bell hooks (1952-2021)

bell hooks was one of the foremost Black feminist scholars of the 20th century. As the author and social critic and historian Imani Perry stated: ” For so many people, bell hooks was their first introduction to social theory, critiques of patriarchy, white supremacy and capitalism.” Born Gloria Jean Watkins, she adopted her paternal grandmother’s name bell hooks. hooks published more than 30 books and appeared in a wide range of scholarly and nonacademic forums. Her work was wide-ranging and interdisciplinary including race, gender, art, history, sexuality, mass media and feminism. She taught at Stanford, Yale and City College of New York. She was a faculty member at Berea College in Kentucky at the time of her death.

NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Bio

wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_hooks

essence

https://www.essence.com/news/bell-hooks-obituary/

Legacy

bell hooks Center Berea College

https://www.berea.edu/bhc/pride/

Talks

CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/person/?41634/bellhooks

University of Washington

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDRP2F4JXE0

Conversations

with Beverly Guy-Sheftall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb5ktcC3UEk

with Gloria Steinem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzOFvfWRn4

with Cornel West

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LL0k6_pPKw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjRSk4hlrtI

with Kevin Powell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoXNzyK70Bk

with Laverne Cox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oMmZIJijgY

Interviews

1995

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ShWJf8BIqI

—

