Real Men Feel: Beyond Sober [Podcast]

We have to go beyond just not being on drugs.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #174, “Beyond Sober” here:



Coach, speaker, and recovering addict, Jacob Evans, talks about surviving and thriving at the epicenter of the opioid addiction crisis and how getting clean is only half the battle. The pandemic sweeping the globe is similar to addiction in the sense that your race, income, religion, social status, political party… none of that matters to the virus or drugs.

“The addictive feeling to me was not giving a crap about what other people thought.” ~ Jacob Evans

Jacob was an intelligent, high-achiever who didn’t know what failure looked like, but he was aware of the empty, hollow feeling inside himself. Achievement after achievement, goal after goal, happiness was fleeting. It took a lot of substances to hide his awareness of his emptiness, let alone to attempt to fill that hole. No matter what he did, he felt it would never be good enough. The more aware of this cycle he became, the more drugs he would use.

Jacob details how he was able to try and stop so many drugs, but then he tried opiates. He couldn’t stop those. And since they made him no longer care about the hole inside, maybe it wasn’t worth stopping.

What proved to be a life-changing moment, was the impact of someone asking: Are you okay?

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:32) How is the coronavirus affecting your life right now?

(4:48) You call yourself a former high achiever, what does that mean?

(7:51) When you were growing up, did your achievements feel good? Did they bring happiness?

(11:28) When did you start using or drinking? Were you aware of your hole at the time?

(15:16) Was your substance abuse covering up depression?

(25:40) Were suicidal thoughts part of your experience?

(32:44) Did your family have any idea you were an addict before you told them?

(35:27) In your second year of law school, you decided to give up all substances that were not serving you. What prompted that?

(45:07) Was getting sober as easy as making the decision?

(54:58) Why Jacob does what he does.

(57:46) Silence kills, and going the path of most resistance.

(1:02:38) Does stopping to use bring the healing?

(1:05:31) What are you looking forward to now?

(1:11:24) What’s the best way to get in contact with you?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #177, Beyond Sober, March 31, 2020



“A daily embodiment practice can really start to change your level of reactivity.” ~ Jacob Evans

Learn more about Jacob at HopeGuides.com. Connect with him on Facebook, or email at [email protected]

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo by Jonathan Gonzalez on Unsplash