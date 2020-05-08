Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Blood and Water

Blood and Water

An Olympic diver struggles to return to the pool after a training accident.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Aspiring Olympic diver Garrett Delaney was born to compete on the world stage, and his mom Tracy has been training him for it his entire life.

But a near-death accident in practice shakes his faith in that dream. With Olympic trials only two weeks away, he fears he must make a decision: give up or die trying.

“Blood and Water” boasts stellar production values, sharp camerawork and a charismatic lead screen presence by bona-fide 2016 Olympic silver medalist Steele Johnson, lending the film a degree of gritty authenticity and impressiveness.

The story is inspired by director Brian Blum’s own experience as a competitive diver. After his head collided with a springboard during a routine dive, he took three years to recover psychologically from the accident.

His experience lends the storytelling a degree of emotional specificity, transforming the typical comeback story into a riveting portrait of courage and resilience.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
(music)
00:10
starting off the first round of diving is Garret Delaney
00:13
his first dive is a 107 B front 3 1/2
00:16
pike
00:18
the difficulty is 3.0
00:22
if his name sounds familiar thats because
00:24
he is the son and pupil of former Olympic diver Tracey Delaney
00:28
time to see if this runs in the family
00:31
let’s see how he does
00:38
(music)
00:40
00:51
01:00
01:01
01:02
(splash) (clapping)
01:17
awards 9,9,
01:20
9 1/2, 9, 10
01:22
9, 8 1/2
01:25
01:29
01:31
01:34
01:37
you were just a hair out on that one Okay
01:40
ill take it though whats next
01:42
reverse. stay over it keep your head in
01:44
go stay warm
01:48
01:52
01:54
01:56
01:59
02:04
(clapping)
02:08
02:11
beginning the second round Garret Delaney
02:15
doing a reverse 3 and 1/2 tuck position
02:18
degree of difficulty 3.3
02:21
02:24
02:27
02:30
02:32
02:53
03:02
03:05
03:08
03:11
03:14
03:15
03:18
03:21
03:23
03:26
03:28
03:31
03:34
03:39
03:41
03:44
03:46
03:51
03:54
04:14
04:17
04:20
04:22
04:28
04:32
04:33
04:39
04:42
04:43
04:45
04:50
04:53
04:56
05:00
05:05
05:09
05:13
05:24
05:26
05:29
05:32
05:38
05:42
05:45
05:50
05:52
05:54
05:57
05:59
06:09
06:21
06:26
06:29
06:30
06:37
06:40
06:41
06:44
06:46
06:52
06:56
07:11
07:13
07:15
07:17
07:21
07:26
07:29
07:32
07:36
07:38
07:42
07:46
07:48
07:51
08:10
08:16
08:21
08:22
08:37
08:52
09:03
09:06
09:14
09:16
09:19
09:31
09:33
09:35
09:37
09:40
09:42
09:46
09:53
09:55
09:57
10:01
10:04
10:07
10:10
10:12
10:16
10:18
10:20
10:22
10:28
10:30
10:33
10:40
10:43
10:51
10:56
10:59
11:24
11:26
11:29
11:32
11:35
11:38
11:44
11:47
11:51
11:54
11:59
12:01
12:03
12:06
12:09
12:11
12:40
12:41
12:52
12:54
12:57
12:58
13:01
13:04
13:07
13:09
13:12
13:14
13:16
13:19
13:22
13:25
13:28
13:33
13:34
13:36
13:38
13:42
13:48
13:50
13:53
14:24
14:32
14:54
15:13
15:14
15:38
15:41
15:44
15:48
15:51
15:55
15:58
16:02
16:28
16:39
16:40
16:43
16:46
16:48
16:50
16:52
16:55
16:57
16:59
17:02
17:04
17:07
17:10
17:13
17:15
17:17
17:19
17:20
17:23
17:26
17:29
17:33
17:38
17:39
18:57
19:04
19:06
19:11

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.