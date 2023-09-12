Bob Cefail: American Stories TV

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we interviewed Bob Cefail, Founder of American Stories TV, and the brain behind the show Surviving Mann. He will delight us with his account of how they came up with the show, and how they got Randy Couture to be a part of the reality TV series.

Bob Cefail also shared some previews of his other shows that will surely inspire everyone.

In This Episode:

[3:41] What does championship leadership mean to Bob?

[5:45] Who is Bob Cefail and what brought him to where he is today?

[8:17] Leaders that have influenced him.

[9:53] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[12:07] American Stories

[14:21] Surviving Mann

[17:16] A turning point inside of his life.

[24:50] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Just do it!”

“Never give up.”

“Every time you add via or extra steps on anything, you literally push the end goal farther and farther away.”

“Just start, do not wait for another instance.”

About The Guest:

Robert Cefail has been an innovator in the telecommunications, internet marketing and celebrity endorsement industries. Robert started companies in each sector that have generated tens of millions in revenue and over a billion brand impressions. He currently is the CEO of The CShop, a celebrity endorsement firm connected with thousands of celebrities.

Resources:

American Stories TV

Posted in Podcast and tagged American Stories TV, Bob Cefail, Championship Leadership, Leadership, Nate Bailey, podcast, Surviving Mann

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

***

Photo credit: Author