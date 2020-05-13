Barbie Parsons is Barbie the Welder. That’s not just her nickname, it’s the identity of a woman who has forged her dream life in the fire of adversity.

Barbie has gone from welfare and hauling scrap metal to support her family, to becoming a world-renowned metal sculptor and five-time author. Her YouTube channel has subscribers from over 53 countries and her story of resilience, love, and passion for her work has inspired a new generation of artists, creators, and entrepreneurs.

This interview is about the journey through self-doubt, fear, failure, and the incredible life we can create when we have the courage to believe in ourselves.

