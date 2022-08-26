Being Your Best Self

Are you tired of the moaning around you? Do you moan? Tired of seeing co-workers stealing the pens, or stationery? Do you do that? Are you inclined to be half-hearted and then someone else gets the bonus? Do you love whole heartedly, or use someone, or make do?

Your best self is already inside you. It is

smiling, not frowning

paying a compliment

celebrating the success of a colleague

trustworthiness

giving a helping hand unasked

giving up your seat for someone who needs it

remembering your promises

keeping your word

being punctual

taking home flowers for your loved one

playing ball with the neighborhood kids

washing your neighbor’s car as well as your own

minding your use of water, and electricity

looking for lightly used clothing instead of brand new each time

noticing when someone is down or sad

sending birthday cards

going the extra mile

checking in on your neighbours

if you lend, don’t expect it back

apologize even if you’re right, because you value the relationship

do housework because you know your partner is tired

take responsibility for your partner’s issues, because it’s family

The way we treat others is the mark of a man. Good men don’t get drunk or drink and drive. You may not make a huge contribution with your presence, but make your absence felt.

Forgive others. Don’t take things personally. If you feel angry, own it and deal with it safely. Anger is not wrong, but what we do with it may be.

Failure is simply a stepping stone. Use it to improve your talent. No one got anything invented without failures along the way.

You may be reserved. That’s ok. Many are. But make efforts to socialize, to be seen entering into the (good) joke.

Your smile is your superpower. Smile at everyone-it may be the only smile they see that day. Treat others as you would want to be treated.

Never look down on anyone, not unless you are helping them get up from the floor. If you help one person to live better, that is success.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

