was not sweet and pure,

Snow White or Brad Pitt.

It is love and revenge,

it is holding on to each other in spite of this;

it is setting boundaries, I want your love and my freedom;

it is setting self-definitions: “I’m a free bitch, baby.”

Yes, this song has entered my Personal Holy Song Canon.

It sustains me on my continuing journey through

these current times

still romancing Life and other humans.

