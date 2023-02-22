Building Wealth Is a Waiting Game

If you are serious about building wealth, get good at “waiting” for the compound principle to work in your favor.

Patience is an asset when you start building wealth.

If you know all the complicated principles and rules of investing but can’t endure the long wait to see your investment grow, you will miss out on significant gains.

Charlie Munger, the vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway, was right when he said, “The big money is not in the buying or the selling, but in the waiting.”

Building wealth is an infinite investing game. It takes time, a lot of time, and patience.

It is not easy, as many people find investing money a psychologically draining experience at times.

However, it is very worth it in the end.

Warren Buffet once said, “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shuts down for ten years.”

Remember, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have been investing for at least four decades. They’ve leveraged compound interest for years.

Einstein said that compound interest is the “eighth wonder of the world,” Einstein said.

“He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays for it” he observed.

It’s so powerful that it can turn a penny into $18,000 in 40 years.

That’s because of its exponential nature: interest compounds on top of interest, and the more you invest, the faster your wealth grows.

To build long-term wealth, your money needs to grow. The best way to build wealth is by using compound growth.

Compound growth happens when your investments generate earnings that then generate more earnings and so on.

Just like the snowball effect, this will allow your money to grow exponentially and help you build wealth faster than you might expect.

Since compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe, it’s worth spending some time understanding how it works and how to use it for your own financial success.

The vital question to ask yourself is: can I stick around long enough to compound my earnings?

If you invest $10,000 and get 5% annual compounding interest, after just five years, your $10,000 will be worth $15,941.

The longer you let the investment grow in value with compounded interest, the more money it will be worth at the end of the period.

Leave initial capital and the interest alone for another five years, and exponential growth will take effect.

The real secret to building wealth is in the waiting

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for. “ — Robert Kiyosaki

Sometimes it can take at least a decade to see real results.

Few people can wait that long, so they interrupt the growth process and miss out on exponential gains.

It takes a lot of discipline to invest over a long period without selling or taking profit, especially when the market is on a downward spiral.

Investment returns are too slow to notice, but price falls happen too quickly to ignore. It’s the trap of investing.

But those who can hold despite the market’s short-term behavior ultimately win and make good returns.

“Growth is driven by compounding, which always takes time. Destruction is driven by single points of failure, which can happen in seconds, and loss of confidence, which can happen in an instant,” writes Morgan Housel, in his book, The Psychology of Money.

With compound interest, you can maximize the growth of your financial assets by investing them in low-risk products like index funds.

The more years you invest your money, the more money you will make, all things being equal.

Compound growth can help you build wealth for retirement.

For most people, becoming wealthy is about investing money wisely and letting it compound over time.

If you are patient enough, you can build lasting wealth.

No matter how much you invest, you will never build wealth unless you learn to control your emotions in difficult times. Endurance, patience, and discipline are everything.

Anyone can build wealth. You don’t need high income: What you need is a consistent investment habit and the willingness to wait.

Compound interest is a powerful wealth-building tool. Use it to make more money, take less risk, and minimize the effects of inflation, which slowly diminishes the value of money.

Compound interest is especially important for young people who have many decades before retirement.

Building wealth is an essential goal for many people.

No matter your strategy, it’s always a good idea to stick to it and watch it grow. In periods of stagnation, rebalance when absolutely necessary but don’t cash out. Your patience will pay off in the long term.

“When money realizes that it is in good hands, it wants to stay and multiply in those hands,” says Idowu Koyenikan.

Building long-term wealth is a great way to ensure financial security. It’s not always easy, but when you find the right investment products, don’t cut short the earnings accumulation process: let your money do the work.

