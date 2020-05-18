Good Men Project’s Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Training Launch

Founded in 2009, The Good Men Project has been leading the conversation about modern masculinity for over a decade, grappling daily with issues that range from gender roles in the home and workplace, racism, sexism, LGBTQ+

inclusion, mental health and wellness, social change, and the #MeToo movement.

Back in the beginning, we called it “The Conversation No One Else Is Having”®. Today, we’re pleased that it’s a conversation more want to join.

Good Men Project Consulting is now leveraging all we’ve learned along the way to offer engaging and change-making in-house diversity and inclusion workshops for corporations and law firms.

In today’s business world, there is a growing need for organizations to build a diverse and inclusive culture and practices into their DNA. This is both an institutional and individual issue.

Our culture at work informs not only our daily lives as people, but the bottom-line of the businesses we lead. Organizations that lead in Diversity & Inclusion have substantially higher profitability, productivity, and customer satisfaction and lower employee turn-over.

We recognize that Diversity & Inclusion is not a “box-checking” exercise. It requires focus, intentionality, and engagement across a complex set of issues.

Nor can it be the province of a diversity committee or small sub-set of women or minority leaders. These issues run through every aspect of our corporate function and lives, from hiring and promotion to client delivery to our everyday behaviors in the hallways and conference rooms.

Our focus is on Culture, on Allyship and on Leadership

According to The Harvard Business Review, “evidence shows that when men are deliberately engaged in gender inclusion programs, 96% of organizations see progress — compared to only 30% of organizations where men are not engaged.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But today, too many organizations still miss the mark on gender equity efforts by focusing gender initiatives solely on changing women — from the way they network to the way the lead. Individualistic approaches to solving gender inequities overlook systemic structural causes and reinforce the perception that these are women’s issues — effectively telling men they don’t need to be involved. Without the avid support of men, often the most powerful stakeholders in large corporations, significant progress toward ending gender disparities is unlikely.

What’s at stake?

A study by McKinsey projects that in a “full potential” scenario in which women participate in the economy identically to men, $28 trillion dollars (26%) would be added to the annual global GDP when compared to the current business-as-usual scenario.”

This progress applies equally when white colleagues are effective allies for minority colleagues.

Building working allyship and engaging men in diversity efforts is not easy.

These are BIG interconnected problems — the water that we all swim in, across many aspects of our own lives.

If it was easy to change, it wouldn’t still be such a pernicious problem.

We know that. And we understand why.

We know why men don’t engage and we can speak to those issues without alienating the people we need to bring aboard.

We understand that there are other D&I workshop offerings out there. None offer the expertise or perspective that we do.

Good Men Project Consulting has been on the front lines of these issues for well over a decade.

Our workshop leaders are experienced speakers and facilitators who can deliver engaging and interactive in-person and online workshops.

Let us partner with you to help create a more effective institutional diversity and inclusion environment for your business. For more information, or to set up a session with your company, contact Lisa Hickey or Michael Kasdan.

—

Photo Credit: The Good Men Project

Contacts:

Lisa Hickey, Publisher and CEO –> [email protected]

Mike Kasdan, Director of Special Projects –> [email protected]