The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Bad Romance Philosophy

Bad Romance Philosophy

We love and commit revenge. Admit it, humans!

Lady Gaga’s song, Bad Romance, awakened me!

I woke up, I saw that romance was not sweet and pure,

Snow White or Brad Pitt.

It is love and revenge,

it is holding on to each other in spite of this;

it is setting boundaries, I want your love and my freedom;

it is setting self-definitions: “I’m a free bitch, baby.”

Photo by David Marcu on Unsplash

Yes, this song has entered my Personal Holy Song Canon.

It sustains me on my continuing journey through

these current times

still romancing Life and other humans.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

