Before Buying Another Dating Course, Try These Tips

I don’t think you need a course to fall in love.

Obviously, some work is required to maintain a healthy relationship, but a course will not make you fall in love.

Here’s what I suggest you do instead.

…

Be Yourself Before Being With Someone

Somewhere between early childhood and early adulthood, most people will collect different attitudes and fake personalities.

Whatever seems likable, you add it to your collection.

But before being with someone, figuring out who you truly are will help you figure out who you can roll with.

Ideally, they sell you the best pickup lines.

But, pick-ups and profile lines won’t matter when you are in a three-month relationship with a person who seems like a stranger.

…

Be at Peace With Being Alone

Before being with someone, are you comfortable with being by yourself?

Make it a goal not to look for dates for the next couple of months.

Being alone will help you figure yourself out. That way, you can better handle the baggage of drama from someone else in your next relationship.

Another advantage is you won’t let someone walk over you to keep the “in a relationship” status.

…

Try New Places to Meet People

Usually, it’s malls, restaurants, coffee places, and bars.

But what about volunteering events, book clubs, workshops, special training programs, and language study programs.

Do you get the idea?

Places where you get involved in something both of you are genuinely interested in.

You are more likely to have genuine conversations in a workshop than in a mall. And also a better chance to slowly build familiarity with the person.

…

Know What You Want but Don’t Be Quick

You won’t learn this in a dating course — “taking your time.”

Be smooth with your approach. Get to know someone first.

Maybe you want that ring or the ride or die girlfriend — it’s great to know what you want.

But what’s not great is to look desperate while trying to get it.

Again take your time. Get to know someone before rushing into anything with them. Let the chemistry build.

…

Don’t Date for the Wrong Reasons

With all these couple trends on the apps, it feels like a requirement to be in a relationship. Be admired by someone, or life will end.

Don’t go into a relationship for the wrong reasons.

Not because your friends are into a relationship. Not because you have to have a love life to be balanced.

Seek to be in a relationship because you want to share your time with that man or woman.

Don’t be in a relationship because everyone does it.

…

Conclusion

I will conclude with a powerful Jordan Peterson quote.

“No matter who you find, they’re going to be full of flaws like you are.

You want to find someone you are attracted to and can trust. And, perhaps someone who shares the same ambitions.

Pretty much after that, it’s what you create together, rather than who you found.”

