Bring Allyship Home for the Holidays

This panel is part of our corporate programming for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. For more information, click here.

Tomorrow’s leaders are learning diversity, equity, and inclusion today. Join us as we help build a more open, equal and inclusive world.

What do you do when racism shows up at the dinner table? How do you deal with a parent who won’t allow others to express their own gender & sexuality? Is it possible to maintain loving relationships with those who refuse to examine their own privilege?

Dale Thomas Vaughn discusses strategies for coping with these difficult conversations with panelists Marie Roker-Jones and Animah Kosai.

This panel is part of an ongoing series of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs at The Good Men Project to help corporations and individuals navigate a world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. Today more than ever, there is a growing need for organizations of all kinds to build a diverse and inclusive culture. It’s both an institutional and individual issue.

And, most importantly, it is a leadership skill. You cannot be an effective leader in today’s world unless you understand the roots of systemic oppression and why it will benefit everyone to dismantle the current systems. Creating cultural change is a long game. Diversity and inclusion is not a “box-checking” exercise. It requires focus, intentionality, and engagement across a complex set of issues that run through every aspect of our institutions and our individual lives. We are looking to create individual change in the short term, and organizational change over time. Organizations that lead in diversity and inclusion have substantially higher profitability, productivity, and customer satisfaction and lower employee turn-over.

The Good Men Project offers workshops on D&I, including “Bringing Allyship Home: How to Have Difficult Conversations with the People You Love”. Our program is unique because of the way we integrate the examination of individual bias with an understanding of systemic oppression. We have been holding these conversations as phone calls with an international community for over a decade.

We can help you grow your existing D&I programs and help build the leaders of tomorrow.

More information here: The Good Men Project Diversity & Inclusion Program.

Or, we’d love to hold a strategy call with you! Email [email protected] if interested.

—

This Post is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock