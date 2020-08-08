Can We Create Love From Scratch?

As we grow up, whenever we come across a new stimulus, we first define it and after assign a meaning to it. Each time we build stimulus-meaning relations and codes hard-wired in our brains.

These stimulus-meaning codes make us anticipate the same/pre-assigned meaning whenever we are exposed to that specific stimulus again. In other words, the brain always looks for the information that affirms what is already coded inside. This is being done mostly by eliminating the effects of accompanied stimuli at a moment and sheerly focusing on only one prime/star stimulus. What is being known as ‘Selective perception’.

But what has been missed is, we do not give the same reaction to the same stimulus at every turn. So, these coded stimulus-meaning relations are not necessarily true at all times. It leads us to misperceive the stimulus and follows with wrong end action. This is what is called ‘Prejudice’. Or come through the end judgment without proper analysis.

Technically, if a particular stimulus could have arisen alone then would create the same result in a perfectly isolated environment. Which is pure ‘Cause and Effect relation.’ Only the involvement of one variable (stimulus) and one result (meaning). Yes, this is possible in theory.

However, life is not a science lab. In each second, we are exposed to millions of stimuli.

And these unique stimuli bunches in each second completely differ from one to another. From now to one second later from now.

In other words, it is impossible to experience the exact second and its unique stimuli bunch, once it has passed. It is like a magical unique stimuli elixir we drink in each second.

What we call ‘love’ is one of the very rare types of this unique stimuli elixir. Just because millions of variables belong that second, it is almost impossible to gather all these variables artificially. This can only be offered by nature, spontaneously.

On the other side, despite millions of variables of love, you cannot find even one solid reason as a cause of it.

It is simply a ‘happening’.

That’s why what I believe is if love wants to come alive, it will certainly do regardless of the toughest obstacles.

But if it does not want to, no matter how you slice it, you cannot reach that unique seconds.

