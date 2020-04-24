Blowing on My Nails

Somewhere in my stomach

there’s a basement

of old men attending

their 50-year jr high reunion dance,

arguing with each other

about whether the squirrels

in the walls are having sex

or plotting their revenge.

All the uncles who used to call me

a bitch for not wanting to hunt

when I was a kid

are slow dancing with their dead deer,

pouring them a drink,

dabbing at their deer’s

wine-stained fur

with their ties as the last song ends.

My gym coach from seventh grade

who taught sex ed

is sweeping up the bullet shells

scattered around the dance floor.

On the day before summer break,

Mr. Manekee sat on the pointy end

of his football and told my class

that if we make love right,

it’ll feel like catching an interception

and running in a touchdown

as hard and fast as we can.

I had never seen

a woman naked before

or felt the warmth of another’s skin

mixing their freckles with mine,

but I still felt like stabbing

both of my ears

with sharpened pencils

until chunks of my brain

came out on my tongue

after all 23 of the future men

sitting around me

began to roar with laughter,

whistle and cheer for more.

In my chest there is a little boy

blowing on his nails,

waiting for the pink to dry,

about to bust a vein

and lather himself in blood

so his friends won’t find out

how pretty he feels.

—

Previously Published on knau.org

—

