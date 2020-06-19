Black & White in Black Swan

How BLACK SWAN uses black and white visuals in almost every frame to support its symbolic messages.
.
.
nearly every scene in Black Swan there
is a monochromatic tug-of-war a JAXA
position of black and white that
symbolizes the polar opposite entities
that Nina is pursuing for the sake of
her art good and evil precise and
impulsive innocent girl and sexualized
woman in this scene the monochromatic
divide is clear Tamar telling Nina that
when he looks at her he only sees the
White Swan
thus the white walls dominance in the
background in countless scenes Nina is
portrayed in white and her environments
are deliberately monochrome then there’s
Mila Kunis’s character Lily who Nina
both fears and envies because she
epitomizes the turbulent force of the
Black Swan Lily is almost always shown
wearing black the black and white visual
contrasts and the film are far from
subtle but that may be the point Black
Swan is a subjective character study and
the costumes production design and Lee
boutiques mastery of lightness and dark
work together to show us the world just
as Nina sees it in black and white like
a child seeing the world in overly
simplified terms
This post was previously published on Youtube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.