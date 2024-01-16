Best Psychology Books on Human Behavior for Beginners

Do you want to get inside the human mind? Here are a few must-read nonfiction books that you may enjoy.

If you are one of the multitude of people who are intrigued by psychological science and the intricacies of the human mind, there is an abundance of material to read available to you.

Here are just a few of them.

A Short Introduction to Psychology

This book is very short, but concise and informative. In fact, you can read it in a day or two. It covers the majority of the most fundamental introductory topics in psychology without getting too intricate and long.

Perks:

You don’t need to spend a lot of time and monetary investment to get a brief introductory reading of what psychology entails. It is great for beginners, curious readers, or those looking to start a career in it.

Highlights:

The book starts by introducing the history of this science. It then introduces the basic theories and concepts associated with how the mind and human behavior work. Topics such as attention, memory, motivation, personality, mood, and emotions are discussed in great detail.

How Emotions Are Made: The Secret Life of the Brain

Lisa Feldman Barrett’s book investigates the concept of emotions, challenging popular beliefs that emotions are universal and pre-programmed in the brain.

Perks:

The book’s strengths include an easy explanation of complicated neuroscience and a new perspective on emotions that defies standard thinking. It challenges readers to reassess how they perceive and comprehend their emotional experiences, while also providing insights on the brain’s role in emotion formation.

Highlights:

Barrett advances the notion of constructed emotions, which proposes that emotions are created by the brain depending on previous experiences, predictions, and the circumstances in which they originate. The book looks into the science of emotions, illuminating how our brains actively generate our emotional experiences.

The Art of Thinking Clearly

This book explores typical thinking flaws that frequently result in poor decision-making. It digs at psychological factors that influence human decision-making, such as confirmation bias, the availability heuristic, and other introductory topics.

Perks:

Reading this book can help you become more aware of thinking biases, which can help you make more informed and sensible judgments in professional as well as personal situations. It provides readers with practical insights and solutions for clearer thinking. It is a great read for those seeking an introductory book on cognition.

Highlights:

The book is organized into short chapters, each of which focuses on a different cognitive bias or logical mistake. It uses real-life examples to explain these biases and offers practical guidance on how to spot and avoid them in our daily lives.

Psychology of Music

This book is merely a fundamental piece of literature that investigates the connection between psychology and music. It was published in the early twentieth century and explores numerous facets of how music impacts human emotions, cognition, and behavior at an introductory level.

Perks:

The book’s benefits stem from its broad approach to studying music’s psychological basis. It delves into the complex relationship between music and the human mind, offering light on how music affects us emotionally, cognitively, and even physiologically. If you are seeking to learn more about the basics of music psychology, this book is the perfect choice.

Highlights:

Seashore’s work continues to be influential in the field, serving as a valuable resource for musicians, psychologists, and anyone interested in the fundamental connections between music and the human experience. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the psychology of music.

How To Control Your Anxiety Before It Controls You

This self-help book focuses on cognitive-behavioral approaches for anxiety management and relief. It teaches you how to change your thoughts, habits, and reactions to anxiety triggers step by step.

Perks:

Overall, it’s a useful resource for anyone looking for practical ways to handle anxiety and recover control of their lives.

Highlights:

It dives into the fundamentals of Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT), providing practical tools for identifying, challenging, and changing illogical thoughts that cause anxiety. It’s a wonderful starting point for anyone interested in dealing with anxiety-related issues.

