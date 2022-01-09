Bantu Stephen Biko (18 December 1946 – 12 September 1977)

Steve Biko was one of the most vocal of the South African activist in the struggle against Apartheid, a system of legalized segregation in South Africa, which began in 1948. Biko was both an African nationalist and socialist. He played a leading role in the Black Consciousness movement in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Biko died under mysterious circumstances after being detained by police on charges of terrorism on September 12, 1977.
Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD
Steve Biko Foundation
https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/steve-biko-foundation
Cry Freedom (fictional film clips)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq4VjE0_AVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syv-FHnOoVM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaNcxKOD2_o
Biography
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Biko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX_iKkOy134
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTDjKGqP1xs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxZZPEoeaAc
Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6FfqhEAU64
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Est34aVerWo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg3n2a_POT8
His voice
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg__;!!DZ3fjg!tle8JGdE5jbI1jut5gaZHCCe-DSenW1Am1hs_FLBEeO2Rc0-dKHsKNaXtncS1MkDQR8$” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01bCG3E4FlA
His writings
https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Biko/e/B001IOBN1M/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
https://www.facinghistory.org/confronting-apartheid/chapter-3/steve-biko-calls-black-consciousness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bukvj3y1rGc
His murder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFxEHHo5EYI
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lifeanddeathofetevebiko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX8Mlpk2zko
His memory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaSjYndBZYM
https://www.apartheidmuseum.org/exhibitions/biko-the-quest-for-a-true-humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdk4SrPBpjw
https://jacobinmag.com/2020/09/steve-biko-south-africa-black-consciousness-movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92oestAEBBQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XVmAx50YxQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poYrvQMTcQ0
His Legacy
https://theconversation.com/why-bikos-black-consciousness-philosophy-resonates-with-youth-today-46909
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDQl8rxMRUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyLJmo6NtRw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnFOIdIhOiI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUkwkaH-JU
Lectures
https://www.abasplace.co.uk/2014/10/hugh-masekela-at-the-2014-steve-biko-memorial-lecture-europe/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0fxh4DeSbU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIQtNot1BeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8t_qxgDF2o&list=RDLVyIQtNot1BeI&index=4
Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laO2Jgo7YGk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E7oEMP1ls8
http://blogs.ac-amiens.fr/it_english/index.php?post/2018/05/09/1977%2C-Steve-Biko-is-arrested-and-murdered
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWNEr4eHL18
https://www.mzansireggae.co.za/top-ten-songs-in-honor-of-bantu-stephen-biko/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9bHPPJDeok
Art
https://www.okayafrica.com/steve-biko-south-african-art/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM5ANZxFwJY
https://www.google.com/search?q=Steve+Biko+statue,+East+London++Image+description&client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwio1YOawujyAhVXVc0KHc40Dg0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=896&bih=406
Attachments areaPreview YouTube video CRY FREEDOM (Trailer)📷📷CRY FREEDOM (Trailer)
—
This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock