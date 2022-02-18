Bluz – Run

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember
Bluz, performing at Main Street Players in Miami Lakes, FL.
00:01
they say a train is coming and it’s
00:06
coming to take me to see my mom it’s
00:09
coming to take me to see my children
00:10
that they say this train come out of the
00:12
night sky from the deepest quieter dock
00:14
when the earth don’t move in the wind
00:16
don’t look they say this train move as
00:18
fast as the imagination of Jesus and you
00:21
ain’t gonna have no money to get on
00:22
board just got to have a desire to get
00:25
free gotta bump them shackles off your
00:27
feet gotta want your long stuff breathe
00:30
sweet freedom and when the train come
00:33
you best follow the path and run run run
00:37
past slave quarters in cotton fields run
00:39
run past that big house and that hanging
00:42
tree that Hall strange crew never grew
00:45
no leaves you better run over the hill
00:48
now that stop child be still don’t make
00:52
a sound because I can hear those
00:53
bloodhounds bark and howl slavery
00:57
you better run past your grandfather’s
00:59
grave plot through fields of marigold
01:01
and lilac as the cold air kisses the web
01:03
son you’re back you better run
01:04
run with your right hand into the Sun
01:06
rise into the earth cries tears of
01:08
slavery blood you better run run past
01:10
the share conference run past men with
01:12
calloused hands run past women with
01:14
slave brands despite their own needs
01:16
they still raised our children we got a
01:18
run from the back of the bus run and fly
01:21
with em and funk to ski G run from a
01:23
fatal shot Memphis Tennessee we got a
01:25
run to the funeral of Amato
01:27
we got a run from a bombed-out Church
01:29
where both my father’s last fold black
01:32
daughter’s we got a run from guns at
01:35
exhale I left precious son we got a run
01:37
run to the Summer Olympics of win the
01:39
world and raise the plough back feels
01:40
like this we got a run into the turn
01:43
another century and I will not stop
01:45
running until Madonna makes presidential
01:48
history we got a run run through the
01:50
riots and Watts and ghettos and vacant
01:52
lots to Wall Street Stocks we got a run
01:54
run until the dawning of the Sun runs
01:57
they don’t know which way we coming from
01:59
we got a won the million dollar
02:00
contracts run the gospel hymns and
02:03
gangster rap we got a run and don’t look
02:06
back so we got a run and don’t
02:08
look back we gotta run to the Supreme
02:10
Court so peace will finally find peace
02:13
to our forefathers we gotta run the
02:15
first base as a Brooklyn Dodger we got a
02:18
run to the moon for Ron McNair his
02:20
spirit will gladly meet you there we
02:22
gotta run from the death of AIDS and
02:24
crack we gotta run to get all these
02:26
families back we got a run from the
02:28
officers nice dick reminds me of the
02:31
pain of the overseers with we got a run
02:34
to this cloud of ignorance lifts and our
02:36
children recognize their spiritual gifts
02:38
we got a run to they realized that the
02:40
revolution will not be televised we got
02:44
a run for the mountaintop to the valley
02:45
low run so we ain’t got a run the law we
02:48
got a run to the end the law and breed
02:51
run till God says homily we gotta run
02:55
until you believe said we gotta run
02:58
until you believe we got a run so we
03:01
ain’t gonna run no more I got the keys
03:04
y’all shackles y’all ready to go
03:08
[Applause]
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: iStock.com
