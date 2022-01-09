Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Bantu Stephen Biko (18 December 1946 – 12 September 1977)

Bantu Stephen Biko (18 December 1946 – 12 September 1977)

One of the most vocal of the South African activist in the struggle against Apartheid, a system of legalized segregation in South Africa.

by Leave a Comment

 

Steve Biko was one of the most vocal of the South African activist in the struggle against Apartheid, a system of legalized segregation in South Africa, which began in 1948. Biko was both an African nationalist and socialist. He played a leading role in the Black Consciousness movement in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Biko died under mysterious circumstances after being detained by police on charges of terrorism on September 12, 1977.

Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Steve Biko Foundation
https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/steve-biko-foundation

Cry Freedom (fictional film clips)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq4VjE0_AVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syv-FHnOoVM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaNcxKOD2_o

Biography
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Biko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX_iKkOy134
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTDjKGqP1xs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxZZPEoeaAc

Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6FfqhEAU64
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Est34aVerWo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg3n2a_POT8

His voice
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg__;!!DZ3fjg!tle8JGdE5jbI1jut5gaZHCCe-DSenW1Am1hs_FLBEeO2Rc0-dKHsKNaXtncS1MkDQR8$” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01bCG3E4FlA

His writings
https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Biko/e/B001IOBN1M/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
https://www.facinghistory.org/confronting-apartheid/chapter-3/steve-biko-calls-black-consciousness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bukvj3y1rGc

His murder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFxEHHo5EYI
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lifeanddeathofetevebiko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX8Mlpk2zko

His memory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaSjYndBZYM
https://www.apartheidmuseum.org/exhibitions/biko-the-quest-for-a-true-humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdk4SrPBpjw
https://jacobinmag.com/2020/09/steve-biko-south-africa-black-consciousness-movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92oestAEBBQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XVmAx50YxQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poYrvQMTcQ0

His Legacy
https://theconversation.com/why-bikos-black-consciousness-philosophy-resonates-with-youth-today-46909
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDQl8rxMRUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyLJmo6NtRw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnFOIdIhOiI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUkwkaH-JU

Lectures
https://www.abasplace.co.uk/2014/10/hugh-masekela-at-the-2014-steve-biko-memorial-lecture-europe/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0fxh4DeSbU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIQtNot1BeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8t_qxgDF2o&list=RDLVyIQtNot1BeI&index=4

Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laO2Jgo7YGk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E7oEMP1ls8
http://blogs.ac-amiens.fr/it_english/index.php?post/2018/05/09/1977%2C-Steve-Biko-is-arrested-and-murdered
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWNEr4eHL18
https://www.mzansireggae.co.za/top-ten-songs-in-honor-of-bantu-stephen-biko/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9bHPPJDeok

Art
https://www.okayafrica.com/steve-biko-south-african-art/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM5ANZxFwJY
https://www.google.com/search?q=Steve+Biko+statue,+East+London++Image+description&client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwio1YOawujyAhVXVc0KHc40Dg0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=896&bih=406

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

