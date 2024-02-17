Barbados, known for their sunshine and warm weather, is a great destination year-round. But February is the best with low humidity, hot days, and balmy evenings. Take a look at this abecedarium and let’s take a cruise!
Barbados A to Z – Don Mathis
Atlantic – Sunrise over the ocean is cool and grey.
Bajan Boat – Best way to see the sunset on the same day.
Caribbean island music is hot, Hot, HOT!
Dinner at Sam Lord’s Castle is quite a lot.
Exotic plants abound as far as the eye can see.
Forbidden fruit grows from the Manchineel tree.
Gun Hill Station – you can see half the nation.
Harrison’s Cave is a tourist destination.
Ilaro Court – where the Prime Minister resides.
Jungle – where the wild monkey abides.
Kensington Oval, cricket matches there.
Lord Nelson’s statue is in Trafalgar Square.
Mongooses have the run of the place.
National Stadium – watch a horse race.
Oughterson is a National Wildlife Park.
Pelican Village has vendors of crafts and art.
Quarry is where coral stone is cut.
Rugby is played to win the cup.
Submarine – best way to see the deep.
Towers – where the lighthouse keepers sleep.
Underground stream flows by a subterranean lane.
Velvet Falernum is made from sugarcane.
West Indies University – the education measure
X Marks the spot of pirates’ buried treasure.
Yachts – Bridgetown is their destination.
Zymurgy is the science of rum distillation.
—
Photo credit: iStock