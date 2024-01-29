Beyond Organizational Burnout to Effectively Helping Others

Imagine a preschooler doing a prolonged wheelie on a tricycle. Short legs pumping hard to turn the pedals, red streamers flying off the handle bars while the front wheel is up in the air. Yes, it is a goofy metaphor, but we know such a trick would not be sustainable. Organizations, like tricycles, go much further with all three wheels working well. Yet how many times do we provide helping services with only two of the three wheels on the ground?

Challenges wobble wheels and stretch helping organizations. Leaders insist on prioritization of clients, while making frequent calls to cut budgets. A steady declaration of new rules reveals the ongoing presence of problems. Staff members share complaints in the parking lot and “I quit” is heard more often than “I can handle this.” Meanwhile, stressed clients demand more help. Administration, staff, and people served are not moving together as if all three wheels are seldom going in the same direction.

Teams and organizations facing limited resources often wobble while trying to serve clients. Healthcare providers are stretched thin finding it difficult to promote life balance and enjoy their own journey. Administrators face systemic anxieties challenging the ability to provide for everyone involved. Full engagement of administrators, staff, and clients becomes less possible. Clients or patients end up paying a price when other wheels wobble while burnout increases.

Balanced purpose puts all three wheels on the ground. Following are some strategies to increase team and organizational effectiveness with an inspiring purpose.

Define values and purpose to promote wellbeing of all involved. For example, a medical system with a purpose statement such as “Help patients above all else” risks losing sight of their employees’ health. A balanced purpose encourages effective care of people within and outside of the organization. A purpose that includes healthy functioning at all levels energizes rather than drains internal resources.

2. Include purpose and values in decision making, policies, and responses to challenges. A balanced purpose statement provides guidance and resilience when facing challenges, but only if it is used. Include the purpose statement on meeting agendas. Begin discussions naming important values and purpose. Empower team members to develop strategies based on purpose. Working with an organization that reflects honorable purpose and values inspires people even when facing challenges.

3. Encourage teams and individuals to identify their unique role in carrying out the organizational purpose. Team names or catchphrases that align with the purpose can be helpful reminders. Affirm actions reflecting values to and provide learning opportunities based on the unified purpose to promote a positive culture. Modeling behaviors that reflect values and purpose is the most inspiring way to encourage unified purpose.

4. Communicate purpose frequently and creatively. Help people remember, enjoy, and inspire others with a purpose that brings care into the organization and beyond. Constant reminders of why we do something helps when anxiety tries to derail our thinking.

Groups that promote the wellbeing of everyone involved increase effectiveness and sustainable caring. This requires intentionally looking beyond finances, and pays off in the long run by producing a healthier, more effective culture. Caring organizations and individuals can thrive amid the challenges of helping people in today’s world. Fully engaged, we can streak around the block with all three wheels burning rubber rather than weakly wobble a few feet.

—

iStock image