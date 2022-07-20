Candidate Forum for Equality [Video]

HRC and a coalition of LGBTQ+ and allied organizations held a forum with the Candidates in the Wisconsin US Senate Democratic Primary.
This forum focused on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community.
The candidates participating are:
Adam Murphy, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, and County Executive Tom Nelson
Coalition members are Fair Wisconsin, FORGE, Freedom, Inc, GSAFE, Human Rights Campaign, Milwaukee LGBT Center, Pride at Work, Wisconsin LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
welcome everyone to the us senate candidate forum for equality thank you
all for being here tonight uh you’ll hear from five candidates running in the democratic primary for
u.s senate the coalition organizing this forum chose to invite the candidates who
polled one percent or higher on the february marquette poll the purpose of tonight’s forum is to
allow the candidates running for u.s senate to share their views opinions and
potential actions on issues important to the lgbtq plus and allied community
each candidate will get 15 minutes while the coalition has developed a list of
questions to be asked each candidate chose which question they would like to be asked first
before we get to the candidates we’d like to have each member of the coalition share a little bit about their
organization starting with fair wisconsin
all right oh you can always count on me to make things awkward at the beginning thank
you so much i’m so thrilled that everyone’s here with us tonight i’m megan mcdonald from fair wisconsin and
fair wisconsin education fund is one of wisconsin’s most respected advocacy groups with a proud history in advancing
achieving and protecting lgbtq civil rights and workplace equality through education movement capacity building
grassroots organizing civic engagement research and legal challenge preparation
in 2005 and in the decade following fair wisconsin led the charge for marriage equality and most recently fair
wisconsin along with our in-state regional and national allies have blocked continuous attacks on
transgender and non-binary youth advanced protections to help bring an end to the harmful practice of
conversion therapy and fought to expand nondiscrimination protections for all lgbtq wisconsinites thank you so much
and i will hand it over to the next presenter
good evening everyone thank you for being here my name is shelly gregory with forge forge is a national
transgender anti-violence organization headquartered in milwaukee
at forge we work to reduce the impact of trauma on trans and non-binary individuals and communities by
empowering service providers advocating for systems reform and connecting trans
individuals to healing possibilities for community members forge offers
one-on-one support and connection to resources we host support and skills
groups and we maintain extensive referral lists to trans informed providers
for service providers and organizations we offer individualized high quality
trauma informed training technical assistance and support to help improve services
to trans and non-binary individuals thanks for being here tonight everyone
hi everyone can y’all see me okay cool my name is monica donway i
work at freedom inc i’m the director of community power building
um at freedom inc we work with black and southeast asian low to no income queer
trans intersex women and girls folks in our communities we work with our folks through times of
crisis primarily dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault and move them into a space of
survivorship through weekly programming and support groups as well as
helping folks move into their leadership of grassroots organizing campaigns
and i’m going to go ahead and pass it on um to gsafe
thank you so much and hey friends it’s nice to have you here my name is brian jay uh my pronouns are he him his and i
am one of the co-executive directors at gsafe uh which is wisconsin’s uh k-12
uh safe schools organization uh for over 26 years we’ve worked to create safe and affirming schools for
uh queer and trans youth uh primarily through developing student leaders uh both through a network of over 250 high
school middle school and elementary gender and sexuality alliances and similar clubs as well as a leadership
class focused on the experiences of queer and trans youth of color we also
provide professional development for hundreds of educators across wisconsin
each year from milwaukee to la crosse from beloit to bayfield we’ve worked with hundreds of wisconsin school
districts and finally we also work to advocate for policy and practices that support our queer and trans youth since
2005 we’ve been working with wisconsin school districts to pass local non-discrimination uh policies in
schools that support our trans and non-binary students in particular and have helped reach about 70 of wisconsin
school districts with these protections so it’s great to have you here and appreciate the candidates here tonight
as well thank you
hi i’m wendy strout i am the wisconsin state director for the human rights campaign
the human rights campaign is the largest civil rights organization in the country working to achieve lesbian gay bisexual
transgender and queer equality the human rights campaign envisions a world where every member of the lgbtq plus family
has the freedom to live their truth without fear and with equality under the law
we empower our 3 million members and supporters nationwide to mobilize against attacks on the most marginalized
people in the community thank you everyone for being here
hello all my name is max claw i am i work with the milwaukee lgbt community
center um our mission is to further develop our vibrant lesbian gay bisexual
and transgender community in the greater milwaukee area thus improving the quality of life for all of us the
mission is supported by the center’s leadership in community building health promotion advocacy and communications
we service people raging age from 13 to older
adults through therapy services support group services
we also do training and outreach to other organizations across the state
to provide training and support to professionals to better serve lgbtq folks
and we also serve as a social and communal space for
the community i will pass it off to the next individual
hi everybody my name is casey ren i’m vice president of the pride at work milwaukee area chapter thank you all for
being here and joining us in these great conversations pride at work represents lgbtq plus union members and their
allies we organize mutual support between the organized labor movement and the lgbtq plus community to further
social and economic justice we are part of a national network of dozens and dozens of pride at work chapters our
contact info is here if you’d like to join us and you don’t have to be a union member to be a part of pride at work thank you
hi everyone my name is patrick farabot i am the publisher of our lives magazine i
i’ll keep it short and simple our lives is a wisconsin source for lgbtq news
people community and culture since 2007 you can find us online at
ourliveswisconsin.com and on our website you can subscribe to get the magazine
mailed to you for free or the weekly newsletter or just browse the website to dive in
where you like and with that on to the next person
well good evening everyone my name is jason wray pronouns are he him his i’m the president and ceo for the wisconsin
lgbt chamber and the wisconsin lgbt chamber foundation which is our 501 uh c3
organization focused on helping advance the chamber’s mission of building a welcoming and inclusive
business community through workforce development programming uh educational events uh and other networking
opportunities we invite you to learn more but we’re really excited to to be here tonight and be a partner uh in this
effort and i’ll turn it back to the next person
okay thank you so much to all of our sponsors um now we’re going to be moving on onto
our first 15-minute segment with our first candidate who will be joining us tonight
which is adam murphy um adam could you please introduce yourself
absolutely hi i’m adam murphy and i’m a small business owner
owned a software company for the last 18 years and when i decided to get into politics
i decided to become the type of politician that i wanted to vote for and so the very first thing that i did
in 2019 was to return to college at 47 years old to study things i think politicians need to learn about which
included economics political science political psychology ethics morals
um i did an entire course on uh abortion for example um
and the important part of that was how all of those things interconnected how they
related and what i want to emphasize with this tonight and what my campaign emphasizes
is that in politics we need we’re at a point where we have to rebuild trust we’ve lost it
and and i don’t just mean democrats and republicans right it’s it’s across
all populations all political spectrums and what i did in 2020 when i ran
for wisconsin state senate is i talked with people i didn’t i didn’t spend a ton of time
raising money as my fact i made two phone calls uh instead
thanks for the chuckle i appreciate that um instead i i did i talked with people and
i taught people how to talk with people democrats and conservatives liberals
progressives independents libertarians and it
worked we increased democratic voting by 24 percent and that is an incredible number
we took a gerrymandered district from 30 percent and moved it to 19 [Music]
and i think that’s that that says a tremendous amount about the people that we interacted with
because it wasn’t me it was them interacting with their neighbors with the people that they’ve lost contact
with and i think that all of us here on this on this conversation have had those relationships where we’ve lost them
and so that’s my goal is to help us restore some of that and to restore trust that said you guys have a lot of
questions how can i help tonight well adam thank you for getting us
started off um talking about the relational nature of politics in wisconsin
um one thing that’s also really important um to the voters of wisconsin
is abortion rights and access and so your first question that you chose to speak on tonight um is dealing
with that very topic um i will begin the question and then you have um
as much time within your 15 minute window as you want to answer this
natalie hinchcliffe an associate medical co-director at planned parenthood was recently quoted saying abortion is an
issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their communities
with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned this summer
which would mean states like wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion
how will you work to ensure access to reproductive health
will you work to address this issue that threatens to roll back civil liberties civil rights and bodily autonomy for
lgbtq plus people all right so i mentioned in the intro that one of
the things i studied was abortion i was very fortunate in the courses i took where i was able to do philosophy
and political science and constitutional law so i’ve sorry my phone just dinged i
thought i shut that off so i’ve studied it
from a philosophical standpoint from a legal standpoint from a constitutional law standpoint
um and and it is let me say this it is a really
fascinating and obviously incredibly polarizing topic
and i don’t think anybody here on this call or anyone listening is surprised at the decision from the u.s supreme
court that’s apparently going to be coming down this june we knew that this was the goal
and has been the goal for the gop for a long long time they’ve been working on this literally for 40 40 years
and so i’m a little disappointed honestly my fellow democrats not the people here on this call on this coming
after me but conceptually because we knew the strategy was coming
and we didn’t address it we didn’t fix it we didn’t take the opportunity
we were the nice guys and that has put everybody at risk
and i don’t just mean women but obviously very clearly women so 51 of the us population
and they’re taking away their humanity right this is an issue of my wife makes
the argument that it’s an issue of human rights not just women’s rights and i can’t deny that i can’t i can’t argue
against that right it is clearly a women’s rights issue but this is the potential for so much more
and i talk uh i do a ton of videos i’m on tik tok for those of you that are on tick tock join me over there um
125 videos and and i talked about the day that that the
leak happened for roe v wade and the implications for it not just for women
because unfortunately we’re stuck in a position now where we can’t change it and that sucks
and of course we’ve got that 1849 bill um law on on the books
here in wisconsin which is likely to be put in force
despite the fact that sometimes right ron johnson has come out and said that he doesn’t think that it’ll happen maybe
there’ll be changes i don’t know why they would be um so
it is it is very very much putting the lives of your neighbors at risk
and then there’s the rest of it the rest of the implications and you guys provided 10 questions and i’m
going to roll some of those questions in here if that’s okay as we talk about this because this topic
of roe v wade and the supreme court is so integral to virtually every one of these questions
that you’ve asked about the lgbtq community and so
roe roe v wade was about privacy our right
to privacy what’s been overturned is that right to privacy and what what predated that
was our right to privacy for sexuality homosexuality a right to privacy for
interracial marriage all of that changed from 1965 for the most part on
my parents generation we can go back further and and perhaps
look at some others but really the the idea the constitutional idea of our right to
privacy whether that’s sexuality whether that’s sexual identity whether that’s gender whether that’s abortion
has been stripped away and that is the very literal words that justice alito used
right was that he doesn’t see privacy in the constitution and that leaves
i i want to thank you for all the context and also
get us back to what are your plans right sorry when you if you
what are the points are you a senator yeah sure thank you i i love this study right
the theme is listen learn and share and sometimes teach and that’s what we’ve got to be able to
do so can we do anything about row in the immediate no we can’t what do we have to do going forward
we have to and i pardon me for this we as democrats have to have the balls to do what needs
to be done which means which means that we’ve got to change the
supreme court everything that happens right so we have to change the filibuster
because without it nothing changes in the us senate which is of course where i’m looking at going
and we have to change the supreme court and it’s not just packing the court and
that’s an argument that use gets used a lot but it’s about making it fair and balanced
but also about making it effective because right now politics isn’t effective
and if we’re not willing to understand that and make those changes that need to happen to our overall political system
and i make the argument and and other candidates will say the same thing that right the filibuster is
key to all of the changes that we want to make voting rights are key to everything that we want to change voting
rights don’t change unless the filibuster changes voting rights get overturned by the current supreme court
so we have to be willing collectively to make that change and so then that requires us as
voters so not just me as a candidate but you as voters being willing to communicate
i can’t do it all the rest of the candidates here can’t do it all as many television commercials as we might put out aren’t going to be sufficient so
here’s what i’m doing is we’re creating video content for you guys
to share to use to create arguments right not everybody wants to get
involved in this in this battle and we have to respect that right whether it is the lgbt community
whether it is women whether it is the black community not everyone wants to share their story
not everyone wants to fight the fight exactly right
why you know as much as democracy takes all of us you know participating
um there’s also folks like you you all our elected officials um that we you know
task with with you know working to create legislation and different things that’ll actually
represent our our needs and wants as a people um so let me offer something oh sorry go
ahead yeah so i think um you know your approach of like collective community um response
um to the attacks on safe and accessible abortion care
is something that’s really important um and i would like to move us on to um the next question
um if you’re okay with that absolutely go ahead because i know i can go for way too long folks want to hear from you and
again i’ll um i’ll just you know start this off by saying we would like
to hear what your plans are and what your approach will be um if elected as our next u.s senator um
so the next question on the list is around conversion therapy
so reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that targets lgbtq
youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to a recent report by the
williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in
states without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed healthcare professional if
state officials fail to act in april 2018 national organizations
representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child
welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against convergent therapy
my question to you is how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice of conversion
therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as a result
of discrimination and rejection face significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction
and other challenges that their straight and cisgender peers do not
so it’s
offensive isn’t it i don’t know how else to put it
that that conversion therapy is is first of all that it’s a thing and
second of all that it hasn’t been outlawed in more states i think we’re somewhere around 20 states um here in
wisconsin governor evers at least did an executive order but this is
we have to here’s the challenge we have to change the conversation we have to figure out how to change the
conversation because the gop has been controlling it and let me give you an example they use the term culture war a lot
and it gets used for all of these topics lgbt trans right um
uh black and it’s not a culture war it’s a privilege war
it is a war of terror and we need to address that and i i’ve said i like to teach and i said that
we’ll do videos presenting that options for people to be able to share but the other thing that we have to do and i
think that i make the argument in my campaign that we’ve got democracy right here in our hands now
is we we truly do but it requires coordination it requires
coordinated effort and so i think what we need to do as politicians and so this isn’t just the
public right this isn’t just voters i think politicians need to learn how to
put pressure on candidates or not candidates excuse me on politicians
in other areas so if we want to deal with conversion therapy
in states where it’s not and of course obviously i think at the federal level it should just obviously be banned and that would be incredibly simple and easy
to do conceptually but of course we would be challenged by the gop so what we need to
do as democrats is not just talk to our i don’t want to let you know that you have two minutes left okay cool
so we have to do more than just talk to our own voters because we’re in our silo and we have to do more than just talk to
our voters here in the state we have to address those voters in those districts
and in those states across the country where those politicians are opposing
sane legislation where they are actively trying to hurt children and that’s literally what this is
and so that’s why i say we need different strategies we need different tactics we’ve been very very polite and
that’s lovely and it’s ineffective and so we have to do more than just talk with people we need to actually take it
to the voters that can actually make an impact because we here in wisconsin can’t affect what happens in west
virginia normally but i believe that we actually can if we start to engage so that’s what
i’d like to lead is that effort and that’s what i’m doing right now is actually connecting with
not just politicians here in wisconsin but ones across the country to talk about the issues that are important
because they can relate to them perhaps better than i can as a 50 year old cis white male
well adam i want to thank you so much for your time thank you for joining us today um and thank you for these really
great insights into your plans um if elected or next you a senator
have a good night thanks you guys too thank you um i’d like to now
um you know welcome our next candidate for u.s senate mandela barnes
hey sorry about that um i want to thank you all so much for having me today i am
mandela barnes and i’m very proud and honored to serve as your lieutenant governor uh as proud and honored to be a
candidate for the united states senate now i tell people all the time my story is a wisconsin story i don’t come from a
wealthy family i don’t come from a well-connected or a political family i grew up right here in the heart of the city of milwaukee
my dad worked third shift on an assembly line my mother was a public school teacher and those jobs were their
tickets to the middle class and i’m running for the united states senate to rebuild our middle class and give
everyone a fair shot at the american dream that means protecting our rights and our freedoms and making sure that
everyone in this country can live with safety prosperity and equality and
that’s the work that i’ve been a part of as your lieutenant governor but also as a member of the state legislature and as
an organizer pushing back against this bigoted agenda of scott walker and it’s the work that i hope to do as a us
senator and i hope to have your support in that effort thank you mandela
um thanks so much for bringing to the forefront um you know your organizing expertise um
one huge issue that we’re going to have to overcome in the coming years is this
attack on abortion access and care um so you also chose um a question
around that issue um for your first question um it reads natalie hinchcliffe um the
medical director associate medical director at planned parenthood hudson peconic was recently quoted saying
abortion is an issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their communities
with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned in the summer which would mean states like
wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion how will you work to ensure access to reproductive health
to ensure that access to reproductive health care is available to everyone how will you work to address this issue that
threatens to roll back civil rights and bodily autonomy for lgbtq plus folks
well thanks again and thank you for that question this moment is more urgent than it’s
ever been in my lifetime uh not more urgent than it’s ever been but certainly in our lifetimes before i was a
legislator as you mentioned or as i mentioned and uh you brought up i was an organizer so i believe the way we fight
oppression is through organizing it’s through action and that means turning out voters this election at historic
levels to expand our democratic majority with democrats who will do whatever it takes to protect roe v wade let me let
me be very clear when i say democrats i mean democrats who understand the importance of choice and the first step
is abolishing the filibuster now i promise you i will never let some archaic senate procedure stand in the
way of our basic and human rights whether it’s abortion access or the right to vote and we all deserve elected
leaders we’ll go to the map to protect our freedoms that’s what i intend to do i never imagined that we’d be in this
position right now most people would imagine how many of our rights are under attack
and i’ll tell you uh if roe is overturned that is a slippery slope for so many other things that we hold dear
and that’s why we have to do everything we can to kind of fight into law
so your strategy is to organize uh to attack the filibuster make sure that our
rights are protected um you know one thing that we’ve already kind of
gone to the map for to protect is marriage equality um and that leads us to the second
question that you’ll be asked tonight seven years after marriage equality became a reality nationwide over half of
u.s states could still deny lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right
to rent a home or the ability to receive public goods and services simply because
of who they love or who they are the equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every
american in every state more than five thousand associations organizations faith leaders and
companies have endorsed the equality act if you are elected to u.s senate will
you co-sponsor the equality act well i will proudly co-sponsor the
equality act and let me tell you let me tell the the folks in the audience wisconsin has a proud history of
fighting for the lgbtq plus community we were the first state to ban discrimination employment on the basis
of sexual orientation we were the first state to send an openly gay uh u.s senator to washington dc with tammy
baldwin and as you’ve mentioned before and even with the question that preceded
this one our rights are still compromised especially with so many regressive
individuals in power who do whatever they can who use fear mongering who use hatred and scare tactics to keep us
divided from one another and demonizing communities in the process and with the
rights of the lgbtq plus community under attack we have to fight back and that’s why in the senate i will be more than happy to sign on to the equality act
right away to make sure that the whole community has equal rights to acts and access to health care and where people
can live free of discrimination now i don’t think it will surprise anyone to hear uh that most of the time
i find myself as the only black elected official in the room and throughout my entire career i’ve
noticed that when there’s an issue that impacts the black community elected
officials tend to leave it up to black politicians to talk about it and figure it out and that’s the whole problem
i don’t believe in that because none of us are free until all of us are free and real change does not happen until strong
allies lend their voice and support communities that they aren’t even a part of that’s why i’ve always been proud to
fight for the lgbtq plus community in the state legislature and as lieutenant governor and i’m incredibly proud to
take the same fight to the united states senate thank you actually the next question um
really focuses in on the intersectionalities of being black and being a member of the lgbtqi plus
community so black people who identify as members of the lgbtq plus community face higher
rates of police brutality incarceration domestic violence and sexual assault
poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc counterparts
addressing these disparities requires a multifaceted approach that takes into account the intersecting identities held
by black lgbtqi plus community members how would you ensure that your support
for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional for instance blacks trans black
transgender women are amongst the most victimized marginalized and criminalized members of our population
what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in multiple ways
well i’ll first start by saying that we have to recognize there are multiple forms of discrimination that block
people from having healthy and successful lives and too often people face and deal with multiple forms of
discrimination which makes life even more difficult and while many of us face
hardships we don’t face those hardships equally and that’s the thing that is not always understood or taken into account
and as i mentioned some people have those hardships multiplied now none of our struggles exist in isolation for
example a lot of people talk about health care and lgbtq issues as though they’re different issues now the lgbtq
community has its own specific health care needs and struggles and our policies need to reflect that and take
it into account same goes for issues like gun violence and hate crimes gun
violence lgbtq plus issues are interconnected especially for black trans women who are disproportionately
impacted by violence and so our policies have to take that into account we also need to recognize the heightened
discrimination that black trans women face that lead to higher arrest rates
that also lead to disproportionate rates of domestic violence and even
violence that ends up in loss of life now ultimately the most important role of a lawmaker is to be a listener and
i’m committed to continue listening to the voices of communities i may not even be a part of so i can better understand
what the needs are and we can also understand how we can overcome our common struggles together now these
knees differ but what we have to do is stand up and fight together with each other until we’re all free
of oppression discrimination and whatever else sets us back and keeps us from realizing the american dream
yes and you know another issue that impacts
um directly impacts or targets a small population a small percentage of our population but has
huge negative impacts on us all um are the recent you know onslaught of
anti-trans and lgbtqi plus bills so more than 300
anti-lgbtqi plus bills have been proposed during the 2022 legislative session
in a march article for nbc chase trageo the deputy director for transgender justice at the aclu lgbt plus i and hiv
project stated it’s important for people to pause and think about what is happening
especially in the healthcare context because what we’re seeing is that the state should have the authority to
declare a population of people so undesirable that their medical care that they need to survive becomes a crime
how should washington be responding to the rash of anti-lgbtq plus and especially anti-transgender bills in
states around the country has it been doing enough well i’ll start by saying the reason
that we see so many bigoted individuals and state legislatures all across the country uh even having the audacity to
attempt to pass so many of these hateful bills is because congress has failed to pass the equality act now the senate has to
use every level of power to pass the equality act immediately now every day that we wait is another opportunity for
republicans and state legislatures to continue to strip away civil rights in
states across the country that means abolishing the filibuster which is something we absolutely need to do in
order to enshrine our civil liberties now i know i’m sounding like a broken record here when i talk about abolishing the filibuster or when i talk about
turning out to vote but the fact is if we lose this senate race then that means
that republicans and regressive uh lawmakers in congress will have another
opportunity to deny us our basic rights and if we don’t show up in mass this
november to demand a better future and i want to remind people too that voting is
one thing but we have to demand more from our elected officials we have to hold people accountable after they get
into office voting is just step one you know a lot of times you vote for people
and they’ll disappoint you and we we seem to forget it or you know the person we want to get in office will get in
office and we don’t necessarily pay attention to what they’re voting on or the person we don’t want to get in
office you know we’ll just be mad and frustrated without actually holding them accountable now we know that we cannot
let these bigoted individuals excuse me bigoted individuals uh roll back the clock when it comes to equality for the
lgbtqia community and democrats in washington have to go to the mat for the
equality act to establish and expand the crucial protections that will quite literally save lives that is what’s at
stake right now and while we fight for the equality act we have to recognize so much harm that’s already been done so
much harm that is happening in this moment in real time especially in our
schools lgbtq are already so vulnerable to suicide we need immediate action on
suicide prevention so we can minimize the harm of these existing bills as we
can and i’m proud to have worked on the assembly committee on education as a member of the legislature
we beat back the bigoted bathroom bill very proud i just want to let you know
you’ve got two minutes oh sorry for the for the whole thing or just this question for the whole thing so if you want all right let’s let’s wrap this one
up and get to the next one cool so the last question reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous
practice that targets lgbtq youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender
identities according to a recent report by the williams institute at ucla school
of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in states without protections will be
subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health care professional if a state official does not act how will you
prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice of conversion therapy and what are your plans to
support lgbtq youth who as a result of discrimination and rejection face
significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction and other challenges than their straight
and cisgender peers again you got about one minute to answer this one oh so you took up a whole minute of my two so
well let me let me first by making a very declarative statement and said that our lgbtqia plus youth belong and that
is something that given all the attacks on their very existence it is something
that i want to make sure is very clearly and plainly spoken out of my mouth now conversion therapy is disgraceful it’s
incredibly dangerous and it can damage a person’s sense of self the mental health and their own safety for years of coming
as i mentioned there are quite literally lies on the line here our lgbtq youth are already vulnerable to depression the
homelessness and suicide that you mentioned that’s why we have to build support the resources
and the community for our lgbtq plus youth not subjecting them to harmful practices like conversion therapy and it
goes back to privacy in a person being able to live their lives as they are that’s why i was proud to support
governor evers executive order that ban conversion therapy here in wisconsin we can’t let young people who live in
states that haven’t banned conversion therapy fall through the cracks and be subjected to bigoted legislation so in
the senate i will wholeheartedly support federal legislation that will ban conversion therapy
well thank you so much for that answer and thank you so much for your time um
that’s the time for your segment um yeah thanks for joining
us okay all right so we’re going to welcome our
next candidate sarah godlewski
hello can you hear me yes we can hear you sarah well terrific um
so i’ll just uh maybe kick it off and give an introduction if that’s okay with you
yes please introduce yourself you’ve got 15 minutes for your full segment okay perfect well hello hrc it is so
great to be with you um today for those of you that do not know me my name is
sarah godlewski and i am a proud fifth generation wisconsinite i was born and
raised in eau claire i am the daughter of two public school teachers and a shout out for anyone on this call that
supports public education and i’m also the proud product of
uh union family and something that my parents would always say as public servants is they would say you know
sarah when you see something wrong you’ve got to stand up and do something about it and i will be honest that is i never
thought that i would be standing here as a u.s senate candidate let alone as your
current state treasurer and just wanted to give you a little bit of kind of background i’m you know proud
to serve as your state treasurer and when i walked into my office i just want to kind of lay it out for you um they’re
literally my office had wires hanging down from the ceiling they turned off my wi-fi and the
republicans gave me a pay-as-you-go flip phone as a way to talk to constituents
and so for me it was they were going to do whatever they could to make sure i didn’t succeed but yet i didn’t let them
win you know one of my first major actions as a state treasurer was overturning a republican gag order on
climate change and then we started investing in renewable energy projects across the state or when the pandemic
hit in public schools were literally struggling to address the digital divide because they didn’t have access to
internet i stepped up and we provided hot spots and new learning books so kids didn’t have to drive to the mcdonald’s
parking lot or we know when communities their revenues were down and expenditures were
up and they were struggling to fund their frontline workers we stepped up and funded over 300 infrastructure
projects or when people were struggling to stay in their homes because they were underemployed or unemployed through no
fault of their own we started a foreclosure prevention fund to keep people in their homes and i’m doing all
this work by simply being wisconsin scrappy and then i am watching ron johnson take a private plane
from oshkosh wisconsin i wanna i wanna give you enough time to answer
these questions of course so should we help her to the questions
sure we can do that okay great um so the first question that
you um chose to be asked is around a fair um and safe access to abortion care yeah
um so you know natalie hinchcliffe who’s an associate medical director at planned parenthood hudson paconi was recently
quoted saying abortion is an issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their
communities with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned this
summer which would mean states like wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion how will you make work to
ensure access to reproductive health care is available to everyone how will you work to address this issue
that threatens to roll back civil rights and bodily autonomy for lgbtq plus people
well look i think what we are seeing right now with roe is absolutely horrifying i mean our state could bring
back people to 1849 when it comes to their reproductive freedom that is even pre-civil war
and we know that reproductive rights are lgbtq plus rights and they must be
protected because look we don’t want politicians like ron johnson making our
health care decisions so what’s the solution well we’ve got it for starters
codify row and i’ll be honest i’ve been really frustrated with my own party because
we’ve had 50 years to codify row into law and this has been you know there have
been during these 50 years that the democrats have had the white house they’ve also had the senate they’ve had
the house but yet they simply have chose not to prioritize it prioritize it it made it more of an afterthought and so
now we’re here at the 11th hour and the supreme court’s going to overturn roe in june and they could literally eliminate
50 years of precedent 50 years of president and so if they can overturn
50 years of precedent with roe and criminalize abortion they can criminalize lgbtq people
they can overturn precedent with marriage equality and you know this is what also really makes me nervous is
we’re already seeing these attacks ramping up in state legislatures across the country
look at texas florida and yes we’ve even seen it right here in wisconsin
you know i was actually the first campaign in the entire country to go up on the air and talk about what’s at
stake because i don’t want ron johnson to win and honestly it’s one of the reasons why
i stepped up to run for the senate because we can’t keep treating our civil rights as afterthoughts we have to
ensure that lgbtq plus people have full access to health care and this includes
abortion care and even care related to transitioning whether that’s gender confirmation surgery or more
so for me what it comes down to is as your u.s senator i will codify roe and i
will not let politicians like ron johnson or mitch mcconnell make our health care disorder choices because to
me it’s about our freedom not theirs and i’ve got news for them we’re not going
backwards you know sarah i’m glad you mentioned um
you know ways that are let our elected officials continue to fight for us that leads us to the
next question which has to do with the equality act seven years after marriage equality
became a reality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny lgbtq plus
americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability to receive
public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are the
equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000
associations organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality
act if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act
absolutely to me this is a no-brainer and it would be my top priority
to make sure we actually get this done because as you said the equality act
would extend full federal civil rights to lgbtq plus wisconsinites and finally
stop discrimination with gender identity or sexual orientation in areas like you
talked about with employment housing public accommodations education
what i see with even credit or jury service or how they can use federal funds
and the one thing that i want to really kind of emphasize with this question is that
you know the equality act was first introduced in 1974 and it died in committee
and then it was again introduced in 2015 where it once again
died in committee and we have seen it again and again die in committee and look we had good
news this year because the house did pass it but yet it died in the senate
and to me this is completely unacceptable and it’s one of the reasons why i’ve talked about
getting rid of the filibuster because i believe if we would get rid of the filibuster we could pass the equality
act and you know i just want to kind of also link this back to the question that we talked about earlier
because we’re seeing right now the republican playbook on this with abortion and how we need to codify lgbtq
rights just like we have to codify row and just like we honestly have to codify marriage equality we’ve got to fight
clarify everything because if the republicans can overturn 50 years of precedent with roe and criminalize
abortion they can once again criminalize lgbtq people and we’re seeing these
attacks and they can then criminalize marriage equality and so this to me is a
major step that we have to take in order to protect those important civil rights
and we’ve got to get the equality act done thank you so much for your comments
around that i think it’s you know something really important that you’re saying about
um let’s not have 50 years of progress um be so easily overturned um and this
is so true in the next area that we’re about to talk about as well um as black people who identify as
members of the lgbtqi plus community face higher rates of police brutality
incarceration domestic violence and sexual assault poverty mental health crises and medical discrimination than
their white and poc counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into
account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi plus community members
how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional
for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized
and criminalized members of our population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are
marginalized in multiple ways well for starters i know that it’s
important to put in the work and educate myself on these intersectional issues
and i know it’s important to do my own research and not to rely on marginalized groups to be experts you know that’s why
when i actually ran for state treasurer i did my research and then i proactively reached out to hrc to talk about how my
role as the state’s chief financial officer can actually help address credit discrimination and because that was
something that was on the books in wisconsin and look like we know that the lgbtq
plus community is not a one-size-fits-all it’s really important to understand the
layers of reality that lgbtq people face and i also recognize ways in which these
social identities can impact one’s access to services and support whether that’s legal protections health
care or as you mentioned housing but the other thing that i really have been leaning in on that i think is
incredibly important is it’s about listening and centering voices from the ground up
and centering the priorities of people most impacted by these inequities and
bringing as many voices to the table as possible and you know this is something that i’ve
really tried to focus on as my work as state treasurer really meeting people where they are and hearing about their
own concerns particularly my work with housing and homeownership because we know right now lgbtq plus americans can
be evicted they can be denied home loans and they can even be turned away from rental properties just because who they
are yeah and i remember seeing this like it was something like 40
of black trans people have said that they are experienced homelessness at some point of their lives
which is actually five times the rate of the general us population
and so you know i’m proud of my work that we’ve done to start addressing um
home ownership with take root wisconsin um and the help for homeowners program
but we need to do more and so that’s why i think we’ve got to do everything from the equality act to end discrimination
with housing and credit but it goes back to exactly kind of where we started is you know i’ve got to put in the work
we’ve got to do research then we’ve got to reach out we’ve got to listen and then together we’ve got to fight to make
sure everybody has a voice and we’re fighting for policies that work for everybody and lifting up those in need
well thank you so much for your answer around that um especially the you know
really insisting upon folks needing to do their research and educate themselves um
so i want to let you know you have two minutes left do you have yeah anything high five when you’re
having fun there’s anything else you want to say um to just wrap up your time with us
yeah i mean look i think that we have seen how 2022 has been one of the worst years on record when it comes for
anti-lgbtq bills especially targeting the trans community and so for me this is emergency you know the rights of
lgbtq plus people including the families who love them um continue to be undermined by state
legislatures by courtrooms and even the federal government and we know these
attacks won’t end and that’s why we’ve got to stand up and fight back
and honestly i believe washington has not done enough on these issues whether it’s everything from conversion therapy
to mental health of lgbtq um individuals or trans folks um to the equality act
and we know we’ve got to start passing legislation at the federal level to combat these things and it just to me
goes back to these basic things which is it’s about freedom it’s about dignity
and it’s about privacy and honestly i’m not going to back down until people are free to be who they are
and love who they want to love and live without fear so i don’t think that’s too much to ask
for so i really appreciate all of you um for hrc organizing this and for us to
share opportunities on these important issues and if you have any questions about me or my work um you should visit sarah for
wisconsin.com again that’s sarahforwisconsin.com and just want to also quick note that uh it’s mental
health month and we actually just released our mental health plan um about ways in which we can help address the
mental health crisis um that we are facing in this country well sarah thank you so much for your
time today thank you so much for answering these questions um and you have a great night
um we’re gonna go ahead and welcome our fourth candidate um of
the night alex lazary well thank you um and thank you guys so
much for uh for having me uh it uh this is a great forum to be able to talk about a lot of important issues that are
going to be at the center of uh of this campaign and also the center of what we’re fighting for over the next you
know uh you know hopefully the next uh you know four five ten years right this is going to be generational issues that
uh that we’re dealing with um i’m alex lazary i was the senior vice president for the uh nba champion milwaukee bucks
before i got in here and i got in this race because i thought we just needed a change in washington right whether it’s
his conspiracy theorizing or general indifference to the job you know ron johnson has shown us time and time again
that he’s not up to the task of being our u.s senator and that’s been a problem for us because that means for 12 years we’ve only had
one person in washington fighting on our behalf and fighting for our interests and that’s why i’m in this race because
i want to give tammy a real partner in dc to bring some change and real results for the people of wisconsin
and that to me is why i think i’d be the best candidate um to uh to go to washington because
what i’ve always said is if you want to know what someone’s going to do when they get to washington you got to look at what they’ve done
and i’ve got a track record of real results and having meaningful accomplishments for the people of
wisconsin right we’ve raised wages we’ve created thousands of good paying union jobs we’ve been on the front lines of
racial and social justice and voting rights we were you know one of the first i think if not the first arena to have
gender neutral bathrooms making sure that we were one of the first teams in the nba with a pride night um making
sure that we were bringing national attention to a lot of i think the most important issues and trying to lead um
as a great corporate citizen and i want to be able to take what i did there those values those accomplishments and
those real results and be able to bring them to washington to deliver for you this isn’t just about fighting this
isn’t just about you know about being there this is about actual delivering and making sure that um where we’re
getting some real results for uh for the people of wisconsin and so i just want to say thank you um it means uh so much
to be here and um uh looking forward to uh to this conversation
well alex we’re gonna start off these questions with one that you chose which is around
conversion therapy so the reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that targets
lgbtq youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to
a recent report by the williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in states
without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health
care professional if state officials fail to act in april 2018 national
organizations representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child
welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against convergent therapy
how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice
of conversion therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as
a result of discrimination and rejection face significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction
and other challenges than their straight and cisgender peers yeah you know this is you know i chose
this question for a reason because i think this is you know one of the you know most important uh things that we
can attack especially on the federal level right this is one of those things where we actually need a lot more federal
intervention and federal laws around this you know i was i’m proud to be supported by mayor cavalier johnson who
was a leading uh figure on trying to on banning conversion therapy uh here in milwaukee but this is not something
we’re going to be able to do you know city by city town by town state by state
right this is something that we need to do at the federal level to make sure that everyone is protected you know one
of the biggest things the federal government can do is make sure that the states aren’t infringing on you know on on the rights
of of everyone and making sure that people aren’t being discriminated and being forced to go through something
that they don’t want to that that they don’t need to and that they shouldn’t be going through and quite frankly being
told that they’re not good enough and that who they are needs to be changed through some sort of procedure or or
or therapy process what we need to do is have a federal ban on conversion therapy and making sure
that we’re then also providing resources to our lgbtq youth um and letting them
know hey we love who you are right who you are is is a great person and i think this also
then goes back to you know as we’re banning conversion therapy making sure that we’re also teaching proper history
right making sure that we’re standing up leaders of the lgbtq community so that young people can see
that some of our most important and thoughtful leaders in this country and around the world um we’re from the lgbtq
community making sure that we’re standing up role models and um whether it’s athletes or or artists or or
whoever politician whoever right being able to say hey look this can be you right these people have
made significant and incredible impact on all of our lives and there is nothing wrong with you who you are as a great
and incredible person and we welcome you and the more that our states fight that
um the more damage we’re doing to uh to a lot of young people um
for you know for for no good reason and you know every time we try to pass these laws on
on the state level it also tells a lot of people don’t come here right that we’re not a welcoming
place and it makes it really hard for us to create jobs bring investment and keep people right one of the biggest problems
wisconsin has right now is its brain drain right people are leaving and a lot of that has to do with the fact that
we’re trying to ban who can play in what sport and and all that we need to show that we’re a welcoming
place for everyone and that starts with a a federal law on conversion on banning
conversion therapy and making sure that we’re propping up and and teaching um the history and and the incredible work
that a lot of our lgbt lgbtq leaders have done
so thank you for your comments around that question um and sharing your plans um for really
uh making sure that at a federal level um you know we’re protecting
um our folks and banning conversion therapy and sending a message to folks outside the state that we are welcoming
um i do want to ask you um along the lines of you know something
that our lgbtq plus community members have fought for and been incredible leaders on um is the equality act right
is marriage equality and and you know something more all-encompassing such as the equality
act um and so that’s what the next question is about um so seven years after marriage
equality became unreality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny
lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability
to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are
the equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000
associations organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality act
if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act
not only will i co-sponsor the equality act uh i’m gonna do everything in my power and i’m gonna make sure that that
it gets passed right this starts with making sure that we ban the filibuster and get rid of the filibuster so that we
can pass the agenda that voters put us in look we need to pass the equality act we
need to you know codify and make sure that same-sex marriage and that you have the right to marry anyone you want right
i think what we’ve seen with row is that the right to privacy is under attack and the the the the
the rights that we thought we had under previous supreme court decisions now might not be there and the best way
that we can make sure that we protect is through legislation right one of the things that i think sometimes we relied too much on
were the courts right we looked at the courts to to to handle things that we didn’t want
to touch legislatively and we can’t be scared of these issues right we could
have codified roe 10 20 years ago we could have codified you know uh same-sex
marriage 10 20 years ago and and we didn’t and we hoped the courts would take care of it for us and now we’re
1:04:43
seeing kind of the uh um uh you know the consequences of of
1:04:48
those decisions and so what i would want to do when i get to the senate is make sure that we’re
1:04:54
making these things federal law right we’re we’re not leaving it up to the courts to decide or anything like that
1:04:59
but that we’re making sure that the equality act that uh that that the right to marry who you want is is federal law
1:05:06
and can’t be banned or taken away um by anyone because
1:05:12
uh again the more we do that as i said the more we’re showing the world that we’re not a welcoming country that that
1:05:18
we don’t believe in the freedoms that we espouse and um and that we’re telling people that who they are
1:05:25
is not okay and that’s that’s not good for us morally it’s not good for us as an economy and
1:05:30
it’s not good for our our our leadership around the world and so um the equality act i think is one of
1:05:36
the the top things that we need to get past um and uh not only would i want to be a
1:05:41
co-sponsor on it uh i’d want to make sure that i you know i want to make sure that uh um that that we put at the top
1:05:48
of of our priority list because too often in washington we see people just talking about fighting right and just
1:05:54
being a co-sponsor is looked at as an accomplishment and that’s what i’m frustrated with is that we say
1:06:00
well i co-sponsored this so i tried no we need results right we need these things to get passed your job as a
1:06:06
senator is to pass legislation and if you’re not passing it then you’re not doing your job and so for me it’s
1:06:12
not just about co-sponsoring it it’s about doing whatever it takes to get it done um
1:06:19
definitely powerful words um you know this really moves us into
1:06:25
our next question around um intersectionality um when it comes to
1:06:30
[Music] protections for lgbtqi plus folks
1:06:35
so black people who identify as members of the lgbtqi plus community face higher
1:06:41
rates of police brutality incarceration domestic violence and sexual assaults
1:06:47
poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc
1:06:52
counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into
1:06:58
account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi plus community members
1:07:04
how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional
1:07:10
for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized and criminalized members of our
1:07:16
population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in multiple ways
1:07:23
yeah i think you know what what’s so fascinating and i think great about this question and and the way i look at this
1:07:29
is you know the way we’ve kind of you know told this narrative you know over
1:07:34
the last decades um you know the the narrative of lgbtq um activism has been through like a
1:07:42
white male cisgender lens right you know i don’t want to downplay the importance of you know
1:07:48
someone like harvey milk but we’ve never really told the full story and the full comprehensive story
1:07:54
and we’ve largely disregarded kind of the the the the foundation of modern day activism um and advances that you know
1:08:01
people like you know stonewalls sylvia rivera and people like that have done and so for me
1:08:08
what what i think we need to do is one bring more people to the table right as we are
1:08:13
looking at any piece of legislation we need to make sure that we have voices from all parts of all communities making
1:08:20
sure that they’re at the table and and talking about this making sure that we’re getting input from uh from from
1:08:27
everyone so that we know hey are we doing something that is marginalizing you and maybe in a way
1:08:32
that i wouldn’t know because i you know uh you know i i’m not part of that community right so we’ve got
1:08:38
someone no i want to let you know you’ve got two minutes to wrap up okay sorry so you know for me this is about making
1:08:45
sure that not only are we bringing people to the table like i said but it also depends on who’s staffing right who
1:08:50
are we bringing into government and working in these jobs to help write these laws to help make sure that the
1:08:57
the the our members and our representatives are hearing from everyone right it’s not just about talking about the activists it’s also
1:09:03
about making sure that our senate staff our um our
1:09:08
our white house staffs um all are fair having fair representation so for me it’s going to
1:09:15
be about making sure that we’re talking to the activists but also pushing not just my staff but the rest of senate
1:09:21
democrats and senate republicans and house and uh democrats republicans but also administrations to make sure that
1:09:27
the people who are are writing these laws writing the guidelines and everything and who are
1:09:32
working and have seats at the table um come from all different backgrounds
1:09:39
well thank you so much alex um for your time tonight um thanks for answering our questions
1:09:45
um and i hope you have a great evening thank you so much for having me yes um
1:09:51
i’d like to welcome our fifth and final candidate tom nelson
1:10:00
all right i’m coming to you live from i think it’s the first presbyterian
1:10:05
church in waukesha county so we just got done talking to the waukesha county dems
1:10:11
to be here it’s good to be here great to have you virtually and otherwise could you um take a moment to introduce
1:10:18
yourself before we hop into the questions yep okay so tom nelson i’m the audi gaming county executive which is
1:10:24
the greater appleton area i’ve been counting executive for three terms
1:10:30
it’s the fifth largest county around 23 departments
1:10:35
300 employees providing every service area you can think of before that i was
1:10:40
in the state assembly also for three terms and served one term as majority
1:10:46
leader when the democrats were in charge which was a long time ago unfortunately
1:10:53
okay thanks for introducing yourself and thank you so much for being here tonight tom um the first question that you chose is
1:11:00
actually yes or no questions so you have ample time in room to go into the details about this
1:11:06
um so i’ll just begin and you can go ahead and answer how you see fit so it reads seven years after marriage
1:11:13
equality became a reality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny
1:11:19
lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability
1:11:24
to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are the equality act aims to ensure
1:11:32
basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000 associations
1:11:40
organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality act
1:11:45
if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act i mean i’m going to co-sponsor the the
1:11:51
equality act for all the reasons you you said though but i think um for me this
1:11:57
has this means this is a special issue for me because it was one of the first issues
1:12:03
that i worked with when i was on the state assembly so 16 years ago long before the supreme
1:12:10
court decision in 2006 that was significant because
1:12:15
2004-2006 were the first two years that the republican party used the marriage
1:12:21
amendment ban the marriage ban amendment to try to win legislative seats and so wisconsin’s term was in 2006
1:12:28
and i was a freshman legislator running for re-election in a pre-red district and i
1:12:35
voted against the ban and i voted against the ban despite the fact that party leaders said 16 years
1:12:42
ago that you should vote against it because you come from a conservative district and they’re going to vote you
1:12:48
out we need you here he said no this is the right thing to do the right thing to do is oppose this and as it turned out
1:12:55
uh the bad news is is the amendment passed in my assembly district two to one
1:13:02
but i won re-election two to one and so you can draw all kinds of lessons
1:13:08
from that so when people say well these are controversial issues you can’t get republican support you can’t win in red
1:13:14
areas if you support measures like the equality act my my i’m living proof that
1:13:19
that is not the case and so to be able to see this through my 17 years of public service to go from a very ugly
1:13:27
issue on a defensive posture that there are quite a few democrats that voted for
1:13:32
the marriage ban amendment and there were a lot of rank-and-file democrats that voted for it
1:13:39
on election day to see us in this position where we are going on offense where we are expanding the franchise we
1:13:46
are expanding these rights in as many ways as possible i mean that’s something
1:13:51
that takes generations and to see that this could be done within a generation between 2006 and
1:13:57
2023 it would be an honor it would be an honor and a privilege to
1:14:03
be in the united states senate to be in a position to co-sponsor legislation
1:14:10
wow um definitely speaking to your experiences coming from
1:14:15
a conservative district this next question is about intersectionality
1:14:21
you know within the fight for lgbtq plus rights so black people who identify as members
1:14:28
of the lgbtqi plus community face higher rates of police brutality incarceration
1:14:34
domestic violence and sexual assault poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc
1:14:42
counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into
1:14:48
account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi community members
1:14:54
how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional
1:14:59
for instance for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized and criminalized
1:15:07
members of our population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in
1:15:13
multiple ways well i think i think it i mean this should not be an issue that is
1:15:20
predicated with how do you make it an intersectional issue
1:15:27
i think that’s how it is to begin with i think if you don’t address these measures and these challenges if you
1:15:33
don’t approach the equality act if you don’t in a way that you described i don’t think
1:15:38
it’s going to be successful and i think that you’re going to let a lot of people fall through the cracks for those
1:15:44
examples so i think moving forward when you talk about measures like the equality act when you are making sure
1:15:50
that all different segments people whatever the background whatever might be that they’re going to get the support
1:15:56
it’s important to know how all of these pieces connect each other and that’s what i’ve seen over the last 17 years
1:16:03
just today going to a meeting in the courthouse there was we had this graphic and it
1:16:10
talked about 44 of the people who identify as lgbtq have mental health issues
1:16:19
44 i mean if you’re looking just at how you
1:16:24
should allocate your time and resources to these public policy challenges
1:16:29
when you see that this one particular group this one particular
1:16:34
community if nationally it’s like about still very bad it’s like 18 or 19 percent we’re
1:16:41
talking 44 there’s something wrong and not only have we failed to address that in a
1:16:47
comprehensive manner we would be it would just be it would be malpractice if we went
1:16:53
forward not understanding just how comprehensive an issue this is and how
1:16:58
our approaches in the past that were not intersectional have failed thus
1:17:04
the only way that you can approach these issues and to be successful is in that way
1:17:12
you know those are definitely powerful words especially considering um all the
1:17:17
attacks that um black poc
1:17:23
and you know other races of lgbtq i plus folks are facing
1:17:28
it’s no surprise that there are such high instances of mental health issues
1:17:34
um and that that really leads us to our next question um around uh these attacks by our elected
1:17:41
officials right um and and you know really talking about how the fact that there’s been more than
1:17:47
300 anti-lgbtqi plus bills that have been proposed during the 2022 legislative
1:17:54
session um you know in a march article for nbc chase trujillo the deputy director for
1:18:00
transgender justice at the aclu um in hiv projects stated it’s important for
1:18:06
people to pause and think about what is happening especially in the healthcare context
1:18:11
because what we’re seeing is that the state should have the authority to declare a population of people so undesirable that
1:18:19
their medical care that they need to survive becomes a crime
1:18:24
so how should washington be responding to the rash of anti-lgbtqia plus
1:18:29
um especially anti-transgender bills in states and around the country um and has
1:18:35
it been doing enough well i think what we need to do is we need to codify these protections
1:18:41
codify these rights as you know i think what the equality act wants to do uh the strategy is to go on offense and
1:18:49
not just defend and not just respond to these dozens and dozens of these you know these really ugly bills and what
1:18:56
they’re doing to the communities and this is something that just this is not just a reflection this doesn’t just
1:19:01
affect people of color and people who identified as lgbtq but what these right-wing legislators
1:19:09
are missing is how this reflects on our society and how this makes us look
1:19:16
how do we explain this to our children you know how do we explain this when we’re trying to lead the world when this
1:19:24
country is at war and people still look to the united states as a beacon of hope and they see these legislatures putting
1:19:31
together 300 bills that are demonizing and not just people in general but kids and children i mean
1:19:38
for shame so what you need to do is we need to have a working majority of the us senate and the majority the working
1:19:45
majority in the us senate goes through wisconsin we have to win this seat and i think i’m a very strong candidate for
1:19:51
all the reasons and discussions we have right now that i come for red part of the state i’ve been elected six times at the same
1:19:57
time too i know my values i know my core i stick to my guns and these are issues
1:20:03
that might not be popular certain times in certain parts of the state though but we have to do it because that’s the
1:20:08
right thing to do so we have to win wisconsin i think we’ve got a good candidate in pennsylvania so then we win
1:20:14
pennsylvania and then wisconsin and we hold our seats and then it’s 52 it’s 52-48 now we’re in a position where we
1:20:21
can get rid of the filibuster we can do things like getting you know we can start reversing the trend of of
1:20:28
appointing these right-wing conservative justices and then i think just following
1:20:33
um you know following in the footsteps of what we want to do in codifying row um that we can do this for any number of
1:20:40
issues and so by dealing at the federal level we’re not going to have to play this defensive game state by state by
1:20:46
state but we can approach the same strategy did with the civil rights movement in the 1960s is to get the
1:20:53
federal protections and make sure those states red states conservative states that don’t like this tough we’re all
1:20:59
americans we all respect each other everyone should be guaranteed these basic rights people should not be living
1:21:05
in fear we should not have an entire community for which
1:21:10
44 half the community members are suffering from mental health there is a connection
1:21:17
there is a cause and effect when you talk about these legislators when these legislatures that are just
1:21:24
pounding away on people of color people who identify as lgbtq it is no wonder it’s not surprising in
1:21:31
that respect it’s not respect that like half of the members who identify as lgbtq
1:21:37
um you know have have mental health health issues and that reflects poorly on everyone and democrats we have to make
1:21:44
it a priority when we get a working majority in washington this has to be a top priority and it will be for me
1:21:52
i mean you know you mentioned all of the legislative attacks um
1:21:59
on on lgbtqi plus folks and particularly youth um and that really speaks to this
1:22:05
next question around conversion therapy and not only attacks but also in action
1:22:11
right by our elected officials um so it talks about reparative or
1:22:16
conversion therapy um which is a dangerous practice that targets lgbtq
1:22:22
youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to a recent report by the
1:22:28
williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in
1:22:34
states without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health care professional if
1:22:41
state officials fail to act in april 2018 national organizations
1:22:46
representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child
1:22:52
welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against conversion therapy so my question to you
1:22:59
is how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice
1:23:04
of conversion therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as
1:23:10
a result of discrimination and rejection face slightly significantly higher rates
1:23:15
of homelessness mental illness addiction and other challenges uh than their straight and cisgender peers
1:23:23
and also you got two minutes to answer this and wrap up okay so um and this is a very important
1:23:29
question more than two minutes though but i’ll do the best i can um
1:23:35
all of these issues are national issues and they’re national issues because
1:23:41
these are human rights issues it’s not limited to red states or blue states it’s not
1:23:46
limited to certain cities and counties and so forth the questions that have been asked
1:23:52
tonight make a very strong compelling reason for why
1:23:57
we need to hold on to the us senate and that means we have to win this seat
1:24:03
i believe i’m well positioned to beat ron johnson and when i go to washington we’re going to have the fundamentals to
1:24:09
be able to get rid of the filibuster and to have democracy in the u.s senate
1:24:14
which we don’t have right now because you need to have 60 votes which in democracy doesn’t make any sense
1:24:20
and then we can start prioritizing these issues so then lgbtq youth in a deep red state like oklahoma or or
1:24:28
arkansas and just because their representatives don’t support them just because their governor or u.s senator
1:24:33
demonizes them they will have an ally an ally hopefully in this scene in wisconsin and 49 others across the
1:24:42
country that will support them with the protections and the rights that they deserve and we have to do that at a
1:24:48
national level and wisconsin can do it not just for wisconsinites but for the entire country because this seat
1:24:56
this seat it’s wisconsin’s u.s senate seat but in some respects this is america’s senate seat because this is
1:25:02
the path to win the u.s senate in a working majority and do all the great reforms that i know everyone here wants
1:25:09
to see done and i will do it well tom i’d like to thank you so much for
1:25:14
joining us tonight um i’d like to thank all of the candidates that joined us tonight um
1:25:19
adam murphy mandela barnes sarah godlewski alex lazary um and you tom
1:25:26
nelson for joining us um and as we wrap up um this candidate forum um we here at um
1:25:34
you know human rights campaign and all the other sponsors of this forum um
1:25:39
hope that you all got as much out of it as we did and got a lot more information and can go ahead um
1:25:46
and go to the polls um as informed voters um in the fall um and we’d like
1:25:52
to again thank everyone for joining and watching and we hope you all have a great rest of your evening
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock