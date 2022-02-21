Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Can You Have Too Much Ambition?

Can You Have Too Much Ambition?

What this looks like and how to handle it

by Leave a Comment

 

Ambition is an important factor in success and can help you accomplish your goals. It is certainly good to have ambition because it can provide you with the drive and motivation to continue doing things you are passionate about. It is obvious that someone can have too little ambition, but can someone be too ambitious as well?

What is Ambition?

Ambition is the drive toward achievement that is propelled by desire to accomplish something and the willingness to work toward that goal, even when it requires difficulty, hard work, and perseverance to do so.

Ambition doesn’t necessarily lead to a singular goal but can be the factor that helps you to stand above your peers or deserve praise. Ambition is a trait found with some personalities but lacking in others. However, it is also possible to increase or decrease ambition in some cases.

One of the aspects of ambition is the fact that achievement of a particular goal does not end the ambition. Once an ambitious person achieves their current goal, the ambition will continue to motivate them farther toward other achievements.

Some people struggle with low ambition and have a hard time finding the drive to achieve. There can be a lot of underlying causes of low ambition including poor mental health, fear of failure, or undefined goals. If you are struggling with ambition or want to know more about ambition as a personality trait, you can find some great resources and articles at BetterHelp.

Even though a lot of people have a difficult time with ambition, sometimes it is in the opposite way. Some individuals may have so much ambition that it negatively impacts their livelihood. To understand how too much ambition can be a bad thing, let’s look at the correlation between ambition and mental health.

Ambition and Mental Health

Ambition requires that we compete and compare with others to gain a sense of objective and purpose. When we continuously compare our goals, ambitions, work, hobbies, and more with others, then we are constantly trying to live up to expectations. Research shows that this incessant comparison can make us feel inadequate and lower self-esteem.

In addition, some people treat ambition and goal achievement as an end instead of a means to an end. This can also cause some problems because there is no clear goal. This can be a catalyst for anxiety because the drive to succeed never slows and it is the thrill and intention of ambition itself that makes some people forego life’s pleasures.

This can also lead to burnout for some people. This occurs when stress levels are always high, and a person does not give them time to rest and recuperate. Burnout can lead to a decrease in motivation that can be hard to get out of.

Some people may not realize that they are trying to stay ambitious to achieve goals as a way to improve well-being, but this isn’t always the case. In some cases, it can also cause problems in relationships because excessive ambition requires that we focus on the self and the goals that we want to reach.

What this all comes down to is poor work-life balance caused by excessive ambition. Sure, you do not want to lose all ambition, but it’s also important that you take the necessary steps to balance entertaining activities and relaxation with work. But how do you do that?

What is Work-Life Balance?

Work-life balance refers to the equilibrium between work life and personal life and a lot of people have trouble keeping this balance stable and beneficial to well-being. People with a lot of ambition sometimes favor work and disregard the importance of enjoyable activities, socialization, and a healthy lifestyle.

If you feel like you have an imbalance with work life and personal life, then there are some things that you can focus on in order to re-balance both aspects of your life.

Do Something Fun and Relaxing

High levels of ambition can make it feel impossible to take some time away from work or to spend the time you do have on something enjoyable. However, doing so can make a big difference for your well-being.

Doing something relaxing can also allow you to destress and calm the body and brain. In turn, your ambitious actions may produce better results because you will not be on-edge and on a one-way track toward burnout.

Manage Your Time

Just because you are ambitious doesn’t mean that you never waste time. Try to identify places where you could multitask or rearrange your schedule to make time for rest and relaxation. You may be surprised how much time you can save if you just discover the places where you waste some of the precious minutes each day.

You may be able to limit social media use to save a solid chunk of time each day. Conversely, you could try to listen to an audiobook while cleaning your home. You may also find that you waste time doing things you care little about or because you occasionally procrastinate.

Prioritize Social Life

Not everyone is extremely social but spending time with others is important. Some people are too ambitious with social life and have too many relationships to adequately grow any of them. Instead, try to prioritize the time that you spend with others and spend more time with your favorite friends and loved ones.

Additionally, if you have relationships with people who bring you down with negativity or that you do not thoroughly enjoy being with, then you should think about using that time with someone else who makes you feel good about yourself.

Conclusion

Ambition can be a positive aspect of personality and can help you achieve your goals and succeed in the things that you care about. However, too much ambition can cause some problems as well. It can contribute to selfishness or make you disregard lifestyle or enjoyment in order to pursue goals and accomplishments. It is important to bring back equilibrium because it can help your well-being and improve your quality of life.

Photo Credit: iStock

