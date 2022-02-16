Because I know one is enough for me
I heard one good man is enough for a lady
I heard one good woman is enough for a gentleman
I don’t understand why it’s so complicated
People are searching for companions even after expressing their love for someone
I don’t really understand why it feels bad
When someone is not sure about you
Because I know one is enough for me
My heart sinks in the ocean of confusion and sadness
When I see that swiping is making more valuable relationships than emotions, feelings, and love
It feels so bad, It feels so stupid when you wanna be with someone
And they are busy in swiping right or left in order to get matched
Just to have the date without getting late
Because I know one is enough for me
And one will always be enough for me
It feels so sad that people consider you as an option when you want to make them your priority
Sometimes we don’t know where we stand
But we must know what for, we stand
Because I know one is enough for me
You are so emotionally cold
As if there is some void which you don’t wanna fill with love
It’s not my cry, just another try
Because I wanna you to be that one
Because I know Life is too short not to be with the person you love
Hey but do let me know if you too are in this room called LOVE
Or it’s me alone…………………………..
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
Photo credit: 许 婷婷 on Unsplash