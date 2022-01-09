Bantu Stephen Biko (18 December 1946 – 12 September 1977)

Steve Biko was one of the most vocal of the South African activist in the struggle against Apartheid, a system of legalized segregation in South Africa, which began in 1948. Biko was both an African nationalist and socialist. He played a leading role in the Black Consciousness movement in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Biko died under mysterious circumstances after being detained by police on charges of terrorism on September 12, 1977.

Note: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Steve Biko Foundation

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/steve-biko-foundation

Cry Freedom (fictional film clips)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq4VjE0_AVQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syv-FHnOoVM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaNcxKOD2_o

Biography

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Biko

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX_iKkOy134

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTDjKGqP1xs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxZZPEoeaAc

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Family

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6FfqhEAU64

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Est34aVerWo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg3n2a_POT8

His voice

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg__;!!DZ3fjg!tle8JGdE5jbI1jut5gaZHCCe-DSenW1Am1hs_FLBEeO2Rc0-dKHsKNaXtncS1MkDQR8$” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQR5-WjECGg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01bCG3E4FlA

His writings

https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Biko/e/B001IOBN1M/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1

https://www.facinghistory.org/confronting-apartheid/chapter-3/steve-biko-calls-black-consciousness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bukvj3y1rGc

His murder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFxEHHo5EYI

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lifeanddeathofetevebiko

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX8Mlpk2zko

His memory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaSjYndBZYM

https://www.apartheidmuseum.org/exhibitions/biko-the-quest-for-a-true-humanity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdk4SrPBpjw

https://jacobinmag.com/2020/09/steve-biko-south-africa-black-consciousness-movement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92oestAEBBQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XVmAx50YxQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poYrvQMTcQ0

His Legacy

https://theconversation.com/why-bikos-black-consciousness-philosophy-resonates-with-youth-today-46909

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDQl8rxMRUE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyLJmo6NtRw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnFOIdIhOiI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUkwkaH-JU

Lectures

https://www.abasplace.co.uk/2014/10/hugh-masekela-at-the-2014-steve-biko-memorial-lecture-europe/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0fxh4DeSbU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIQtNot1BeI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8t_qxgDF2o&list=RDLVyIQtNot1BeI&index=4

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laO2Jgo7YGk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E7oEMP1ls8

http://blogs.ac-amiens.fr/it_english/index.php?post/2018/05/09/1977%2C-Steve-Biko-is-arrested-and-murdered

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWNEr4eHL18

https://www.mzansireggae.co.za/top-ten-songs-in-honor-of-bantu-stephen-biko/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9bHPPJDeok

Art

https://www.okayafrica.com/steve-biko-south-african-art/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM5ANZxFwJY

https://www.google.com/search?q=Steve+Biko+statue,+East+London++Image+description&client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwio1YOawujyAhVXVc0KHc40Dg0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=896&bih=406

Attachments areaPreview YouTube video CRY FREEDOM (Trailer)📷📷CRY FREEDOM (Trailer)

—

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***