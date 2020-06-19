Black & White in Black Swan

How BLACK SWAN uses black and white visuals in almost every frame to support its symbolic messages.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

nearly every scene in Black Swan there

is a monochromatic tug-of-war a JAXA

position of black and white that

symbolizes the polar opposite entities

that Nina is pursuing for the sake of

her art good and evil precise and

impulsive innocent girl and sexualized

woman in this scene the monochromatic

divide is clear Tamar telling Nina that

when he looks at her he only sees the

White Swan

thus the white walls dominance in the

background in countless scenes Nina is

portrayed in white and her environments

are deliberately monochrome then there’s

Mila Kunis’s character Lily who Nina

both fears and envies because she

epitomizes the turbulent force of the

Black Swan Lily is almost always shown

wearing black the black and white visual

contrasts and the film are far from

subtle but that may be the point Black

Swan is a subjective character study and

the costumes production design and Lee

boutiques mastery of lightness and dark

work together to show us the world just

as Nina sees it in black and white like

a child seeing the world in overly

simplified terms

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video