bell hooks (1952-2021)

bell hooks was one of the foremost Black feminist scholars of the 20th century. As the author and social critic and historian Imani Perry stated: ” For so many people, bell hooks was their first introduction to social theory, critiques of patriarchy, white supremacy and capitalism.” Born Gloria Jean Watkins, she adopted her paternal grandmother’s name bell hooks. hooks published more than 30 books and appeared in a wide range of scholarly and nonacademic forums. Her work was wide-ranging and interdisciplinary including race, gender, art, history, sexuality, mass media and feminism. She taught at Stanford, Yale and City College of New York. She was a faculty member at Berea College in Kentucky at the time of her death.
NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD
Bio
wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_hooks
essence
https://www.essence.com/news/bell-hooks-obituary/
Legacy
bell hooks Center Berea College
https://www.berea.edu/bhc/pride/
Talks
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/person/?41634/bellhooks
University of Washington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDRP2F4JXE0
Conversations
with Beverly Guy-Sheftall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb5ktcC3UEk
with Gloria Steinem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzOFvfWRn4
with Cornel West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LL0k6_pPKw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjRSk4hlrtI
with Kevin Powell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoXNzyK70Bk
with Laverne Cox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oMmZIJijgY
Interviews
1995
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ShWJf8BIqI
This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.
