Home / Featured Content / Barbie the Welder

Barbie the Welder

The Own Your Truth Podcast with Ken Cervera

by Leave a Comment

Barbie Parsons is Barbie the Welder. That’s not just her nickname, it’s the identity of a woman who has forged her dream life in the fire of adversity.

Barbie has gone from welfare and hauling scrap metal to support her family, to becoming a world-renowned metal sculptor and five-time author. Her YouTube channel has subscribers from over 53 countries and her story of resilience, love, and passion for her work has inspired a new generation of artists, creators, and entrepreneurs.

This interview is about the journey through self-doubt, fear, failure, and the incredible life we can create when we have the courage to believe in ourselves.

 

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

