Bluz – Run

By Button Poetry

Bluz, performing at Main Street Players in Miami Lakes, FL.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:01

they say a train is coming and it’s

00:06

coming to take me to see my mom it’s

00:09

coming to take me to see my children

00:10

that they say this train come out of the

00:12

night sky from the deepest quieter dock

00:14

when the earth don’t move in the wind

00:16

don’t look they say this train move as

00:18

fast as the imagination of Jesus and you

00:21

ain’t gonna have no money to get on

00:22

board just got to have a desire to get

00:25

free gotta bump them shackles off your

00:27

feet gotta want your long stuff breathe

00:30

sweet freedom and when the train come

00:33

you best follow the path and run run run

00:37

past slave quarters in cotton fields run

00:39

run past that big house and that hanging

00:42

tree that Hall strange crew never grew

00:45

no leaves you better run over the hill

00:48

now that stop child be still don’t make

00:52

a sound because I can hear those

00:53

bloodhounds bark and howl slavery

00:57

you better run past your grandfather’s

00:59

grave plot through fields of marigold

01:01

and lilac as the cold air kisses the web

01:03

son you’re back you better run

01:04

run with your right hand into the Sun

01:06

rise into the earth cries tears of

01:08

slavery blood you better run run past

01:10

the share conference run past men with

01:12

calloused hands run past women with

01:14

slave brands despite their own needs

01:16

they still raised our children we got a

01:18

run from the back of the bus run and fly

01:21

with em and funk to ski G run from a

01:23

fatal shot Memphis Tennessee we got a

01:25

run to the funeral of Amato

01:27

we got a run from a bombed-out Church

01:29

where both my father’s last fold black

01:32

daughter’s we got a run from guns at

01:35

exhale I left precious son we got a run

01:37

run to the Summer Olympics of win the

01:39

world and raise the plough back feels

01:40

like this we got a run into the turn

01:43

another century and I will not stop

01:45

running until Madonna makes presidential

01:48

history we got a run run through the

01:50

riots and Watts and ghettos and vacant

01:52

lots to Wall Street Stocks we got a run

01:54

run until the dawning of the Sun runs

01:57

they don’t know which way we coming from

01:59

we got a won the million dollar

02:00

contracts run the gospel hymns and

02:03

gangster rap we got a run and don’t look

02:06

back so we got a run and don’t

02:08

look back we gotta run to the Supreme

02:10

Court so peace will finally find peace

02:13

to our forefathers we gotta run the

02:15

first base as a Brooklyn Dodger we got a

02:18

run to the moon for Ron McNair his

02:20

spirit will gladly meet you there we

02:22

gotta run from the death of AIDS and

02:24

crack we gotta run to get all these

02:26

families back we got a run from the

02:28

officers nice dick reminds me of the

02:31

pain of the overseers with we got a run

02:34

to this cloud of ignorance lifts and our

02:36

children recognize their spiritual gifts

02:38

we got a run to they realized that the

02:40

revolution will not be televised we got

02:44

a run for the mountaintop to the valley

02:45

low run so we ain’t got a run the law we

02:48

got a run to the end the law and breed

02:51

run till God says homily we gotta run

02:55

until you believe said we gotta run

02:58

until you believe we got a run so we

03:01

ain’t gonna run no more I got the keys

03:04

y’all shackles y’all ready to go

03:08

[Applause]

