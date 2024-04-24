Believe in Your Light

It’s not so simple to be certain about what should stay and what should be thrown away from our lives because feelings often betray us regarding their relevance and real necessity. If we’re not strong enough to make the decision to move forward, to move on, leaving behind what hinders our steps every day, even if life says no, we will make little progress. But it’s necessary to throw away.

Throw away all the words of discouragement and negativity you hear while walking towards your goals. Don’t listen to those speeches telling you that you won’t succeed because it won’t make you happy and it will be very difficult. Believing in yourself requires ignoring pessimistic advice from people who are stuck in time and space and don’t know what it means to fight. Keep walking.

Throw away the false image you have of yourself, the one you insist on maintaining regarding your real worth and all the potential that exists within you. After all, why wouldn’t you be able to achieve it, if so many others can? Don’t even dare to think that you are less than anyone, in any sense; each of us has our own strength and light, capable of illuminating the steps towards achieving our dreams. Keep trying.

Throw away the grudges you hold uselessly, which do nothing but subtract positive energy and diminish the rhythm of the vibration of your life. Often, we carry resentments related to people who are no longer part of our lives, who don’t even remember our existence anymore. If they move on without us, let us also move on without them, because if they can, so can we. Keep forgetting.

Throw away the fear of being happy. Many of us don’t allow ourselves to be happy, as if it didn’t belong to us, as if we didn’t deserve to feel joy. So, whenever everything goes well, we remain on alert, suspicious, as if everything will collapse at any moment. Stop running from happiness, let it reach your life, because you deserve to feel happy and fulfilled, that’s what matters. Keep smiling.

It’s necessary to wake up every day with the purpose of achieving what you want, with the intention of laughing and smiling sincerely, with the people who make life special and unique. Avoiding the winding paths, distancing ourselves from conflicting people, not being a dwelling for bad things, knowing that joy is your right, all of this should be treasured close to your heart. The rest is disposable and should be left behind while we continue, without hesitation, always moving forward.

Light and Love from my Soul to Yours! 🤍

