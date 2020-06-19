Get Daily Email
Black & White in Black Swan

Black & White in Black Swan

How BLACK SWAN uses black and white visuals in almost every frame to support its symbolic messages.

How BLACK SWAN uses black and white visuals in almost every frame to support its symbolic messages.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:06
nearly every scene in Black Swan there
00:09
is a monochromatic tug-of-war a JAXA
00:12
position of black and white that
00:13
symbolizes the polar opposite entities
00:15
that Nina is pursuing for the sake of
00:17
her art good and evil precise and
00:22
impulsive innocent girl and sexualized
00:25
woman in this scene the monochromatic
00:29
divide is clear Tamar telling Nina that
00:32
when he looks at her he only sees the
00:34
White Swan
00:34
thus the white walls dominance in the
00:37
background in countless scenes Nina is
00:41
portrayed in white and her environments
00:42
are deliberately monochrome then there’s
00:45
Mila Kunis’s character Lily who Nina
00:48
both fears and envies because she
00:49
epitomizes the turbulent force of the
00:51
Black Swan Lily is almost always shown
00:53
wearing black the black and white visual
00:56
contrasts and the film are far from
00:57
subtle but that may be the point Black
01:00
Swan is a subjective character study and
01:02
the costumes production design and Lee
01:04
boutiques mastery of lightness and dark
01:06
work together to show us the world just
01:08
as Nina sees it in black and white like
01:12
a child seeing the world in overly
01:13
simplified terms

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

