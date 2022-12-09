Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Being a Parent Has Forced Me to Confront My Demons

Being a Parent Has Forced Me to Confront My Demons

I am not a perfect person by any means, but I am a better person from having kids.

by Leave a Comment

All of my life, I have struggled with anxiety and depression. I used to always put my own emotional needs on the back burner. I would bottle up my feelings until they reached a boiling point, and then I would lash out at the unfortunate person who happened to set me off.

The Turning Point

That all changed when I had my kids. To set the record straight, it changed after I had my first and while I was trying to get pregnant with my second. As a woman with polycystic ovary syndrome in her late thirties, I became consumed with trying to get pregnant — and quite frankly, I needed help. I was so obsessed with trying to get pregnant that I lost sight of all of the goodness in front of me.

It was my doctor who saved my life. She saw that I was no longer in a healthy place and suggested antidepressants. I questioned whether they were safe while pregnant, but after extensive research, I made the decision that felt best for my family and me. I have never looked back since.

Where I Am Now. . .

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nowadays, I go to therapy regularly and still take my antidepressants. As a result, I am the kind of mom — and person — I’ve always wanted to be. I have endless amounts of patience (even when sleep-deprived), I find joy in the smallest of moments, and I no longer stuff my feelings away. If my 20-year-old self could see me now, she would be amazed at how, well, stable I have become.

I’m still working on my deep-rooted tendencies to beat myself up and fixate on things. But I am a work in progress. I am not perfect, and I have finally come to accept that.

Previously published on Medium

iStock image

About Chloe S.

Thirty-something writing about love, sex, health and more

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@chloespeaks

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x