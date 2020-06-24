Get Daily Email
Bipolar Kicks My Ass

The truth is, I struggle with hypomania whenever stressed or overstimulated, then I cycle low as I must “recuperate” from the hypomania.

by

When I met with my psychiatrist recently, we discussed my diagnosis. I learned that since I’ve been hospitalized for bipolar symptoms, my diagnosis is type 1, not type 2.

Since I’ve been ramping since July third, we agreed it was time to add low dose quetiapine (Seroquel), a sedating and mood-stabilizing antipsychotic, to my medication mix. The medication enabled me to get a good night’s sleep last night, but it wiped me out today. Though I managed to take my son to two doctors’ appointments, I had to nap between the two.

Internalized Stigma

Desperately wanting to think of myself as “high functioning” (a judgmental and stigmatizing concept), I’ve held onto the belief that I have bipolar type 2, rather than type 1. Bipolar type 1 symptoms I’ve experienced include psychotic mania, rapid cycling, mixed episodes, two weeks of psychiatric hospitalization, and months of partial psychiatric hospitalization.

The truth is, I struggle with hypomania whenever stressed or overstimulated, then I cycle low as I must “recuperate” from the hypomania. I find simple tasks, like grocery shopping, difficult. I wish I could be the social butterfly I was many years ago, but today it comes at a steep cost — my mental health and stability.

Triggers Now

I went to my uncle’s funeral and memorial in Illinois. I met him only once, a few years ago year at my father’s memorial. My aunt, who’s my godmother, met him later in life. I’ll be seeing my extended family under tragic circumstances.

Social gatherings trigger me. Stress triggers me. Grief, as it echoes the loss of my father, triggers me. The trip was difficult, but I always look forward to seeing my family, even as we grieve.

I’m almost 57. At this age, I’m losing my parents, aunts, and uncles. I expect more losses to come.

Previously Published on kittomalley.com

Shutterstock

About Kitt O'Malley

Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.

