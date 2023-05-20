Brandon Lee: One Soccer Ball Away From Sales

By Bryan Wish

Brandon Lee is the Founder and CEO of FunnelAmplified, a platform that provides businesses the tools to conduct outreach outside of social media. When Brandon had a sales job in college, he realized he had a natural inclination towards sales operations, but didn’t like the way technology could often take humanity out of the sales process. While he loves the way technology and automation can help make humans more efficient, Brandon found that many companies relied too much on automation in search of an “easy button,” a phenomenon that has actually hurt their prospect engagements. FunnelAmplified is designed to put humanity back into the buyer journey.

Throughout Brandon’s career, he has been a founder, go-to-market strategist, sales operations leader, sales enablement lead, sales trainer, and the sales and marketing technician. He sees himself as a digital sales efficianado who helps teams create go-to-market, prospecting, and revenue generation systems while training the team and coaching them on turning their sales activity into a productive, client-serving and revenue-generating machine.

Brandon is a man of family and faith. When he is not working, you’ll likely find him spending time with his wife of 23 years, Meghan, and their 5 children.

In this episode, Brandon and Bryan discuss:

How passions and hobbies can be gateways for new opportunities.

The power of experiencing other cultures and perspectives

Why it’s important to pause and reflect

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The show is shared on the following platforms:

Transcript:

Bryan Wish:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Brandon, welcome to The One Away Show.

Brandon Lee:

Thanks, Bryan. I’m excited to talk to you.

Bryan Wish:

Me too. Well, it’s been one, I think … well, not I think. For our audience who doesn’t know you, you have been one of the most authentic and thoughtful people that I’ve had a chance to meet over the last two, three months, so just want to say thank you for, yeah. Let’s start again.

Brandon Lee:

I appreciate hearing that because I work hard at that, because there’s not enough of it in the world, because we get scared of being our authentic self, and so thank you for that.

Bryan Wish:

Yeah, absolutely. Well, you definitely show up as you are and it’s great to see that. Brandon, what is the one away moment that you would like to share with us today?

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. Well, as you know, you and I talked about a few of them, but I think the one that makes most sense is, when I was in graduate school and I was on a trajectory that I thought I wanted to go into, I was getting on my Master’s Degree in Organizational Development, which I intentionally didn’t go and get an MBA. This is what I wanted to do. I wanted to go into training. I wanted to go speak Spanish and go train people around the world in English and Spanish around leadership, around internal operations and systems. I wanted to be a trainer and eventually I wanted to be a coach.

My first year of grad school, I ran a freshman leadership development program, where I coached and trained on leadership, so while I’m studying how to be a trainer, I’m also actually training freshmen in college in this leadership program. Everything was great. They offered me the job for my second year of grad school as well. But I had a friend who said, one day we were having a beer and he said, “Hey, you play soccer, right?” I said, “Yeah!” He’s like, “Hey, I got a friend who owns a soccer ball company. They make soccer balls and he’s looking for somebody to help him sell it at these youth soccer conferences all over the country in different states.” I’m like, “That’s interesting.” I started playing soccer when I was five and it was a big part of my life and I’m like, “Yeah, sure. I’ll talk to him,” thinking, “Nah, I’m not going to do this.”

Anyways, I talked to him and he basically said, “Hey look, you’ll be on an expense account. You’ll travel to these shows, so like Friday, Saturday, Sunday, two or three weekends a month. You’ll set up a booth, you’ll talk to people. They’re all coaches who are running these clubs, and the goal is that we’ve got five different soccer balls that are all really good. Some are practice balls, some are game balls, we sell them in bulk. That’s the job.” Well, I was broke, I was in grad school, I didn’t do anything on the weekends because I had no money, and all I ever did was really study, and so I’m like, “Hey, I could do this. I’ll be on the road and I’ll have good dinners, and I’ll just sit in my hotel room and study instead of my apartment and study,” and so I started doing it. Because I did that, it opened my eyes up to this new world of sales and marketing, which was different for me at the time than the training path I had, and it tapped into my personal passions of soccer on top of it.

Then, I realized I had these passions around sales because prior to this point, my vision of sales was like sleazy used car salesmen, and I realized that sales wasn’t that way. Sales was about helping people and serving them and helping them make the best decision for them. If you could take money in your commission out of the play, you can serve people and you actually make more money. I did that and when I finished graduate school, I ended up going down a path of being in sales and marketing and ultimately, entrepreneurship and building technology companies. I just changed my path entirely. If I stayed on the other path, I probably would have ended up getting a PhD and being a professor and doing some training and things. That’s my story. I hope it didn’t take too long to share it.

Bryan Wish:

No, that is awesome, brave, young and making big decisions for your life, completely maybe against what you thought and exciting at the same time. When you look back and realize it tapped into something so much deeper and it’s led you down, I’d say, where you really are an expert today. Now, before we maybe go down that journey and what it meant to you, what I’d love for you to speak to is, maybe before the shift, before the opportunity in sales, you had the desire to go more on that organizational development route or the coaching route. Obviously, you could argue you do that in some regards today, but what was the initial pull in that direction first?

Brandon Lee:

I think you tapped into it. I do that now. I am a trainer. I’m a coach and I’ve always been a trainer and coach, even when I was this founder of a company, that’s innate in who I am. I think the big difference for me was the going down a corporate trainer route was safe. It was like the path I was told, “Go to school, get a degree, get a good degree, get a good job and go work.” I finished college in ’92. It was kind of the path was, I’m entrepreneurship and startups and technology and all, it just wasn’t quite there, like it is now, where if somebody, you talk to somebody and they say, “Oh, I’m involved in a startup,” you’re like, “Yeah, who isn’t?” Well, when I started my first company in ’97 and I told people I started a company, they were like, “Oh my gosh! What did you do? Are you sure? What are you doing?” It was new and novel, and so it was going down the safe route.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What I learned is that I could possibly do something of a career that also brought in my personal passions around soccer. That morphed into these personal passions around sales and marketing. I eventually left the soccer industry, but I went into a sports industry and then the sports industry took me into just sales and marketing. It was really just the safe route, the route that I was told to do all my life versus a route that just seemed to fit me better, and it was hard and easy off the same time to make the decision. It just felt right and I trusted my gut. Even though there was a bunch of unknowns in front of me, it felt right and I made it. You’re on mute.

Bryan Wish:

You were at a young age when you decided to make this decision. I think when you’re a young professional and you see others around you or you have your parents telling you one thing, you tend to follow that direction. Why do you think maybe at that age you’re able to tap into your inner wisdom? How do you know it felt right?

Brandon Lee:

Well, I don’t know if it was as much wisdom as much as I just had a tendency to be okay with bucking the system. I rode this like it was part of me to be a bit of a Maverick, but there was also a very fearful part of me that just wanted to go the route that everyone told me to go down because it was safe. This was a inner struggle I had really my whole life when I look back on it. I didn’t realize it, but I was a kid in the neighborhood that said, “Hey, we all play soccer. Why don’t we put together a little tournament on one-on-one soccer in the yard?” They’d be like, “Well, how do we do that?” I go, “I don’t know,” and I’d pull out piece of paper and just, “Hey, I think I saw this on March madness. They do these bracket things and draw brackets,” and we started doing it.

There was something about me that had that Maverick pioneer in them, but there was also something about the way so many of us are raised, which is be safe, be cautious, make good decisions, don’t screw up, that was scared. I think that leaving the leadership program and going to sell soccer balls was, honestly, they were going to pay me to travel and feed me while I was on the road. When I was in grad school and every month at about the 19th or 20th of every month, I ran out of money and there was something appealing about that. I can go to restaurants and put it on the company account. I didn’t even have to go to fancy restaurants. I was just, the idea of even going to an Applebee’s was pretty cool, because I ate Taco Bell a lot because back then they had a $0.49 cent value menu and I could go eat dinner for $1.50. That was grad school for me.

I think I made that decision for a silly but understandable reason, but it opened my eyes up to … I was going to these conferences at these trade shows and there was … Reebok was there and Nike was there and then all these other smaller mom and pop companies. There was this common conversation around soccer, which was just like soccer was my lifesaver growing up. I was just like, “I want to be a part of this world.” In some regards, I wish I would’ve stayed in soccer proper, but it morphed into sales and marketing and technology and I can’t complain. This whole life of the ups and downs and make money, lose money, all this entrepreneur stuff, through it, I met my wife, we have five kids.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you know anything about me, my wife, my kids and my faith are the most important things to me, because there were three things that I wish I had when I was younger, like a solid family unit. I didn’t, and so I’ve worked really hard in my life to make sure that my family unit was, as we say around our dinner table, I don’t know if we made money or lost money today, but I do know that my family loves each other and they have each other’s backs and that makes my heart healthy and happy.

Bryan Wish:

Oh, man. Well, to touch that one, you’re sharing that with us and that you have been able to recreate or create something for yourself that you always wish you had, and that seems like you’ve done it extremely intentionally and followed that inner voice all along. One more thing about the past and now I want to go into the sales and all the fun, ups and downs of the fun. You said soccer was your lifesaver growing up, but you also wanted to recreating or creating something for yourself that you never had. Is there any connection there? How was soccer or lifesaver for you?

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. Family life was hard. I want to do this very delicately because my dad had a rougher childhood than I did, and I know my dad did his best and he had a lot of challenges that he adopted from his own childhood that unfortunately he brought into adulthood and being a parent. There was a lot of chaos in our family. There was a lot of … we were very solid middle class, so it wasn’t financial chaos as much as it was just emotional chaos, fighting chaos that I grew up very fearful and I grew up feeling like this isn’t what family’s supposed to be like. I don’t know if I was this way and then I was in this environment or because I was in that environment, I became this way.

Honestly, I think I was an odd young man in that from an early age, I was like, I would like to find a girlfriend and have a relationship and be solid in it, because I didn’t have any solid anything, anywhere else. I had a couple of friends, but there was something for me about recreating a family. That was just always really important to me. Where soccer saved my life was, if I went out and I was playing soccer, it seemed like I could escape any of the chaos. If I came home and said, “I’m going to go practice, I’m going to go play soccer.” It was like, my dad was like, “Okay, go for it.”

Even if I came home and I said, “Hey, I’m going to go play at a friend’s house,” or, “I’m going to go do this,” then there was always an obstacle and some chaos to overcome. I was honestly just way too scared to ever lie to him, because if I got caught, it was worse chaos, and so I went and played soccer a lot. Then, at a young age, I got really good, and then it opened doors for me to go play for different teams and go play for different clubs and go to Europe. I got to go to Europe when I was 10 years old and play soccer, and then again, when I was 12 and 13 and 14. Those summers away were priceless for me, because number one, they exposed me to, literally, the world. They exposed me to new cultures.

It’s where my passion to learn how to speak Spanish came because the joke, what do you call somebody that speaks two languages? Bilingual. What do you call someone that speaks three languages? Trilingual. What do you call someone that speaks one language? American. Ba-dump-bump. I learned that on those and it gave me this passion to learn another language, because I realized how much I was missing out by only speaking one language. It taught me about other cultures and that Americans weren’t right all the time, because we grew up that way. At least, in my generation, we grew up that way, we were right and everyone else was wrong.

It gave me a place to go in the summers to play soccer, gave me something to strive for. It gave me a place to go practice and get away without chaos. Unfortunately, as we got older, when I got around 14, 15 years old, everyone else got bigger and faster and I wasn’t as good anymore, I didn’t stand out as much, but soccer still led me through some great experiences as good friends and high school and helped me get into college. I played a little bit of semi-pro stuff after college. That was just fun and exciting, and so that’s why it saved my life.

Bryan Wish:

Wow.

Brandon Lee:

I don’t know if it literally saved my life, but it definitely saved me from a ton of extra chaos that would’ve sucked.

Bryan Wish:

Yeah. It was an outlet. It was an outlet for you to do something you enjoyed away from maybe the turbulence at home and give you that piece and recreating that or finding that is in a way, you’re deeply committed to is hard. Basketball is similar for me, so everything you’re saying makes so much sense. Yeah, I appreciate you leaning in here on the show and diving into that. Also, I just think it speaks to who you are. Not everyone can go that deep so quick, so thank you. You talked about going after what felt right and diving into sales and soccer land and expanding beyond that. When you look back at maybe those early days as you made that switch, do any stories or any examples from that period jump out at you that made you just feel like, “Yeah, I am so on the right path. I am so alive doing this.” I’m curious. Go ahead.

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. I’ve got one when … it was all part of this. Just for me to go … I’ve got four or five different stories and I’m all trying to rattle my brain at the same time. When I took my first job in California working for … I was doing sales, I was doing full circle sales. I was a full service AE. I had to go find my own leads and nurture them and meet them and move them down the path and all that. I was in Denver. I was based in California and I was in Denver as with a client. We were in her office and we were talking about the stuff that we could do and brainstorming a few things. There was this moment where, and she was really receptive and I realized that I was having fun. I just realized that I really liked my job. I just had this moment. I remember having this moment of just going, “I really like this.”

It wasn’t a place where everything moved or changed or anything, but it was one of these just emotional, self-emotional, inner conversations that gave myself my own pat on the back and said, “Good job. This is fun.” Nothing too deep or profound, but just that moment. I had several moments like that.

Bryan Wish:

Well, it’s interesting. Well, first off, it was going to say that it’s neat when you can tune into that feeling of what feels right and knowing that, “Hey, this is something to celebrate,” and also be so aware of it when it’s happening again. I almost wonder in question, this is my question for you as based on what you shared just a second ago, do you think because of how you grew up and knowing what was not right so clearly that the moments that felt right to you were that much more obvious? Does that make sense?

Brandon Lee:

Yeah, it totally makes sense. I think it does. I discovered later and I won’t go into the depth of it, but I discovered later in life that I have a amino acid deficiency thing that messes with my brain and I’ve got this, I have a medication or it’s a medical food that solved it. But what I didn’t know is I spent so much of my life in, as they explained it to me is, I was in perpetual fight or flight stage. But when you don’t know any better, you don’t know any better. That was my life. That’s who I was. I didn’t know I was in perpetual fight or flight, I just always thought I was tense and that was normal, like everybody was that way. When I had moments of this sense of this is right, it was pretty profound for me, because there wasn’t many moments in my life where I was like, “This is right.” There were much more moments of, “Is this right? Did I do it right? Am I going to get in trouble? Should I do something different?”, and just all that second guessing.

When I started having these moments of, “Hey, this is right for me,” they were profound, they hit deep. I’m an emotional person, I know that, and so I enjoyed the emotion of it, because so much of my emotions were the opposite, so I would enjoy that emotion and I would remember it. It became a map and a guide for me of going, when these things happen and you feel this way, pay attention to it and be confident in what’s going on, because these are important signpost, and if you don’t pay attention to them, you’re not going to get the value out of them. Life’s too short not to have them, not to pay attention to them. I think so many of us, we just put our head down and we go. When we don’t pay attention to those, that’s sad.

Bryan Wish:

Yeah. I think it’s a great way to get off the path that’s meant for you. You, fortunately, had some hardship growing up in the sense that it’s fortunate, because you could dial into those signposts maybe a little more clearly.

Brandon Lee:

Yeah.

Bryan Wish:

Part of what you’ve shared on the positive is, not only did you make a decision that went away from maybe what you thought you were going to do, into sales, into something that lit you up, but that journey in that decision also led you to your wife. You mind sharing how you met her?

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. It was another moment. When I finished grad school, I had decided this was a time I was going to go learn Spanish. I went to this little town called Guanajuato, Mexico, very central Mexico for a six-week language Institute. While I was there, got to know the gentleman that owned it and he offered me, he said, “Hey, if you would like to stay a little bit longer and become an English teacher for my Spanish teachers, I’ll give you all the Spanish classes for free.” At that time I was also, I was like, “I could rent a room from this family and room and board,” and it was like, I don’t know, it was like $180 a month for me, basically, to live on at the time. I thought, yeah, I didn’t quite know Spanish the way I wanted to and a little bit more time would be good.

Well, as I was staying there longer, my job offers became like, “Hey, are you going to take this job and start? Or what are you doing?” I was enjoying my time in Mexico, so I said, “Sorry, but no, thank you.” I stayed and I didn’t have anything planned. I just kept staying there and learning and doing my thing. Then, I started looking for jobs and talking to people, and I had a couple of job offers. One of them was with a very entry level position with major league soccer in New York City, which is, again, soccer. The other one was back in California with a company in the sports industry. It was perfectly fine, but it wasn’t major league soccer. This was not quite one year into major league soccer, so I would’ve been like ground floor of the ground floor of a new professional league.

This was pre-email days for me. I was in my room and I printed out a “Thank you, I’ll accept” and a “Thank you, no thank you” letter to two different jobs. As I was walking to the Kinko’s type store, if anyone remembers what Kinko’s was, a FedEx store. Kinko use our fax machine, dating myself big time in this story aren’t I? I had this moment that was, it just literally stopped me in my tracks. I could still see the door of the home that I was in front of and it just stopped me in my tracks and it was like God spoke and said, “You’re doing this wrong.”

I went, “No. It’s major league soccer. I’m not doing anything wrong.” I was still sitting there and it was this, “Your future, your wife, your family are in California.” I had this moment of going, “Major league soccer, professional club, New York City, or my family,” who I hadn’t met yet. It was like, “Done, no brainer.” I turned around and went back to my room, I switched letters. I went and I faxed them and I took a job that wasn’t nearly as glamorous, so to speak. I was going to major league soccer, but I just had this faith, this belief that my future, which was more important to me, was here somewhere. It took, I don’t know, eight, nine months of being back in California, and I met my wife and it was literally, gosh, you guys can tell what an emotional guy and how authentic I am.

I think we knew each other for about three days and we’re like, “This is it, right?” We both just knew that we knew that we knew. I think we waited about two months because everybody would’ve thought we were crazy. When we told everybody, “We’re done. This is it,” they still thought we were crazy. We were married a year later. I was just talking to my wife before we got on here. We were talking about some things and she’s like, “Well,” I was asking her for help and thinking through some things, and she’s like, “Well, you know what you signed up for and being an entrepreneur, isn’t this what you do?” I had this opportunity to go create something and it’s slight pivot and do I really want to do it? Or do I not [inaudible 00:28:22]?

It just dawned on me. I realized, I’m like, “Man, my wife’s just a great partner for me. She may not be a great partner for anyone else, but she’s my life partner and she’s my best friend, and we’ve done really well being intentional.” If I didn’t listen to that pause, whether it was internal to me, whatever people believe, whether it was my subconscious, it was a voice of God, it was whatever, if I didn’t listen to it, which is a part that I think is most important for people, when you hit those moments where you just stop in your tracks, do you take the time to listen and have the courage to go with it? Or do you brush it aside and just keep on going down the path? Because this is what I’m doing, this is what’s in front of me, this is what I’m supposed to do or whatever other reason. We just got to pause more in life, and we don’t. We’ve gotten so busy. I’m not an anti-social media person, but I’m a pro-you person. Right? Be pro-you and pause.

Bryan Wish:

Yeah. We said this was The One Away Show. This is The One Away Show times five. It feels like we’re leaning … it’s cool though, right? Every single one of these moments, all have connective pieces to them to make up your greater story. That’s the purpose of the show, what is going to be going better? But it’s beautiful, right? If you didn’t make that decision around following something more glamorous, like major league soccer, and taking something less glamorous in California, because something downloaded God, faith, whatever you call it that said, hey, there’s something greater out there for me and you followed that, that’s special. Got to give it to you for following that, because like you said, most people don’t pause. Most people don’t take the time, I think, and so it’s a beautiful story.

Brandon Lee:

Thank you. I would say that, for anybody listening, don’t look at the fact for me that it was going and finding my wife, that part of it was what was so valuable for me based on my journey and who I am. What I would really encourage people to think about is when you have those pauses for you and it could be different like, I know my own kids and the younger generation, marriage is way down the road if ever. It’s your different generation and I’m okay with that. The point of this is, are you taking advantage of those pauses and really reflecting on who you and what you, or are you just keeping your head down, moving with what you’re supposed to?

Bryan Wish:

Yeah. Well, you’ve said a lot-

Brandon Lee:

What you’re supposed to do.

Bryan Wish:

Totally. You put a lot of when I’m hearing you talk, you’re putting emphasis on for you. You said my wife may not be the best partner for others, but she’s the best partner for me or your decision around the job, MLS may be the best fit for others, but for you, it wasn’t, and I think you’re right. It’s in that moment of pausing, asking, hearing what comes up of what’s right for you. Staying on this trajectory that we’re going down in this great story, based on that decision, based on the decision to go the other way where we started the show, go away from the norm, how has that transpired? How has, let’s just say, your professional career, for those listening who want to be entrepreneurial, do their own thing or work their way up through a company because they’re extremely ambitious but want to do it authentically, what has your journey been like since that decision? Maybe give us a couple of minute overview and we can lean in more necessary with the time we have left.

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. My journey’s been hard. It’s been good and hard all at the same time. It sucked at times. Entrepreneurship is tough. My first company, we did okay. We didn’t kill it, but we sold it, we made a little bit of money and I got a job with the new ownership and it was paying me three times more than I was making through startup, and there was some good success for me in that. This was ’98 through 2000, ’97 through late ’99. Then my second company, really did a great job. I think I was lucky, there was timing, lots of things that took place. That doesn’t mean I wasn’t diligent with being a leader and things, but there was some luck involved in everything. We went from zero to $18 million in five years and had a great run and somebody wanted to buy it.

In hindsight, I shouldn’t have, but I sold it. The challenge with that for me was, I had early success that really didn’t help me understand and there wasn’t many books about entrepreneurship and all that then. I was just leaning in and moving down this path, because that was like 2002 to 2007. I had another company that overlapped it, I sold it in 2010. Then, my next company after that crashed and burned. It failed. I started something in late 2010 and we shut it down in 2012. I lost money for investors and I lost money for myself and all of a sudden it was like, “Oh crap! I don’t have the Midas touch. Not everything I do works and not everything I think of is going to work.” But I shook that one off and I put my head down and I started doing more stuff and I got out of whack. I wasn’t sure who I was for a while.

I think entrepreneurship can do that to you. I think even changing jobs, it doesn’t really matter. You’re the boss or not the boss, but if you change jobs and go to a different industry or you transition from being in the office every day to working from home, the change in the environment around us is a bigger deal than we want to think. We got this. We tend to have this arrogant, “Oh, we just handle it. We just keep going.” There’s part of that that’s right. You got to have grit, you got to keep going, but I think taking that pause and just going, “Okay, how is this really affecting me?”

I have a love, hate relationship with working from home. When I pause and think about it, what I don’t like working from home is I miss the opportunities to brainstorm with my team. The informal like, “Hey, what do you think?” Then, next thing you know, we’re on a whiteboard and we’re planning. Once I realized that, then I started putting times in my calendar that allowed me to do that with people, like strategic Zooms with somebody and go, “we’re just going to brainstorm.” Your question was, what’s my career been like? What I would want to share with everybody is everybody’s life has ups and downs. You’re never prepared for it when life kicks you in the gut. I was definitely not prepared for it when life kicked me in the gut the first time. There’s a balance between knowing that it’s probably going to happen and expecting it to happen.

You don’t ever want to expect it. We don’t want to have negative thinking and draw that type of negativity to us. But just being prepared and knowing that you’re not alone, life happens and it kicks people in the gut and it happens differently. One of the things that I’ve learned is, whatever you’re going through, you’re going to look around at other people and see that they don’t have it and go, “Well, they don’t have to deal with this, but I guarantee they’re dealing with something.” It may not be the same thing you’re dealing with, but they’re dealing with something and you’re not alone, talk to people.

That’s where I think this need to be authentic for me came from is, I was like, “Once I got to the point, I realized I can’t be the only one going through this and this sucks right now.” The only way I was going to find out if other people were going through it is by going, “Hey, I’m going through this. I’m feeling this way and I think it really, really sucks. Has anyone else gone through it?” Not everybody can be that authentic and say, “Oh yeah, I am.” But there were people around me they were like, “Dude, let’s talk.” I just discovered that there was a lot of power and a lot of value in authentic community, because we can all help people through tough situations based on our previous situations. They don’t know we’ve gone through it if we don’t share that we’ve gone through it.

Bryan Wish:

Yeah.

Brandon Lee:

I’ll say this for the [inaudible 00:38:39] too. I’ve dealt with depression, I’ve dealt with anxiety, I’ve dealt with things where I knew something wasn’t right with my brain. Finally got into doctors and they’re like, “Oh yeah, we could see it right here. Your DNA, this is what’s going on, and you need to be on this and you’re probably going to be on the rest of your life, because it’s just an abnormality in your brain.” For a long time, I just kept fighting through it and I started talking to some people about it and they were like, “Man, you got to go see a psychiatrist.” I was like, “Huh! I don’t want to do that.” They were like, “Oh, I’ve done it. I’ve done it. I’ve done it.” I’m like, “Really?” I’m like, “Oh, okay.” There was some freedom in that, so I don’t know.

Bryan Wish:

Well, I appreciate you sharing. When a company fails, you definitely create an identity crisis or you lose a job and you who am I? Those questions are real and maybe could trigger depression or anxiety for sure. But then, having the self-awareness of saying, “I’m tired of fighting upstream and I’m ready to maybe flow a little easier downstream,” and then going out and finding the right support to help you do that is the testament to, I think, you just think constantly finding your path to figure out what’s best for you. For you. Brandon, I wish we had an hour longer. I hate that, it’s the top of the hour.

We’re coming to our town hall. It’s been on the calendar for a month or so, so we can do a part two of this, which I would love. There’s a lot of incredible nuggets in here. This has been such a hopeful episode for so many trying to figure it out, do it well and intentionally. How can people reach out to you? How can people find you? I know you have some exciting things you’re working on, so feel free to close this out.

Brandon Lee:

Yeah. Thank you for that. The best way is probably LinkedIn. It’s Brandon Lee and my URL is BrandonLeeDigital. Same thing for Instagram. I think it’s same thing for TikTok. I have, Twitter is BLeeDigital. Honestly, I don’t engage much on Twitter, but those are the best ways. My website’s BrandonLee.me. My company website is funnelamplified.com, and yeah. Hey, if this resonates with somebody and they need a chat, I’m around.

Bryan Wish:

Awesome. Well, thank you, Brandon. Such a joy and an honor to share your story today. I’m sure many more stories we can share in the future and we’ll talk to you soon.

Brandon Lee:

Sounds good. Well, thanks for having me, Bryan. I really appreciate it.

—

This post was previously published on Arcbound.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock