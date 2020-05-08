By Omeleto
.
.
Aspiring Olympic diver Garrett Delaney was born to compete on the world stage, and his mom Tracy has been training him for it his entire life.
But a near-death accident in practice shakes his faith in that dream. With Olympic trials only two weeks away, he fears he must make a decision: give up or die trying.
“Blood and Water” boasts stellar production values, sharp camerawork and a charismatic lead screen presence by bona-fide 2016 Olympic silver medalist Steele Johnson, lending the film a degree of gritty authenticity and impressiveness.
The story is inspired by director Brian Blum’s own experience as a competitive diver. After his head collided with a springboard during a routine dive, he took three years to recover psychologically from the accident.
His experience lends the storytelling a degree of emotional specificity, transforming the typical comeback story into a riveting portrait of courage and resilience.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:04
(music)
00:10
starting off the first round of diving is Garret Delaney
00:13
his first dive is a 107 B front 3 1/2
00:16
pike
00:18
the difficulty is 3.0
00:22
if his name sounds familiar thats because
00:24
he is the son and pupil of former Olympic diver Tracey Delaney
00:28
time to see if this runs in the family
00:31
let’s see how he does
00:38
(music)
00:40
00:51
01:00
01:01
01:02
(splash) (clapping)
01:17
awards 9,9,
01:20
9 1/2, 9, 10
01:22
9, 8 1/2
01:25
01:29
01:31
01:34
01:37
you were just a hair out on that one Okay
01:40
ill take it though whats next
01:42
reverse. stay over it keep your head in
01:44
go stay warm
01:48
01:52
01:54
01:56
01:59
02:04
(clapping)
02:08
02:11
beginning the second round Garret Delaney
02:15
doing a reverse 3 and 1/2 tuck position
02:18
degree of difficulty 3.3
02:21
02:24
02:27
02:30
02:32
02:53
03:02
03:05
03:08
03:11
03:14
03:15
03:18
03:21
03:23
03:26
03:28
03:31
03:34
03:39
03:41
03:44
03:46
03:51
03:54
04:14
04:17
04:20
04:22
04:28
04:32
04:33
04:39
04:42
04:43
04:45
04:50
04:53
04:56
05:00
05:05
05:09
05:13
05:24
05:26
05:29
05:32
05:38
05:42
05:45
05:50
05:52
05:54
05:57
05:59
06:09
06:21
06:26
06:29
06:30
06:37
06:40
06:41
06:44
06:46
06:52
06:56
07:11
07:13
07:15
07:17
07:21
07:26
07:29
07:32
07:36
07:38
07:42
07:46
07:48
07:51
08:10
08:16
08:21
08:22
08:37
08:52
09:03
09:06
09:14
09:16
09:19
09:31
09:33
09:35
09:37
09:40
09:42
09:46
09:53
09:55
09:57
10:01
10:04
10:07
10:10
10:12
10:16
10:18
10:20
10:22
10:28
10:30
10:33
10:40
10:43
10:51
10:56
10:59
11:24
11:26
11:29
11:32
11:35
11:38
11:44
11:47
11:51
11:54
11:59
12:01
12:03
12:06
12:09
12:11
12:40
12:41
12:52
12:54
12:57
12:58
13:01
13:04
13:07
13:09
13:12
13:14
13:16
13:19
13:22
13:25
13:28
13:33
13:34
13:36
13:38
13:42
13:48
13:50
13:53
14:24
14:32
14:54
15:13
15:14
15:38
15:41
15:44
15:48
15:51
15:55
15:58
16:02
16:28
16:39
16:40
16:43
16:46
16:48
16:50
16:52
16:55
16:57
16:59
17:02
17:04
17:07
17:10
17:13
17:15
17:17
17:19
17:20
17:23
17:26
17:29
17:33
17:38
17:39
18:57
19:04
19:06
19:11
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.