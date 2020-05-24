By Omeleto

Henderson and Morris are friends scaling a mountain together, linked by a rope for safety. While crossing an easy passage, Henderson slips and falls. Morris quickly uses himself as a counterweight to keep from plunging to their deaths — but both climbers find themselves hanging over a deep abyss with the balance between them unstable and perilous.

This action-adventure short — which was a 2013 selection for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short — is nearly dialogue-free, but there is still plenty of suspense and drama as the two climbers attempt to solve their dilemma.

The combination of skilled, taut directing, beautiful cinematography and subtle acting works together to create an intense, involving journey that lets viewers experience the tension and fear that its main characters go through as they battle the elements and their own fears.

The shoot itself was an adventure in itself, and on some days it took the crew up to seven hours to climb to set and setup their equipment. But the hard work and painstaking planning paid off, creating a genuinely thrilling cinematic experience.

