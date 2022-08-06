Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Blood or Sweat?

Blood or Sweat?

It’s better to lose a gallon of sweat in peacetime than it is a pint of blood in wartime.

by

 

There was a phrase that we used regularly in the Marine Corps to justify all the pain and the suffering and torment that we inflicted upon ourselves to prepare for combat.

It’s better to lose a gallon of sweat in peacetime than it is a pint of blood in wartime.

The adage we adhered to is when we needed to be, it was better to be prepared, than to become prepared at that moment. This takes a growth mindset, where you are always stretching yourself and making yourself uncomfortable not to avoid pain, but create discomfort so you could grow into the next level before you needed to.

Which Do You Choose — Blood or Sweat?

There was a phrase that we used regularly in the Marine Corps to justify all the pain and the suffering and torment that we inflicted upon ourselves to prepare for combat. We were always in a state of training. It was non-stop, 24-hours per day, of training. What we were doing at all times was preparing myself for competency for when we received the call when chaos ensued.

It’s better to sweat a gallon of sweat in peacetime than it is a pint of blood in wartime. The adage we adhered to is when we needed to be, it was better to be prepared, than to become prepared at that moment. This takes a growth mindset, where you are always stretching yourself and making yourself uncomfortable not to avoid pain, but create discomfort so you could grow into the next level before you needed to.

It’s choosing growth in your life when comfort is perfectly present.

I see many people that are pain-motivated who require immense amounts of pain before they’ll make any changes in their lives. That is not growth. That is running from pain.

Human beings are wired for comfort. That’s why we are pain-motivated. You can flip that switch any time you want and choose to sweat a gallon of sweat in peacetime so that when you are in conflict and you need to be prepared, you are.

In case it shifts in your mindset and your emotional system, and how you view the world, and in what you really desire. Do you desire growth or comfort?

Because you can’t have both.

Blood or Sweat?

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko’s blog.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

