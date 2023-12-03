Bored in Bed? How to Add Sizzle to Married Sexuality

Physical intimacy is a fundamental part of a strong healthy marriage. However, it can be difficult to discuss dissatisfaction in the bedroom with your spouse. Navigating these conversations requires open communication, empathy, and a commitment to understanding each other’s needs. With some effort, patience, and compassion, you can get your physical relationship back on a fulfilling track.

Assess What’s Lacking

The first step is to reflect on what specifically is lacking in your physical intimacy. Is it a lack of emotional connection during sex? Is the sex routine boring? Are you or your partner not experiencing enough pleasure and satisfaction?

Pinpointing exactly what’s missing will help frame the conversation productively. Identify whether the issues are more emotional or physical. Emotional issues like lack of communication, romance, or quality time together can manifest in physical ways.

Physical issues may include differences in sex drives, preferences for specific sexual activities over others, or the ability to orgasm. Know the root of the problem before addressing it with your spouse.

Initiate a Thoughtful Discussion

Once you’ve identified the issues, have an open tactful discussion with your partner about your sex life. Use “I feel…” statements to express what you are thinking without accusing or blaming. For example, “I feel physically distant from you and think we could be more intimate.” Or, “I feel like our sex life has lost some passion. I miss feeling a strong connection when we make love.”

Be honest yet kind. Listen to your partner’s perspective and desires as well. They may have needs you were unaware of. The goal is mutual understanding not attacking. Leave judgments aside and approach the conversation as wanting to improve your intimacy not shame your partner.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Accentuate the Positive

Rather than only focusing on the negatives, highlight what currently works well in your physical relationship. Give genuine compliments on what your spouse does that you enjoy. Requests for more of these positives can be framed as “It turns me on when you ____. I’d love it if we could do more of that.”

Stroking your partner’s ego a bit can motivate them to improve. People are much more likely to keenly address issues if they also feel appreciated and respected. Boosting intimate self-confidence fuels the passion.

Explore New Horizons Together

If you feel stuck in an intimacy rut, suggest concrete ideas to add spice to your sex life. Discuss each other’s fantasies and be open-minded. Try new positions, sexual toys, lingerie, role-playing, sensual massages, romantic vacations — anything that brings excitement.

Dedicate time to regularly discuss and experiment with new ideas. Don’t reject suggestions immediately; brainstorm how to make them work for both partners. Flirt and build sexual tension throughout the day. Surprise each other with romantic gestures. The goal is to break out of the routine and consistently interject passion.

Address Personal Hangups

Sometimes dissatisfaction in the bedroom relates to one partner’s hangups or inhibitions regarding sex. Upbringing, self-esteem issues, health problems, or past trauma can all negatively impact comfort with physical intimacy. If this is a factor, gently encourage your spouse to open up about it.

Offer empathy, never judgment. Suggest consulting a doctor or therapist to work through these personal barriers. Be an active listener and demonstrate your desire to understand. Addressing these individual struggles compassionately can greatly help get sex back on track.

Seek Professional Help if Needed

If sincere efforts to improve your physical connection haven’t resolved the issues, don’t be afraid to seek outside help. Sex and relationship consultants are trained to provide unbiased guidance on getting past intimacy blocks.

Having productive conversations in front of a trained professional can facilitate openness. He or she can assign “homework” activities to enhance passion and satisfaction. If medical problems like erectile dysfunction are at play, doctors can provide medical advice and treatments. Seeking professional assistance takes courage but is sometimes what’s needed to achieve true intimacy.

Focus on the Emotional

At its core, sex is an expression of love between partners. Don’t lose sight that the ultimate goal is strengthening the emotional bond between you and your spouse.

With patience and care, keep aiming to understand each other’s needs, connect more deeply, and give each other pleasure. Keep communicating and exploring together. A satisfying sex life is possible with consistent effort devoted to emotional and physical intimacy.

Prioritize Quality Time Together

Part of cultivating intimacy involves consistently investing real time together as a couple. Schedule regular date nights without kids or distractions. Engage in activities you both enjoy that bring out your playful fun sides.

Take romantic vacations or weekend getaways when possible to change settings. Limit technology use and be fully present with each other at the moment. Emotional closeness feeds physical closeness. Make your marriage a priority.

Practice Acts of Kindness

Don’t underestimate the power of small simple acts of kindness and appreciation to lift intimacy. Regularly compliment your spouse’s attractiveness and strengths. Leave little love notes. Make their favorite meal after a long day.

Initiate cuddling, hand-holding, hugs, and affectionate kisses. Thoughtfulness leads your partner to reciprocate. A little bit of daily effort goes a long way.

Be Patient and Never Give Up

Know that rebuilding a physical connection requires time, dedication, and perseverance. There will be ups and downs, successes and setbacks. Don’t get discouraged or cease working on it. With consistent effort, empathy, and commitment from both spouses, intimacy can be regained.

Stay optimistic and don’t let the process strain your emotional bond. As long as you maintain affection and respect for each other, you can weather the challenges. In the end, your marriage will be stronger for it.

Stay Hopeful

Believe that you can restore satisfying passion in your marriage. With concerted effort devoted to understanding each other’s needs and regularly nurturing intimacy, you can get your physical relationship to a happier healthier place.

Don’t hesitate to seek help when needed. By making intimacy a priority and approaching challenges as a team, you and your partner have the power to build the sensual connection you both deserve.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Louis Morris’ blog.

***