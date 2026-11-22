By Taylor Sisk

The Trump administration’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced last Tuesday proposed changes to a rule passed under President Joe Biden that was designed to help protect coal miners from an aggressive form of black lung disease.

These changes, advocates say, put miners at heightened risk.

With more accessible coal seams now depleted, mining operations are cutting through more sandstone, exposing miners to silica dust, sharp particles that can become trapped in lung tissue and cause a debilitating, sometimes fatal condition. The Biden-era rule reduces the permissible level of exposure to silica dust in coal mining to that of other industries.

The proposed changes keep in place the rule’s caps on dust levels, but would add an “error factor” of 21% over the limit. It also stipulates that dust samples provided by mine operators will no longer be accepted as evidence of violations, only those collected by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. That agency has been subjected to staff and funding cuts in the past two years.

An analysis from the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center found that MSHA is currently sampling only half of all active coal mines for silica dust, and that 17% of those sampled were above the exposure limit set in the Biden-era rule.

The changes also stipulate that quarterly testing for silica dust will no longer be required. Rather, mine operators will test “as frequently as necessary,” which the agency argues will be “an appropriate means to determine the adequacy of control measures and protect miner health.”

Mine operators might determine that some miners “are not reasonably likely to be exposed to respirable crystalline silica at or above the action level,” the new proposal states, “and would therefore not conduct sampling for those miners.”

In a statement, the Department of Labor, under which MSHA operates, wrote that the proposed changes amend the Biden-era rule by adding “practical, commonsense, risk-based improvements” that will better protect the nation’s miners.

The advocacy group Appalachian Voices countered in a press release that the proposal “is weaker than what even the coal industry itself asked for, leaving miners exposed to more toxic dust that would make the raging black lung crisis even worse.”

A virtual hearing will be held Dec. 15 to provide MSHA with feedback on the proposed changes.

“Never Had a Better Friend’

In September, the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center and Reimagine Appalachia released a report titled “Who Pays the Price? Cuts to Mine Safety and Health Programs Under the Trump Administration.” It documents the rise in black lung disease rates in Central Appalachia and the status of black lung benefits and provides a timeline of regulatory rollbacks and disinvestment in mine safety.

“While Trump tells miners, ‘You’ve never had a better friend in the Oval Office than me,’ his policies instead reflect a pattern of defunding and dismantling miner safety and health programs,” the report reads. “While communities may welcome the influx of funding aimed at extending the life of coal-fired power plants (and subsequently, the mines that provide coal to these plants), these policies create a troubling dichotomy when contrasted with the lack of funding or policy support for the coal miners whose health is being put at risk to fuel these plants.”

On Sept. 29, the Black Lung Association led a delegation of coal miners, their family members, health care professionals, and advocates to Washington, D.C., to share their concerns. William McCool, 72, a retired miner, was among them. He believes those concerns are resonating.

“I believe we may have done some good,” McCool, who’s living with coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung disease, said. Heightened media coverage of the surge in black lung in the region and a sustained voice of advocacy for miners and their families, he said, is making a difference. “People are getting more concerned with it.”

William McCool (right), shown here with fellow miner Rex Fields, says he believes the message advocates are sending is beginning to resonate. (Photo by Jen Lawhorne / Appalachian Voices)

In August, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, released the results of testing of miners in Central Appalachia with 25 or more years underground, indicating that one in three have black lung disease, the highest rate since 1978.

Meanwhile, as the “Who Pays the Price?” report documents, the Trump administration has made significant cuts in funding and staffing from mine safety and health programs, and staffing has likewise been reduced at the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.

In April of last year, the administration paused enforcement of the silica rule passed under the Biden administration. This April, MSHA announced an indefinite delay in enforcement of the rule.

Then came last week’s announcement of the proposed changes.

According to the Appalachian Citizen’s Law Center’s Brendan Muckian-Bates, requiring MSHA’s own samples to establish exposure limit violations “will put additional pressure on an agency that has already been facing staffing losses and gaps in sampling.”

“Weakening operator monitoring risks leaving dangerous conditions undetected,” Muckian-Bates said.

The “Who Pays the Price?” report also documents the failure to gain bipartisan support for the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, legislation first introduced more than a decade ago that would help miners with black lung disease access the workers’ compensation and benefits they are entitled to under the federal Black Lung Program.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Coal companies have the option to either self-insure or get third-party insurance to cover their financial obligations to coal miners disabled by black lung.

The report notes that in 2024, the Biden administration finalized a rule that would require coal companies to secure 100% of their black lung liabilities. The Trump administration subsequently determined that the new requirement put an “excessive burden” on operators and proposed a new rule that takes into account financial risk. The administration projects this will cover an average of 70% of the companies’ black lung liabilities.

According to the authors of the report, companies that self-insure “have, on average, only secured about 17 percent of their present and future black lung liabilities,” resulting in millions of dollars of liability and benefit payments being transferred to the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. That fund, financed by revenues from a coal excise tax, is currently insolvent due to “historic, legacy debt.”

A more recent piece of legislation to reform the benefits system is the Support Our Miners Act, which stipulates that miners’ black lung benefits be tied to cost-of-living adjustments and retroactively adjusted for inflation. This would provide a miner with an additional $458 per month. It too has yet to gain bipartisan support. The report’s authors write that these reforms would be relatively low cost. They found, for example, that the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would cost $7.4 million annually, while the Trump administration has invested more than $1 billion in support of the domestic coal industry.

‘We’re Dying’

The day after the coal miner delegation lobbied on Capitol Hill, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia hosted a forum to allow miners and their advocates to share their concerns. Kaine has been a champion of both the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act and the Support our Miners Act.

Gary Hairston (right), shown here with fellow miner John Robinson, is president of the national Black Lung Association. (Photo by Jen Lawhorne / Appalachian Voices)

In a statement to the Daily Yonder, Kaine wrote that he’s grateful for the ongoing work of the National Black Lung Association and to have had the opportunity to host the forum.

“We’ve worked together for a long time on various initiatives to help miners,” Kaine wrote, including protecting miners’ retiree pensions and health care and extending the excise tax that funds black lung benefits. His office is also intent on making it easier to process black lung claims.

He acknowledged there’s a lot of work to be done. “We’re going to keep working together to get those things done, and the National Black Lung Association’s continued advocacy is going to be critical to those efforts.”

Despite the latest news on the proposed rule changes, Muckian-Bates said the “eternal Appalachian optimist” within him tells him that unrelenting advocacy is making a difference – that reforms are imminent.

“As we’ve seen living in Appalachia,” Muckian-Bates said, “it often takes the worst possible tragedies – whether it’s the Farmington Mine disaster or the Sago mine disaster – for there to be congressional change. And because this is a slow burn of dozens of deaths every year rather than through a singular mining disaster, I think there’s this belief among members of Congress that this can just slowly be pushed to the back of their priorities.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This delegation, he said, is determined to make its demands heard. “I’m inspired by the work of the Black Lung Association members who said we’re not going to let these deaths go in vain, and we’re not going to let them become a number.”

Muckian-Bates’s top priorities are enforcing the silica dust rule, ensuring mine-safety inspection obligations are met, and bolstering benefits.

William McCool has been making these lobbying trips to D.C. for nearly a decade. This latest offered reason for encouragement – the fact that, for example, Sen. Rand Paul’s office met with them. On the other hand, he said, no one from Rep. Hal Rogers’ office would see them. Rogers’ Eastern Kentucky district is among those with the most black lung benefits recipients.

“Disappointed,” McCool said. “Really disappointed. I thought he was one of our greatest supporters.”

McCool’s disease is now such that he has to forego most physical activity. “I can’t do it. Just can’t do it.” His doctor recently ventured the possibility of a lung transplant. “I told him I’m too old for that.”

With heightened exposure to silica dust, miners in their early 30s, with less than a decade underground, are being diagnosed with advanced black lung disease. For their advocates, the stakes are clear.

McCool recalls a conversation with Sen. Mitch McConnell a couple of years ago, in which he asked McConnell what miners could do to help convey the urgency of their message. “He said, ‘Well, do what you’re doing.’ I said, ‘We are. We’re dying.’”

This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

—

Previously Published on dailyyonder.com with Creative Commons License

***

–

The world is changing fast. We help you keep up.

We’ll send you 1 post, 3x per week.

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo: Gary Hairston, president of the Fayette County Black Lung Association and the National Black Lung Association, wipes tears from his eyes during a protest outside the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)