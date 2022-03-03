Breeze – Fuck Fear [Video]

By Button Poetry

Breeze, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

00:02

And this poem is a prayer,

00:05

rebuking, removing and defeating the spirit of fear from your life.

00:09

– Amen. – (audience) Yeah, amen!

00:11

This poem is about the brilliant black boy writing battle bars for Satan.

00:16

About the gorgeous black girl realizing she is God, therefore praying

00:20

to her own reflection because religion ain’t enough.

00:23

I don’t know if prayers have titles but if they did,

00:26

then this poem would be called, “Although I walk through the valley

00:30

of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil,

00:33

the brilliant gorgeous remix.”

00:36

So this poem kind of sounds like, “I guess I got my swagger back.

00:40

The devil tried to kill me, y’all, but I guess I got the dagger back.”

00:43

Or, “The gospel according to bone-crusher, bitch, I ain’t ever scared.”

00:48

Or, ” How do use Kirk Franklin’s Hello, Fear album as an oxygen mask

00:52

in the gas chamber of give up.”

00:53

Or, “How to use an ultralight beam as a night light

00:56

to finish your coloring book while eating Sunday candy

00:58

in the dark of doubt, you know, just take a chance,” no.

01:02

(audience) Yeah, let’s go!

01:03

This poem here is called, “The heart is a house of love.”

01:07

Or, “Love and fear can’t exist in the same space,”

01:10

so this poem is called, “When the heart serves fear

01:13

its eviction notice.”

01:14

No, this poem here is called, “I almost gave up today.”

01:19

Subtiltle.

01:21

But my daughter’s smile.

01:23

But my son’s laughs.

01:25

But my Mama’s prayers.

01:27

No, this poem here is called, “Guess what, yo.

01:29

Your faith never left.

01:30

It’s just be your inner child, loving to play hide and seek

01:33

at all the worse times which is actually really the perfect time

01:36

because it always loves to hide in all the places you forget to look

01:39

when you go through something, like the last place you saw God at.”

01:42

Or this poem is called, “The praise dance of a sinner,

01:46

a fight song for a scared to start over because your genesis

01:49

be engulfed in darkness where your circumstances

01:52

make you forget how to speak yourself a sun.”

01:55

No.

01:56

This poem here is called, “That one time fear was talking shit.”

02:00

Fear said, “I bet I catch you walking through that valley

02:03

of the shadow of death because I be that darkness there.

02:05

I be heavy in them streets so heavy, you won’t be able

02:07

to lift your voice saying, ‘You are poor, nothing to get you

02:10

off of my block.’

02:11

You think you tough, huh?

02:12

Try me, sucker, I’m fear!

02:14

See if I don’t choke the ‘let there be’ right out of you!”

02:17

Or this poem is called, “The pull up when I ran up

02:21

on fear hoe ass because he was talking that shit.”

02:24

(audience cheers)

02:25

Like I be walking through that–

02:27

like I be walking through that valley of the shadow of death often,

02:30

and, bitch, I ain’t ever scared!

02:31

I got my swagger back.

02:33

Devil tried to kill me when I’m up in this spot

02:35

looking as fresh as Sunday candy, all ultralight beam awesome,

02:39

illuminating all that nothing he thought he was

02:41

and yes, I found my faith.

02:42

It never left.

02:44

It was just playing hide and seek with the prayers

02:46

and the laughs and the smiles, that were coloring book bright

02:49

hiding in the last place I saw God at.

02:51

O, fear, I talked to God, She told me to ask you,

02:54

“What’s all that darkness you think you are?”

02:56

after She reminded me that I am the light She let there be.

03:01

This poem here is called, “Cursing in church.”

03:04

“The testimony of a heathen that God ain’t through with,

03:07

‘long as I ain’t through with my Goddamn self”

03:09

and no, this poem here is called,

03:12

“When the brilliant black boy writes battle bars for Satan,”

03:15

a gorgeous, brilliant remix poem,

03:19

“Hello, Fear.

03:21

Fuck you!

03:23

and Amen.”

03:25

(clapping and cheering)

—

—

