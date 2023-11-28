BLUE – Unleash Your Creative Flair!

Blue is associated with self-expression, creativity, and environmental wellness. It enhances knowledge, relaxation, and health. It’s the color of a cloudless summer sky. Think of your favorite faded denim jacket, robin’s eggs in a nest, an exquisite piece of turquoise, or the inviting water of a swimming pool on a hot day.

The positive properties of blue are expressed as peaceful, calming, tactful, sincere, trustworthy, fluent, introspective, and responsible.

The negative properties of blue are described as tongue-tied, cold, withdrawn, manipulative, and disloyal.

The healing properties of blue are cooling and protective and can address physical symptoms such as high blood pressure, migraine, fever, cuts, stings/burns, and negatives states of mind such as timidity, fatigue, distrust, indecision, fear of speaking up, and confrontation. Blue decreases respiration and is ideal for sleep and over-activity.

When you need a boost in the areas of creativity and self-expression, indulge yourself with this color. The frequency of blue resonates with the throat chakra. It creates a calm throat center from which to speak our truth. Blue stimulates calm, open, and clear communication, ingredients that are vital to working with others peacefully.

Are you drawn to clear blue? That’s a cool color that calms. Or maybe you enjoy the muted hues that recall a spring sky after the rain; while the shaded tones exude comfort and rest.

What we do with our physical environment—our personal space—speaks to our heart and helps us to flourish. Buy a piece of blue clothing. Add a splash of blue to your décor with flowers, pillows, a candle or a throw. Buy blue sheets that will gently encourage you to sleep at night. Or take advantage of the healing frequency of blue crystals such as aquamarine, turquoise, chrysocolla, or blue topaz.

