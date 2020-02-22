Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Can a 20 Year Age Difference Be a Problem When Starting a Relationship? Ask Allana

Can a 20 Year Age Difference Be a Problem When Starting a Relationship? Ask Allana

When is age difference just too much?

by Leave a Comment

 

Question: Can a 20 year age difference be a problem when starting a relationship?

* * *

Answer: Yes and no. I think we’ve seen a few celebrity relationships that really work with that huge difference – Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins who were 30 years apart, were together for 23 years.

I have friends with a 17-year difference and they’ve been together for 15 years and have two beautiful children and are going strong.

Some people are mature for their age and some people are very young at heart. And this can be an older woman or an older man. I’ve remembered a guest on www.IntimateConversationsLive.com who dated men 20 to 25 years younger than her and it worked very well for both parties for 5 to 10 years.

Clearly, a relationship won’t work for long if the younger person is looking to the older to save them or be the daddy or mommy they never had. Eventually, those wounds will come up and if the couple can’t work through them, the relationship will blow up. If the couple is mature and ready to heal, then I think the wound could deepen their connection.

Another thing to think about is who you will be not just in 10 years but 20 or 30 years. One partner will be significantly older and potentially unable to participate in activities that could make the couple drift apart.

Honest direct communication about every potential issue would be a healthy place to start. Having a coach like me or a therapist do some sessions with the couple to make sure there aren’t any old wounds creating a false attraction would also be a healthy choice.

Additionally, society is going to sling judgments at you left right and center, so a coach like me or a therapist would support you in navigating people’s responses so as not to take it personally. You wouldn’t want to eventually blame each other for other people’s opinions or simply not be able to handle the pressure and run.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No matter the situation, when people see that their judgments against you can’t get to you, they may escalate for a short period of time, but eventually, they give up and go elsewhere. Or you’re simply so good at not reacting that it doesn’t matter what they do or do not do. They just become a yapping dog that you can ignore.

Bottom line is that love is love. And if this is true love, and both people are honest and open and clear and direct, this might be a very beautiful sacred contract to savor.

Connect with me for a strategy session if the issue is still really bothering you, so I can facilitate the clearing away of any limiting thoughts, feelings, emotions, or memories that are in the way of you making a clear loving choice for the both of you.

Great love,

Allana

Previously published on Allanapratt.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Allana Pratt

Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt is a global media personality who awakens open-hearted, unapologetic living after heartbreak. A Guest Expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and featured as an Icon of Influence, this Ivy League grad is the Author of 4 top-selling books, has interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Bernie Seigel and hosts the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”. A certified coach, Allana was asked by Leeza Gibbons to coach her during Dancing with the Stars. With over 4.5 million viewers on YouTube, Allana is the go-to authority when struggling to trust again after heartbreak. She offers private coaching and retreats to support her male and female clients finding the relationships they deserve.

Connect with Allana:

Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.