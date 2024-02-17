Barbados, known for their sunshine and warm weather, is a great destination year-round. But February is the best with low humidity, hot days, and balmy evenings. Take a look at this abecedarium and let’s take a cruise!

Barbados A to Z – Don Mathis

Atlantic – Sunrise over the ocean is cool and grey.

Bajan Boat – Best way to see the sunset on the same day.

Caribbean island music is hot, Hot, HOT!

Dinner at Sam Lord’s Castle is quite a lot.

Exotic plants abound as far as the eye can see.

Forbidden fruit grows from the Manchineel tree.

Gun Hill Station – you can see half the nation.

Harrison’s Cave is a tourist destination.

Ilaro Court – where the Prime Minister resides.

Jungle – where the wild monkey abides.

Kensington Oval, cricket matches there.

Lord Nelson’s statue is in Trafalgar Square.

Mongooses have the run of the place.

National Stadium – watch a horse race.

Oughterson is a National Wildlife Park.

Pelican Village has vendors of crafts and art.

Quarry is where coral stone is cut.

Rugby is played to win the cup.

Submarine – best way to see the deep.

Towers – where the lighthouse keepers sleep.

Underground stream flows by a subterranean lane.

Velvet Falernum is made from sugarcane.

West Indies University – the education measure

X Marks the spot of pirates’ buried treasure.

Yachts – Bridgetown is their destination.

Zymurgy is the science of rum distillation.

Photo credit: iStock