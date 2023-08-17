Buying Women Drinks Doesn’t Make Them Like You More

“Can I buy you a drink?” is the worst pick-up line of all time.

It never makes women like you more. Sometimes, they’ll lose all respect for you.

You should never buy drinks for women you barely know.

When you lead with money, it communicates that you think your personality isn’t enough to impress her. It suggests you feel the need to pay for a woman’s time. It makes her feel that she’s better than you — and women never want to date down.

In most cases, they’ll accept the drink, stay as long as they feel is polite, then find an excuse to leave.

In some cases, you’ll buy yourself the time to make an impression on her.

But you can also do that with fun and charisma.

Indeed, it’s the fun and charismatic guys who end up taking women home from the bar anyway.

That’s regardless of how many drinks they do or don’t buy.

With that said, these guys might sometimes ruin their chances with a woman by buying her a drink.

This could lead her to categorise him among the other suckers she’s already tricked out of their money.

It’s no secret that many party girls will hunt for naive men to buy them drinks. It’s a sport for some of these women. They get validation out of how many free drinks they earn. Check the videos above if you don’t believe that.

Buying a drink won’t ever make you more attractive in a woman’s eyes. You’ll still need to be fun, attractive and charismatic either way. So you might as well lead with that and save your money.

If you’ve been enjoying a conversation for 20–30 minutes, perhaps it’s OK to buy her something then. That’s long enough time to assume she likes you for you — and maybe she’ll appreciate the generosity at this point. This is because you led with charisma and showed off an attractive personality first.

When you lead with money, you communicate that’s all you think you have to offer. How can a woman respect you when you believe that?

…

