We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Be Patient With Yourself During Depression

Be Patient With Yourself During Depression

How to cope with intrusive thoughts when you’re down.

Depression is a mental health condition that can become serious if left untreated. When you’re feeling depressed, it’s difficult to perform everyday life tasks, which can make a person feel frustrated and angry with themselves. These are understandable feelings, but they can also prevent the individual from healing. That’s why it’s crucial to be patient with yourself when you’re feeling depressed. Your thoughts can be upsetting and make you feel like there’s no hope, even though there is. Your depression won’t be there forever, despite the ideas that are going through your mind. Here are some ways to be gentle with yourself during a depressive episode.

Your mind is fighting a battle

First, it’s crucial to remember that it’s not your fault that you’re feeling depressed because it wasn’t your choice. Next, remember that depression is rough, and your mind is doing a lot of work. That can feel taxing on your entire system. Many people experience intrusive thoughts when they’re depressed, ideas of hopelessness, or helplessness. Perhaps you feel like no matter what, you’re never going to get better. These thoughts can be so consuming that it’s difficult to disengage with them. You may find yourself fighting with your mind and thoughts, and it is exhausting. One thing that can help is understanding the condition of depression by reading about it; you can find helpful articles about it on BetterHelp. When you learn about the state, you’ll have more perspective and hopefully feel less alone. Depressive thoughts are not easy to cope with, and one reason is you can’t stop them. Though you can’t control the thoughts that go through your mind, the good news is that you can change your reaction to them. The thoughts are going to be there, but you can take action to help yourself during depression.

Take things one step at a time

It’s easy to become overwhelmed when you’re depressed. When you’re experiencing persistent negative thoughts, it takes a toll on your entire being. Depression creates a mental environment where a person feels as if they can’t accomplish anything. There’s too much to do, and the tasks feel impossible. Even the most minor things, such as eating or getting out of bed, are perceived as insurmountable. That’s when you can change your perspective. Instead of trying to tackle everything at once, break even the smallest of tasks down. For example, if you’re having trouble taking a shower, put both feet on the ground, pick out clean clothes to wear, walk to the bathroom, turn on the water, and get into the shower. Try to focus on one task rather than thinking about what happens after the shower is over. It’s an opportunity to practice mindfulness and appreciate one moment at a time.

Appreciate small things

When you’re depressed, taking a shower is a huge accomplishment. Taking care of yourself is not something you’re inclined to do when you’re depressed. That’s why it’s important not only to be gentle with yourself but congratulate yourself when you get into the shower. You did a challenging task. Now you can enjoy the warm water and soapy bubbles on your skin. This is a time to care for yourself, which is crucial when you’re feeling depressed. You have a right to feel some comfort during depression. It doesn’t mean that you have to pressure yourself to feel happiness or joy, but getting something done, including bathing, can make you feel more comfortable. That can be a relief when your mind is having persistent depressed thoughts.

Distraction

Sometimes intrusive thoughts are so overwhelming that you need a break, and that’s okay! You’re not “giving in” because you need a distraction from depression. Another thing to remember is that you don’t have to cope with these feelings alone. Maybe that means calling a friend, taking a nap, going for a walk, or watching a movie or TV show. Consider what healthy distractions work for you, and take a break from the battle your mind is engaging in. Depression is outright exhausting, and part of being gentle with yourself is knowing when to take a breather. After all, your mind is fighting a battle. And it’s okay to reach out for help when you need it.

Finding a therapist

Therapy can be an excellent resource to find help for depression. A good therapist wants to help you learn to understand the source of your feelings, talk them out, and feel supported while you do so. Intrusive thoughts can make you feel defeated, but you can find some coping strategies for them by working with a licensed therapist. Whether you work with a counselor online or find a clinician in your local area, You can find the support you feel as well as the tools to help you combat problematic intrusive thoughts.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

