bell hooks (1952-2021)

bell hooks (1952-2021)

bell hooks was one of the foremost Black feminist scholars of the 20th century.

by Leave a Comment

 

bell hooks was one of the foremost Black feminist scholars of the 20th century. As the author and social critic and historian Imani Perry stated: ” For so many people, bell hooks was their first introduction to social theory, critiques of patriarchy, white supremacy and capitalism.” Born Gloria Jean Watkins, she adopted her paternal grandmother’s name bell hooks. hooks published more than 30 books and appeared in a wide range of scholarly and nonacademic forums. Her work was wide-ranging and interdisciplinary including race, gender, art, history, sexuality, mass media and feminism. She taught at Stanford, Yale and City College of New York. She was a faculty member at Berea College in Kentucky at the time of her death.

NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Bio

wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_hooks

essence
https://www.essence.com/news/bell-hooks-obituary/

 

Legacy

bell hooks Center Berea College
https://www.berea.edu/bhc/pride/

Talks

CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/person/?41634/bellhooks

University of Washington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDRP2F4JXE0

Conversations

with Beverly Guy-Sheftall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb5ktcC3UEk

with Gloria Steinem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzOFvfWRn4

with Cornel West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LL0k6_pPKw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjRSk4hlrtI

with Kevin Powell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoXNzyK70Bk

with Laverne Cox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oMmZIJijgY

Interviews

1995
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ShWJf8BIqI

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.

***

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

0 Comments
