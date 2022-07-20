Candidate Forum for Equality [Video]

HRC and a coalition of LGBTQ+ and allied organizations held a forum with the Candidates in the Wisconsin US Senate Democratic Primary.

This forum focused on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community.

The candidates participating are:

Adam Murphy, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, and County Executive Tom Nelson

Coalition members are Fair Wisconsin, FORGE, Freedom, Inc, GSAFE, Human Rights Campaign, Milwaukee LGBT Center, Pride at Work, Wisconsin LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce

welcome everyone to the us senate candidate forum for equality thank you

all for being here tonight uh you’ll hear from five candidates running in the democratic primary for

u.s senate the coalition organizing this forum chose to invite the candidates who

polled one percent or higher on the february marquette poll the purpose of tonight’s forum is to

allow the candidates running for u.s senate to share their views opinions and

potential actions on issues important to the lgbtq plus and allied community

each candidate will get 15 minutes while the coalition has developed a list of

questions to be asked each candidate chose which question they would like to be asked first

before we get to the candidates we’d like to have each member of the coalition share a little bit about their

organization starting with fair wisconsin

all right oh you can always count on me to make things awkward at the beginning thank

you so much i’m so thrilled that everyone’s here with us tonight i’m megan mcdonald from fair wisconsin and

fair wisconsin education fund is one of wisconsin’s most respected advocacy groups with a proud history in advancing

achieving and protecting lgbtq civil rights and workplace equality through education movement capacity building

grassroots organizing civic engagement research and legal challenge preparation

in 2005 and in the decade following fair wisconsin led the charge for marriage equality and most recently fair

wisconsin along with our in-state regional and national allies have blocked continuous attacks on

transgender and non-binary youth advanced protections to help bring an end to the harmful practice of

conversion therapy and fought to expand nondiscrimination protections for all lgbtq wisconsinites thank you so much

and i will hand it over to the next presenter

good evening everyone thank you for being here my name is shelly gregory with forge forge is a national

transgender anti-violence organization headquartered in milwaukee

at forge we work to reduce the impact of trauma on trans and non-binary individuals and communities by

empowering service providers advocating for systems reform and connecting trans

individuals to healing possibilities for community members forge offers

one-on-one support and connection to resources we host support and skills

groups and we maintain extensive referral lists to trans informed providers

for service providers and organizations we offer individualized high quality

trauma informed training technical assistance and support to help improve services

to trans and non-binary individuals thanks for being here tonight everyone

hi everyone can y’all see me okay cool my name is monica donway i

work at freedom inc i’m the director of community power building

um at freedom inc we work with black and southeast asian low to no income queer

trans intersex women and girls folks in our communities we work with our folks through times of

crisis primarily dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault and move them into a space of

survivorship through weekly programming and support groups as well as

helping folks move into their leadership of grassroots organizing campaigns

and i’m going to go ahead and pass it on um to gsafe

thank you so much and hey friends it’s nice to have you here my name is brian jay uh my pronouns are he him his and i

am one of the co-executive directors at gsafe uh which is wisconsin’s uh k-12

uh safe schools organization uh for over 26 years we’ve worked to create safe and affirming schools for

uh queer and trans youth uh primarily through developing student leaders uh both through a network of over 250 high

school middle school and elementary gender and sexuality alliances and similar clubs as well as a leadership

class focused on the experiences of queer and trans youth of color we also

provide professional development for hundreds of educators across wisconsin

each year from milwaukee to la crosse from beloit to bayfield we’ve worked with hundreds of wisconsin school

districts and finally we also work to advocate for policy and practices that support our queer and trans youth since

2005 we’ve been working with wisconsin school districts to pass local non-discrimination uh policies in

schools that support our trans and non-binary students in particular and have helped reach about 70 of wisconsin

school districts with these protections so it’s great to have you here and appreciate the candidates here tonight

as well thank you

hi i’m wendy strout i am the wisconsin state director for the human rights campaign

the human rights campaign is the largest civil rights organization in the country working to achieve lesbian gay bisexual

transgender and queer equality the human rights campaign envisions a world where every member of the lgbtq plus family

has the freedom to live their truth without fear and with equality under the law

we empower our 3 million members and supporters nationwide to mobilize against attacks on the most marginalized

people in the community thank you everyone for being here

hello all my name is max claw i am i work with the milwaukee lgbt community

center um our mission is to further develop our vibrant lesbian gay bisexual

and transgender community in the greater milwaukee area thus improving the quality of life for all of us the

mission is supported by the center’s leadership in community building health promotion advocacy and communications

we service people raging age from 13 to older

adults through therapy services support group services

we also do training and outreach to other organizations across the state

to provide training and support to professionals to better serve lgbtq folks

and we also serve as a social and communal space for

the community i will pass it off to the next individual

hi everybody my name is casey ren i’m vice president of the pride at work milwaukee area chapter thank you all for

being here and joining us in these great conversations pride at work represents lgbtq plus union members and their

allies we organize mutual support between the organized labor movement and the lgbtq plus community to further

social and economic justice we are part of a national network of dozens and dozens of pride at work chapters our

contact info is here if you’d like to join us and you don’t have to be a union member to be a part of pride at work thank you

hi everyone my name is patrick farabot i am the publisher of our lives magazine i

i’ll keep it short and simple our lives is a wisconsin source for lgbtq news

people community and culture since 2007 you can find us online at

ourliveswisconsin.com and on our website you can subscribe to get the magazine

mailed to you for free or the weekly newsletter or just browse the website to dive in

where you like and with that on to the next person

well good evening everyone my name is jason wray pronouns are he him his i’m the president and ceo for the wisconsin

lgbt chamber and the wisconsin lgbt chamber foundation which is our 501 uh c3

organization focused on helping advance the chamber’s mission of building a welcoming and inclusive

business community through workforce development programming uh educational events uh and other networking

opportunities we invite you to learn more but we’re really excited to to be here tonight and be a partner uh in this

effort and i’ll turn it back to the next person

okay thank you so much to all of our sponsors um now we’re going to be moving on onto

9:35

our first 15-minute segment with our first candidate who will be joining us tonight

9:40

which is adam murphy um adam could you please introduce yourself

9:49

absolutely hi i’m adam murphy and i’m a small business owner

9:56

owned a software company for the last 18 years and when i decided to get into politics

10:02

i decided to become the type of politician that i wanted to vote for and so the very first thing that i did

10:08

in 2019 was to return to college at 47 years old to study things i think politicians need to learn about which

10:14

included economics political science political psychology ethics morals

10:20

um i did an entire course on uh abortion for example um

10:25

and the important part of that was how all of those things interconnected how they

10:31

related and what i want to emphasize with this tonight and what my campaign emphasizes

10:39

is that in politics we need we’re at a point where we have to rebuild trust we’ve lost it

10:45

and and i don’t just mean democrats and republicans right it’s it’s across

10:51

all populations all political spectrums and what i did in 2020 when i ran

10:57

for wisconsin state senate is i talked with people i didn’t i didn’t spend a ton of time

11:03

raising money as my fact i made two phone calls uh instead

11:09

thanks for the chuckle i appreciate that um instead i i did i talked with people and

11:15

i taught people how to talk with people democrats and conservatives liberals

11:20

progressives independents libertarians and it

11:26

worked we increased democratic voting by 24 percent and that is an incredible number

11:33

we took a gerrymandered district from 30 percent and moved it to 19 [Music]

11:39

and i think that’s that that says a tremendous amount about the people that we interacted with

11:44

because it wasn’t me it was them interacting with their neighbors with the people that they’ve lost contact

11:50

with and i think that all of us here on this on this conversation have had those relationships where we’ve lost them

11:58

and so that’s my goal is to help us restore some of that and to restore trust that said you guys have a lot of

12:04

questions how can i help tonight well adam thank you for getting us

12:09

started off um talking about the relational nature of politics in wisconsin

12:15

um one thing that’s also really important um to the voters of wisconsin

12:20

is abortion rights and access and so your first question that you chose to speak on tonight um is dealing

12:27

with that very topic um i will begin the question and then you have um

12:32

as much time within your 15 minute window as you want to answer this

12:37

natalie hinchcliffe an associate medical co-director at planned parenthood was recently quoted saying abortion is an

12:44

issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their communities

12:50

with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned this summer

12:55

which would mean states like wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion

13:00

how will you work to ensure access to reproductive health

13:06

will you work to address this issue that threatens to roll back civil liberties civil rights and bodily autonomy for

13:12

lgbtq plus people all right so i mentioned in the intro that one of

13:18

the things i studied was abortion i was very fortunate in the courses i took where i was able to do philosophy

13:25

and political science and constitutional law so i’ve sorry my phone just dinged i

13:30

thought i shut that off so i’ve studied it

13:36

from a philosophical standpoint from a legal standpoint from a constitutional law standpoint

13:42

um and and it is let me say this it is a really

13:48

fascinating and obviously incredibly polarizing topic

13:55

and i don’t think anybody here on this call or anyone listening is surprised at the decision from the u.s supreme

14:02

court that’s apparently going to be coming down this june we knew that this was the goal

14:09

and has been the goal for the gop for a long long time they’ve been working on this literally for 40 40 years

14:16

and so i’m a little disappointed honestly my fellow democrats not the people here on this call on this coming

14:21

after me but conceptually because we knew the strategy was coming

14:28

and we didn’t address it we didn’t fix it we didn’t take the opportunity

14:34

we were the nice guys and that has put everybody at risk

14:40

and i don’t just mean women but obviously very clearly women so 51 of the us population

14:48

and they’re taking away their humanity right this is an issue of my wife makes

14:54

the argument that it’s an issue of human rights not just women’s rights and i can’t deny that i can’t i can’t argue

15:01

against that right it is clearly a women’s rights issue but this is the potential for so much more

15:07

and i talk uh i do a ton of videos i’m on tik tok for those of you that are on tick tock join me over there um

15:15

125 videos and and i talked about the day that that the

15:20

leak happened for roe v wade and the implications for it not just for women

15:26

because unfortunately we’re stuck in a position now where we can’t change it and that sucks

15:33

and of course we’ve got that 1849 bill um law on on the books

15:38

here in wisconsin which is likely to be put in force

15:44

despite the fact that sometimes right ron johnson has come out and said that he doesn’t think that it’ll happen maybe

15:49

there’ll be changes i don’t know why they would be um so

15:54

it is it is very very much putting the lives of your neighbors at risk

16:01

and then there’s the rest of it the rest of the implications and you guys provided 10 questions and i’m

16:08

going to roll some of those questions in here if that’s okay as we talk about this because this topic

16:14

of roe v wade and the supreme court is so integral to virtually every one of these questions

16:21

that you’ve asked about the lgbtq community and so

16:27

roe roe v wade was about privacy our right

16:33

to privacy what’s been overturned is that right to privacy and what what predated that

16:41

was our right to privacy for sexuality homosexuality a right to privacy for

16:48

interracial marriage all of that changed from 1965 for the most part on

16:57

my parents generation we can go back further and and perhaps

17:02

look at some others but really the the idea the constitutional idea of our right to

17:08

privacy whether that’s sexuality whether that’s sexual identity whether that’s gender whether that’s abortion

17:16

has been stripped away and that is the very literal words that justice alito used

17:23

right was that he doesn’t see privacy in the constitution and that leaves

17:30

i i want to thank you for all the context and also

17:36

get us back to what are your plans right sorry when you if you

17:42

what are the points are you a senator yeah sure thank you i i love this study right

17:49

the theme is listen learn and share and sometimes teach and that’s what we’ve got to be able to

17:54

do so can we do anything about row in the immediate no we can’t what do we have to do going forward

18:00

we have to and i pardon me for this we as democrats have to have the balls to do what needs

18:06

to be done which means which means that we’ve got to change the

18:12

supreme court everything that happens right so we have to change the filibuster

18:18

because without it nothing changes in the us senate which is of course where i’m looking at going

18:24

and we have to change the supreme court and it’s not just packing the court and

18:29

that’s an argument that use gets used a lot but it’s about making it fair and balanced

18:34

but also about making it effective because right now politics isn’t effective

18:40

and if we’re not willing to understand that and make those changes that need to happen to our overall political system

18:47

and i make the argument and and other candidates will say the same thing that right the filibuster is

18:53

key to all of the changes that we want to make voting rights are key to everything that we want to change voting

18:59

rights don’t change unless the filibuster changes voting rights get overturned by the current supreme court

19:06

so we have to be willing collectively to make that change and so then that requires us as

19:13

voters so not just me as a candidate but you as voters being willing to communicate

19:19

i can’t do it all the rest of the candidates here can’t do it all as many television commercials as we might put out aren’t going to be sufficient so

19:26

here’s what i’m doing is we’re creating video content for you guys

19:31

to share to use to create arguments right not everybody wants to get

19:37

involved in this in this battle and we have to respect that right whether it is the lgbt community

19:43

whether it is women whether it is the black community not everyone wants to share their story

19:48

not everyone wants to fight the fight exactly right

19:53

why you know as much as democracy takes all of us you know participating

20:00

um there’s also folks like you you all our elected officials um that we you know

20:07

task with with you know working to create legislation and different things that’ll actually

20:14

represent our our needs and wants as a people um so let me offer something oh sorry go

20:19

ahead yeah so i think um you know your approach of like collective community um response

20:27

um to the attacks on safe and accessible abortion care

20:33

is something that’s really important um and i would like to move us on to um the next question

20:40

um if you’re okay with that absolutely go ahead because i know i can go for way too long folks want to hear from you and

20:45

again i’ll um i’ll just you know start this off by saying we would like

20:51

to hear what your plans are and what your approach will be um if elected as our next u.s senator um

20:59

so the next question on the list is around conversion therapy

21:05

so reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that targets lgbtq

21:11

youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to a recent report by the

21:17

williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in

21:24

states without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed healthcare professional if

21:30

state officials fail to act in april 2018 national organizations

21:35

representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child

21:40

welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against convergent therapy

21:46

my question to you is how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice of conversion

21:53

therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as a result

21:58

of discrimination and rejection face significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction

22:05

and other challenges that their straight and cisgender peers do not

22:11

so it’s

22:16

offensive isn’t it i don’t know how else to put it

22:22

that that conversion therapy is is first of all that it’s a thing and

22:27

second of all that it hasn’t been outlawed in more states i think we’re somewhere around 20 states um here in

22:32

wisconsin governor evers at least did an executive order but this is

22:40

we have to here’s the challenge we have to change the conversation we have to figure out how to change the

22:46

conversation because the gop has been controlling it and let me give you an example they use the term culture war a lot

22:52

and it gets used for all of these topics lgbt trans right um

22:58

uh black and it’s not a culture war it’s a privilege war

23:04

it is a war of terror and we need to address that and i i’ve said i like to teach and i said that

23:10

we’ll do videos presenting that options for people to be able to share but the other thing that we have to do and i

23:16

think that i make the argument in my campaign that we’ve got democracy right here in our hands now

23:22

is we we truly do but it requires coordination it requires

23:27

coordinated effort and so i think what we need to do as politicians and so this isn’t just the

23:34

public right this isn’t just voters i think politicians need to learn how to

23:39

put pressure on candidates or not candidates excuse me on politicians

23:45

in other areas so if we want to deal with conversion therapy

23:50

in states where it’s not and of course obviously i think at the federal level it should just obviously be banned and that would be incredibly simple and easy

23:56

to do conceptually but of course we would be challenged by the gop so what we need to

24:03

do as democrats is not just talk to our i don’t want to let you know that you have two minutes left okay cool

24:08

so we have to do more than just talk to our own voters because we’re in our silo and we have to do more than just talk to

24:14

our voters here in the state we have to address those voters in those districts

24:20

and in those states across the country where those politicians are opposing

24:25

sane legislation where they are actively trying to hurt children and that’s literally what this is

24:32

and so that’s why i say we need different strategies we need different tactics we’ve been very very polite and

24:38

that’s lovely and it’s ineffective and so we have to do more than just talk with people we need to actually take it

24:44

to the voters that can actually make an impact because we here in wisconsin can’t affect what happens in west

24:50

virginia normally but i believe that we actually can if we start to engage so that’s what

24:56

i’d like to lead is that effort and that’s what i’m doing right now is actually connecting with

25:02

not just politicians here in wisconsin but ones across the country to talk about the issues that are important

25:08

because they can relate to them perhaps better than i can as a 50 year old cis white male

25:16

well adam i want to thank you so much for your time thank you for joining us today um and thank you for these really

25:21

great insights into your plans um if elected or next you a senator

25:27

have a good night thanks you guys too thank you um i’d like to now

25:32

um you know welcome our next candidate for u.s senate mandela barnes

25:46

hey sorry about that um i want to thank you all so much for having me today i am

25:52

mandela barnes and i’m very proud and honored to serve as your lieutenant governor uh as proud and honored to be a

25:58

candidate for the united states senate now i tell people all the time my story is a wisconsin story i don’t come from a

26:04

wealthy family i don’t come from a well-connected or a political family i grew up right here in the heart of the city of milwaukee

26:11

my dad worked third shift on an assembly line my mother was a public school teacher and those jobs were their

26:16

tickets to the middle class and i’m running for the united states senate to rebuild our middle class and give

26:22

everyone a fair shot at the american dream that means protecting our rights and our freedoms and making sure that

26:28

everyone in this country can live with safety prosperity and equality and

26:33

that’s the work that i’ve been a part of as your lieutenant governor but also as a member of the state legislature and as

26:40

an organizer pushing back against this bigoted agenda of scott walker and it’s the work that i hope to do as a us

26:46

senator and i hope to have your support in that effort thank you mandela

26:52

um thanks so much for bringing to the forefront um you know your organizing expertise um

27:00

one huge issue that we’re going to have to overcome in the coming years is this

27:05

attack on abortion access and care um so you also chose um a question

27:10

around that issue um for your first question um it reads natalie hinchcliffe um the

27:17

medical director associate medical director at planned parenthood hudson peconic was recently quoted saying

27:23

abortion is an issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their communities

27:30

with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned in the summer which would mean states like

27:37

wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion how will you work to ensure access to reproductive health

27:45

to ensure that access to reproductive health care is available to everyone how will you work to address this issue that

27:51

threatens to roll back civil rights and bodily autonomy for lgbtq plus folks

27:57

well thanks again and thank you for that question this moment is more urgent than it’s

28:02

ever been in my lifetime uh not more urgent than it’s ever been but certainly in our lifetimes before i was a

28:08

legislator as you mentioned or as i mentioned and uh you brought up i was an organizer so i believe the way we fight

28:14

oppression is through organizing it’s through action and that means turning out voters this election at historic

28:21

levels to expand our democratic majority with democrats who will do whatever it takes to protect roe v wade let me let

28:28

me be very clear when i say democrats i mean democrats who understand the importance of choice and the first step

28:35

is abolishing the filibuster now i promise you i will never let some archaic senate procedure stand in the

28:42

way of our basic and human rights whether it’s abortion access or the right to vote and we all deserve elected

28:49

leaders we’ll go to the map to protect our freedoms that’s what i intend to do i never imagined that we’d be in this

28:55

position right now most people would imagine how many of our rights are under attack

29:01

and i’ll tell you uh if roe is overturned that is a slippery slope for so many other things that we hold dear

29:07

and that’s why we have to do everything we can to kind of fight into law

29:12

so your strategy is to organize uh to attack the filibuster make sure that our

29:18

rights are protected um you know one thing that we’ve already kind of

29:23

gone to the map for to protect is marriage equality um and that leads us to the second

29:30

question that you’ll be asked tonight seven years after marriage equality became a reality nationwide over half of

29:37

u.s states could still deny lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right

29:43

to rent a home or the ability to receive public goods and services simply because

29:48

of who they love or who they are the equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every

29:54

american in every state more than five thousand associations organizations faith leaders and

30:01

companies have endorsed the equality act if you are elected to u.s senate will

30:06

you co-sponsor the equality act well i will proudly co-sponsor the

30:12

equality act and let me tell you let me tell the the folks in the audience wisconsin has a proud history of

30:20

fighting for the lgbtq plus community we were the first state to ban discrimination employment on the basis

30:26

of sexual orientation we were the first state to send an openly gay uh u.s senator to washington dc with tammy

30:32

baldwin and as you’ve mentioned before and even with the question that preceded

30:37

this one our rights are still compromised especially with so many regressive

30:43

individuals in power who do whatever they can who use fear mongering who use hatred and scare tactics to keep us

30:50

divided from one another and demonizing communities in the process and with the

30:56

rights of the lgbtq plus community under attack we have to fight back and that’s why in the senate i will be more than happy to sign on to the equality act

31:03

right away to make sure that the whole community has equal rights to acts and access to health care and where people

31:10

can live free of discrimination now i don’t think it will surprise anyone to hear uh that most of the time

31:17

i find myself as the only black elected official in the room and throughout my entire career i’ve

31:24

noticed that when there’s an issue that impacts the black community elected

31:29

officials tend to leave it up to black politicians to talk about it and figure it out and that’s the whole problem

31:36

i don’t believe in that because none of us are free until all of us are free and real change does not happen until strong

31:43

allies lend their voice and support communities that they aren’t even a part of that’s why i’ve always been proud to

31:49

fight for the lgbtq plus community in the state legislature and as lieutenant governor and i’m incredibly proud to

31:56

take the same fight to the united states senate thank you actually the next question um

32:03

really focuses in on the intersectionalities of being black and being a member of the lgbtqi plus

32:10

community so black people who identify as members of the lgbtq plus community face higher

32:17

rates of police brutality incarceration domestic violence and sexual assault

32:22

poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc counterparts

32:28

addressing these disparities requires a multifaceted approach that takes into account the intersecting identities held

32:35

by black lgbtqi plus community members how would you ensure that your support

32:41

for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional for instance blacks trans black

32:47

transgender women are amongst the most victimized marginalized and criminalized members of our population

32:54

what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in multiple ways

33:00

well i’ll first start by saying that we have to recognize there are multiple forms of discrimination that block

33:06

people from having healthy and successful lives and too often people face and deal with multiple forms of

33:12

discrimination which makes life even more difficult and while many of us face

33:18

hardships we don’t face those hardships equally and that’s the thing that is not always understood or taken into account

33:24

and as i mentioned some people have those hardships multiplied now none of our struggles exist in isolation for

33:31

example a lot of people talk about health care and lgbtq issues as though they’re different issues now the lgbtq

33:38

community has its own specific health care needs and struggles and our policies need to reflect that and take

33:44

it into account same goes for issues like gun violence and hate crimes gun

33:50

violence lgbtq plus issues are interconnected especially for black trans women who are disproportionately

33:56

impacted by violence and so our policies have to take that into account we also need to recognize the heightened

34:02

discrimination that black trans women face that lead to higher arrest rates

34:07

that also lead to disproportionate rates of domestic violence and even

34:12

violence that ends up in loss of life now ultimately the most important role of a lawmaker is to be a listener and

34:19

i’m committed to continue listening to the voices of communities i may not even be a part of so i can better understand

34:26

what the needs are and we can also understand how we can overcome our common struggles together now these

34:33

knees differ but what we have to do is stand up and fight together with each other until we’re all free

34:40

of oppression discrimination and whatever else sets us back and keeps us from realizing the american dream

34:48

yes and you know another issue that impacts

34:53

um directly impacts or targets a small population a small percentage of our population but has

35:00

huge negative impacts on us all um are the recent you know onslaught of

35:05

anti-trans and lgbtqi plus bills so more than 300

35:11

anti-lgbtqi plus bills have been proposed during the 2022 legislative session

35:16

in a march article for nbc chase trageo the deputy director for transgender justice at the aclu lgbt plus i and hiv

35:26

project stated it’s important for people to pause and think about what is happening

35:31

especially in the healthcare context because what we’re seeing is that the state should have the authority to

35:37

declare a population of people so undesirable that their medical care that they need to survive becomes a crime

35:45

how should washington be responding to the rash of anti-lgbtq plus and especially anti-transgender bills in

35:52

states around the country has it been doing enough well i’ll start by saying the reason

35:59

that we see so many bigoted individuals and state legislatures all across the country uh even having the audacity to

36:06

attempt to pass so many of these hateful bills is because congress has failed to pass the equality act now the senate has to

36:13

use every level of power to pass the equality act immediately now every day that we wait is another opportunity for

36:20

republicans and state legislatures to continue to strip away civil rights in

36:25

states across the country that means abolishing the filibuster which is something we absolutely need to do in

36:31

order to enshrine our civil liberties now i know i’m sounding like a broken record here when i talk about abolishing the filibuster or when i talk about

36:37

turning out to vote but the fact is if we lose this senate race then that means

36:42

that republicans and regressive uh lawmakers in congress will have another

36:48

opportunity to deny us our basic rights and if we don’t show up in mass this

36:54

november to demand a better future and i want to remind people too that voting is

36:59

one thing but we have to demand more from our elected officials we have to hold people accountable after they get

37:05

into office voting is just step one you know a lot of times you vote for people

37:10

and they’ll disappoint you and we we seem to forget it or you know the person we want to get in office will get in

37:16

office and we don’t necessarily pay attention to what they’re voting on or the person we don’t want to get in

37:22

office you know we’ll just be mad and frustrated without actually holding them accountable now we know that we cannot

37:28

let these bigoted individuals excuse me bigoted individuals uh roll back the clock when it comes to equality for the

37:35

lgbtqia community and democrats in washington have to go to the mat for the

37:41

equality act to establish and expand the crucial protections that will quite literally save lives that is what’s at

37:48

stake right now and while we fight for the equality act we have to recognize so much harm that’s already been done so

37:56

much harm that is happening in this moment in real time especially in our

38:01

schools lgbtq are already so vulnerable to suicide we need immediate action on

38:08

suicide prevention so we can minimize the harm of these existing bills as we

38:13

can and i’m proud to have worked on the assembly committee on education as a member of the legislature

38:19

we beat back the bigoted bathroom bill very proud i just want to let you know

38:24

you’ve got two minutes oh sorry for the for the whole thing or just this question for the whole thing so if you want all right let’s let’s wrap this one

38:31

up and get to the next one cool so the last question reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous

38:37

practice that targets lgbtq youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender

38:42

identities according to a recent report by the williams institute at ucla school

38:47

of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in states without protections will be

38:53

subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health care professional if a state official does not act how will you

39:00

prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice of conversion therapy and what are your plans to

39:06

support lgbtq youth who as a result of discrimination and rejection face

39:12

significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction and other challenges than their straight

39:18

and cisgender peers again you got about one minute to answer this one oh so you took up a whole minute of my two so

39:26

well let me let me first by making a very declarative statement and said that our lgbtqia plus youth belong and that

39:34

is something that given all the attacks on their very existence it is something

39:39

that i want to make sure is very clearly and plainly spoken out of my mouth now conversion therapy is disgraceful it’s

39:46

incredibly dangerous and it can damage a person’s sense of self the mental health and their own safety for years of coming

39:53

as i mentioned there are quite literally lies on the line here our lgbtq youth are already vulnerable to depression the

39:59

homelessness and suicide that you mentioned that’s why we have to build support the resources

40:05

and the community for our lgbtq plus youth not subjecting them to harmful practices like conversion therapy and it

40:11

goes back to privacy in a person being able to live their lives as they are that’s why i was proud to support

40:16

governor evers executive order that ban conversion therapy here in wisconsin we can’t let young people who live in

40:22

states that haven’t banned conversion therapy fall through the cracks and be subjected to bigoted legislation so in

40:29

the senate i will wholeheartedly support federal legislation that will ban conversion therapy

40:35

well thank you so much for that answer and thank you so much for your time um

40:41

that’s the time for your segment um yeah thanks for joining

40:46

us okay all right so we’re going to welcome our

40:52

next candidate sarah godlewski

41:00

hello can you hear me yes we can hear you sarah well terrific um

41:07

so i’ll just uh maybe kick it off and give an introduction if that’s okay with you

41:13

yes please introduce yourself you’ve got 15 minutes for your full segment okay perfect well hello hrc it is so

41:21

great to be with you um today for those of you that do not know me my name is

41:27

sarah godlewski and i am a proud fifth generation wisconsinite i was born and

41:32

raised in eau claire i am the daughter of two public school teachers and a shout out for anyone on this call that

41:39

supports public education and i’m also the proud product of

41:44

uh union family and something that my parents would always say as public servants is they would say you know

41:50

sarah when you see something wrong you’ve got to stand up and do something about it and i will be honest that is i never

41:57

thought that i would be standing here as a u.s senate candidate let alone as your

42:02

current state treasurer and just wanted to give you a little bit of kind of background i’m you know proud

42:10

to serve as your state treasurer and when i walked into my office i just want to kind of lay it out for you um they’re

42:17

literally my office had wires hanging down from the ceiling they turned off my wi-fi and the

42:24

republicans gave me a pay-as-you-go flip phone as a way to talk to constituents

42:29

and so for me it was they were going to do whatever they could to make sure i didn’t succeed but yet i didn’t let them

42:36

win you know one of my first major actions as a state treasurer was overturning a republican gag order on

42:42

climate change and then we started investing in renewable energy projects across the state or when the pandemic

42:48

hit in public schools were literally struggling to address the digital divide because they didn’t have access to

42:55

internet i stepped up and we provided hot spots and new learning books so kids didn’t have to drive to the mcdonald’s

43:01

parking lot or we know when communities their revenues were down and expenditures were

43:06

up and they were struggling to fund their frontline workers we stepped up and funded over 300 infrastructure

43:12

projects or when people were struggling to stay in their homes because they were underemployed or unemployed through no

43:18

fault of their own we started a foreclosure prevention fund to keep people in their homes and i’m doing all

43:23

this work by simply being wisconsin scrappy and then i am watching ron johnson take a private plane

43:30

from oshkosh wisconsin i wanna i wanna give you enough time to answer

43:37

these questions of course so should we help her to the questions

43:42

sure we can do that okay great um so the first question that

43:48

you um chose to be asked is around a fair um and safe access to abortion care yeah

43:56

um so you know natalie hinchcliffe who’s an associate medical director at planned parenthood hudson paconi was recently

44:03

quoted saying abortion is an issue for all people capable of pregnancy for their partners their families and their

44:10

communities with recent news indicating that roe v wade is likely to be overturned this

44:16

summer which would mean states like wisconsin would severely restrict access to abortion how will you make work to

44:23

ensure access to reproductive health care is available to everyone how will you work to address this issue

44:30

that threatens to roll back civil rights and bodily autonomy for lgbtq plus people

44:36

well look i think what we are seeing right now with roe is absolutely horrifying i mean our state could bring

44:43

back people to 1849 when it comes to their reproductive freedom that is even pre-civil war

44:51

and we know that reproductive rights are lgbtq plus rights and they must be

44:56

protected because look we don’t want politicians like ron johnson making our

45:02

health care decisions so what’s the solution well we’ve got it for starters

45:07

codify row and i’ll be honest i’ve been really frustrated with my own party because

45:13

we’ve had 50 years to codify row into law and this has been you know there have

45:18

been during these 50 years that the democrats have had the white house they’ve also had the senate they’ve had

45:24

the house but yet they simply have chose not to prioritize it prioritize it it made it more of an afterthought and so

45:31

now we’re here at the 11th hour and the supreme court’s going to overturn roe in june and they could literally eliminate

45:39

50 years of precedent 50 years of president and so if they can overturn

45:45

50 years of precedent with roe and criminalize abortion they can criminalize lgbtq people

45:51

they can overturn precedent with marriage equality and you know this is what also really makes me nervous is

45:57

we’re already seeing these attacks ramping up in state legislatures across the country

46:03

look at texas florida and yes we’ve even seen it right here in wisconsin

46:10

you know i was actually the first campaign in the entire country to go up on the air and talk about what’s at

46:16

stake because i don’t want ron johnson to win and honestly it’s one of the reasons why

46:22

i stepped up to run for the senate because we can’t keep treating our civil rights as afterthoughts we have to

46:28

ensure that lgbtq plus people have full access to health care and this includes

46:34

abortion care and even care related to transitioning whether that’s gender confirmation surgery or more

46:41

so for me what it comes down to is as your u.s senator i will codify roe and i

46:48

will not let politicians like ron johnson or mitch mcconnell make our health care disorder choices because to

46:54

me it’s about our freedom not theirs and i’ve got news for them we’re not going

47:01

backwards you know sarah i’m glad you mentioned um

47:06

you know ways that are let our elected officials continue to fight for us that leads us to the

47:12

next question which has to do with the equality act seven years after marriage equality

47:18

became a reality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny lgbtq plus

47:25

americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability to receive

47:30

public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are the

47:36

equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000

47:43

associations organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality

47:48

act if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act

47:55

absolutely to me this is a no-brainer and it would be my top priority

48:00

to make sure we actually get this done because as you said the equality act

48:07

would extend full federal civil rights to lgbtq plus wisconsinites and finally

48:13

stop discrimination with gender identity or sexual orientation in areas like you

48:18

talked about with employment housing public accommodations education

48:23

what i see with even credit or jury service or how they can use federal funds

48:29

and the one thing that i want to really kind of emphasize with this question is that

48:34

you know the equality act was first introduced in 1974 and it died in committee

48:40

and then it was again introduced in 2015 where it once again

48:46

died in committee and we have seen it again and again die in committee and look we had good

48:52

news this year because the house did pass it but yet it died in the senate

48:59

and to me this is completely unacceptable and it’s one of the reasons why i’ve talked about

49:04

getting rid of the filibuster because i believe if we would get rid of the filibuster we could pass the equality

49:10

act and you know i just want to kind of also link this back to the question that we talked about earlier

49:17

because we’re seeing right now the republican playbook on this with abortion and how we need to codify lgbtq

49:24

rights just like we have to codify row and just like we honestly have to codify marriage equality we’ve got to fight

49:30

clarify everything because if the republicans can overturn 50 years of precedent with roe and criminalize

49:36

abortion they can once again criminalize lgbtq people and we’re seeing these

49:42

attacks and they can then criminalize marriage equality and so this to me is a

49:48

major step that we have to take in order to protect those important civil rights

49:53

and we’ve got to get the equality act done thank you so much for your comments

49:58

around that i think it’s you know something really important that you’re saying about

50:04

um let’s not have 50 years of progress um be so easily overturned um and this

50:10

is so true in the next area that we’re about to talk about as well um as black people who identify as

50:17

members of the lgbtqi plus community face higher rates of police brutality

50:22

incarceration domestic violence and sexual assault poverty mental health crises and medical discrimination than

50:29

their white and poc counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into

50:36

account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi plus community members

50:41

how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional

50:47

for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized

50:52

and criminalized members of our population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are

50:58

marginalized in multiple ways well for starters i know that it’s

51:05

important to put in the work and educate myself on these intersectional issues

51:10

and i know it’s important to do my own research and not to rely on marginalized groups to be experts you know that’s why

51:18

when i actually ran for state treasurer i did my research and then i proactively reached out to hrc to talk about how my

51:25

role as the state’s chief financial officer can actually help address credit discrimination and because that was

51:31

something that was on the books in wisconsin and look like we know that the lgbtq

51:37

plus community is not a one-size-fits-all it’s really important to understand the

51:42

layers of reality that lgbtq people face and i also recognize ways in which these

51:50

social identities can impact one’s access to services and support whether that’s legal protections health

51:56

care or as you mentioned housing but the other thing that i really have been leaning in on that i think is

52:02

incredibly important is it’s about listening and centering voices from the ground up

52:09

and centering the priorities of people most impacted by these inequities and

52:14

bringing as many voices to the table as possible and you know this is something that i’ve

52:20

really tried to focus on as my work as state treasurer really meeting people where they are and hearing about their

52:27

own concerns particularly my work with housing and homeownership because we know right now lgbtq plus americans can

52:35

be evicted they can be denied home loans and they can even be turned away from rental properties just because who they

52:42

are yeah and i remember seeing this like it was something like 40

52:47

of black trans people have said that they are experienced homelessness at some point of their lives

52:52

which is actually five times the rate of the general us population

52:58

and so you know i’m proud of my work that we’ve done to start addressing um

53:03

home ownership with take root wisconsin um and the help for homeowners program

53:08

but we need to do more and so that’s why i think we’ve got to do everything from the equality act to end discrimination

53:13

with housing and credit but it goes back to exactly kind of where we started is you know i’ve got to put in the work

53:20

we’ve got to do research then we’ve got to reach out we’ve got to listen and then together we’ve got to fight to make

53:26

sure everybody has a voice and we’re fighting for policies that work for everybody and lifting up those in need

53:34

well thank you so much for your answer around that um especially the you know

53:40

really insisting upon folks needing to do their research and educate themselves um

53:46

so i want to let you know you have two minutes left do you have yeah anything high five when you’re

53:51

having fun there’s anything else you want to say um to just wrap up your time with us

53:58

yeah i mean look i think that we have seen how 2022 has been one of the worst years on record when it comes for

54:05

anti-lgbtq bills especially targeting the trans community and so for me this is emergency you know the rights of

54:12

lgbtq plus people including the families who love them um continue to be undermined by state

54:19

legislatures by courtrooms and even the federal government and we know these

54:24

attacks won’t end and that’s why we’ve got to stand up and fight back

54:29

and honestly i believe washington has not done enough on these issues whether it’s everything from conversion therapy

54:36

to mental health of lgbtq um individuals or trans folks um to the equality act

54:44

and we know we’ve got to start passing legislation at the federal level to combat these things and it just to me

54:50

goes back to these basic things which is it’s about freedom it’s about dignity

54:56

and it’s about privacy and honestly i’m not going to back down until people are free to be who they are

55:03

and love who they want to love and live without fear so i don’t think that’s too much to ask

55:08

for so i really appreciate all of you um for hrc organizing this and for us to

55:14

share opportunities on these important issues and if you have any questions about me or my work um you should visit sarah for

55:21

wisconsin.com again that’s sarahforwisconsin.com and just want to also quick note that uh it’s mental

55:28

health month and we actually just released our mental health plan um about ways in which we can help address the

55:34

mental health crisis um that we are facing in this country well sarah thank you so much for your

55:40

time today thank you so much for answering these questions um and you have a great night

55:46

um we’re gonna go ahead and welcome our fourth candidate um of

55:51

the night alex lazary well thank you um and thank you guys so

55:58

much for uh for having me uh it uh this is a great forum to be able to talk about a lot of important issues that are

56:04

going to be at the center of uh of this campaign and also the center of what we’re fighting for over the next you

56:11

know uh you know hopefully the next uh you know four five ten years right this is going to be generational issues that

56:17

uh that we’re dealing with um i’m alex lazary i was the senior vice president for the uh nba champion milwaukee bucks

56:23

before i got in here and i got in this race because i thought we just needed a change in washington right whether it’s

56:29

his conspiracy theorizing or general indifference to the job you know ron johnson has shown us time and time again

56:35

that he’s not up to the task of being our u.s senator and that’s been a problem for us because that means for 12 years we’ve only had

56:41

one person in washington fighting on our behalf and fighting for our interests and that’s why i’m in this race because

56:46

i want to give tammy a real partner in dc to bring some change and real results for the people of wisconsin

56:52

and that to me is why i think i’d be the best candidate um to uh to go to washington because

56:58

what i’ve always said is if you want to know what someone’s going to do when they get to washington you got to look at what they’ve done

57:04

and i’ve got a track record of real results and having meaningful accomplishments for the people of

57:10

wisconsin right we’ve raised wages we’ve created thousands of good paying union jobs we’ve been on the front lines of

57:16

racial and social justice and voting rights we were you know one of the first i think if not the first arena to have

57:22

gender neutral bathrooms making sure that we were one of the first teams in the nba with a pride night um making

57:28

sure that we were bringing national attention to a lot of i think the most important issues and trying to lead um

57:34

as a great corporate citizen and i want to be able to take what i did there those values those accomplishments and

57:40

those real results and be able to bring them to washington to deliver for you this isn’t just about fighting this

57:46

isn’t just about you know about being there this is about actual delivering and making sure that um where we’re

57:53

getting some real results for uh for the people of wisconsin and so i just want to say thank you um it means uh so much

57:58

to be here and um uh looking forward to uh to this conversation

58:04

well alex we’re gonna start off these questions with one that you chose which is around

58:11

conversion therapy so the reparative or conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that targets

58:18

lgbtq youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to

58:23

a recent report by the williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in states

58:31

without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health

58:36

care professional if state officials fail to act in april 2018 national

58:42

organizations representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child

58:48

welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against convergent therapy

58:54

how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice

58:59

of conversion therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as

59:05

a result of discrimination and rejection face significantly higher rates of homelessness mental illness addiction

59:12

and other challenges than their straight and cisgender peers yeah you know this is you know i chose

59:18

this question for a reason because i think this is you know one of the you know most important uh things that we

59:24

can attack especially on the federal level right this is one of those things where we actually need a lot more federal

59:31

intervention and federal laws around this you know i was i’m proud to be supported by mayor cavalier johnson who

59:36

was a leading uh figure on trying to on banning conversion therapy uh here in milwaukee but this is not something

59:44

we’re going to be able to do you know city by city town by town state by state

59:49

right this is something that we need to do at the federal level to make sure that everyone is protected you know one

59:54

of the biggest things the federal government can do is make sure that the states aren’t infringing on you know on on the rights

1:00:01

of of everyone and making sure that people aren’t being discriminated and being forced to go through something

1:00:06

that they don’t want to that that they don’t need to and that they shouldn’t be going through and quite frankly being

1:00:12

told that they’re not good enough and that who they are needs to be changed through some sort of procedure or or

1:00:20

or therapy process what we need to do is have a federal ban on conversion therapy and making sure

1:00:26

that we’re then also providing resources to our lgbtq youth um and letting them

1:00:31

know hey we love who you are right who you are is is a great person and i think this also

1:00:37

then goes back to you know as we’re banning conversion therapy making sure that we’re also teaching proper history

1:00:43

right making sure that we’re standing up leaders of the lgbtq community so that young people can see

1:00:49

that some of our most important and thoughtful leaders in this country and around the world um we’re from the lgbtq

1:00:56

community making sure that we’re standing up role models and um whether it’s athletes or or artists or or

1:01:03

whoever politician whoever right being able to say hey look this can be you right these people have

1:01:10

made significant and incredible impact on all of our lives and there is nothing wrong with you who you are as a great

1:01:17

and incredible person and we welcome you and the more that our states fight that

1:01:23

um the more damage we’re doing to uh to a lot of young people um

1:01:29

for you know for for no good reason and you know every time we try to pass these laws on

1:01:34

on the state level it also tells a lot of people don’t come here right that we’re not a welcoming

1:01:40

place and it makes it really hard for us to create jobs bring investment and keep people right one of the biggest problems

1:01:47

wisconsin has right now is its brain drain right people are leaving and a lot of that has to do with the fact that

1:01:52

we’re trying to ban who can play in what sport and and all that we need to show that we’re a welcoming

1:01:58

place for everyone and that starts with a a federal law on conversion on banning

1:02:04

conversion therapy and making sure that we’re propping up and and teaching um the history and and the incredible work

1:02:11

that a lot of our lgbt lgbtq leaders have done

1:02:17

so thank you for your comments around that question um and sharing your plans um for really

1:02:24

uh making sure that at a federal level um you know we’re protecting

1:02:30

um our folks and banning conversion therapy and sending a message to folks outside the state that we are welcoming

1:02:36

um i do want to ask you um along the lines of you know something

1:02:42

that our lgbtq plus community members have fought for and been incredible leaders on um is the equality act right

1:02:49

is marriage equality and and you know something more all-encompassing such as the equality

1:02:55

act um and so that’s what the next question is about um so seven years after marriage

1:03:00

equality became unreality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny

1:03:06

lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability

1:03:11

to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are

1:03:17

the equality act aims to ensure basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000

1:03:24

associations organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality act

1:03:29

if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act

1:03:34

not only will i co-sponsor the equality act uh i’m gonna do everything in my power and i’m gonna make sure that that

1:03:40

it gets passed right this starts with making sure that we ban the filibuster and get rid of the filibuster so that we

1:03:46

can pass the agenda that voters put us in look we need to pass the equality act we

1:03:51

need to you know codify and make sure that same-sex marriage and that you have the right to marry anyone you want right

1:03:58

i think what we’ve seen with row is that the right to privacy is under attack and the the the the

1:04:05

the rights that we thought we had under previous supreme court decisions now might not be there and the best way

1:04:13

that we can make sure that we protect is through legislation right one of the things that i think sometimes we relied too much on

1:04:19

were the courts right we looked at the courts to to to handle things that we didn’t want

1:04:25

to touch legislatively and we can’t be scared of these issues right we could

1:04:30

have codified roe 10 20 years ago we could have codified you know uh same-sex

1:04:36

marriage 10 20 years ago and and we didn’t and we hoped the courts would take care of it for us and now we’re

1:04:43

seeing kind of the uh um uh you know the consequences of of

1:04:48

those decisions and so what i would want to do when i get to the senate is make sure that we’re

1:04:54

making these things federal law right we’re we’re not leaving it up to the courts to decide or anything like that

1:04:59

but that we’re making sure that the equality act that uh that that the right to marry who you want is is federal law

1:05:06

and can’t be banned or taken away um by anyone because

1:05:12

uh again the more we do that as i said the more we’re showing the world that we’re not a welcoming country that that

1:05:18

we don’t believe in the freedoms that we espouse and um and that we’re telling people that who they are

1:05:25

is not okay and that’s that’s not good for us morally it’s not good for us as an economy and

1:05:30

it’s not good for our our our leadership around the world and so um the equality act i think is one of

1:05:36

the the top things that we need to get past um and uh not only would i want to be a

1:05:41

co-sponsor on it uh i’d want to make sure that i you know i want to make sure that uh um that that we put at the top

1:05:48

of of our priority list because too often in washington we see people just talking about fighting right and just

1:05:54

being a co-sponsor is looked at as an accomplishment and that’s what i’m frustrated with is that we say

1:06:00

well i co-sponsored this so i tried no we need results right we need these things to get passed your job as a

1:06:06

senator is to pass legislation and if you’re not passing it then you’re not doing your job and so for me it’s

1:06:12

not just about co-sponsoring it it’s about doing whatever it takes to get it done um

1:06:19

definitely powerful words um you know this really moves us into

1:06:25

our next question around um intersectionality um when it comes to

1:06:30

[Music] protections for lgbtqi plus folks

1:06:35

so black people who identify as members of the lgbtqi plus community face higher

1:06:41

rates of police brutality incarceration domestic violence and sexual assaults

1:06:47

poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc

1:06:52

counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into

1:06:58

account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi plus community members

1:07:04

how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional

1:07:10

for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized and criminalized members of our

1:07:16

population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in multiple ways

1:07:23

yeah i think you know what what’s so fascinating and i think great about this question and and the way i look at this

1:07:29

is you know the way we’ve kind of you know told this narrative you know over

1:07:34

the last decades um you know the the narrative of lgbtq um activism has been through like a

1:07:42

white male cisgender lens right you know i don’t want to downplay the importance of you know

1:07:48

someone like harvey milk but we’ve never really told the full story and the full comprehensive story

1:07:54

and we’ve largely disregarded kind of the the the the foundation of modern day activism um and advances that you know

1:08:01

people like you know stonewalls sylvia rivera and people like that have done and so for me

1:08:08

what what i think we need to do is one bring more people to the table right as we are

1:08:13

looking at any piece of legislation we need to make sure that we have voices from all parts of all communities making

1:08:20

sure that they’re at the table and and talking about this making sure that we’re getting input from uh from from

1:08:27

everyone so that we know hey are we doing something that is marginalizing you and maybe in a way

1:08:32

that i wouldn’t know because i you know uh you know i i’m not part of that community right so we’ve got

1:08:38

someone no i want to let you know you’ve got two minutes to wrap up okay sorry so you know for me this is about making

1:08:45

sure that not only are we bringing people to the table like i said but it also depends on who’s staffing right who

1:08:50

are we bringing into government and working in these jobs to help write these laws to help make sure that the

1:08:57

the the our members and our representatives are hearing from everyone right it’s not just about talking about the activists it’s also

1:09:03

about making sure that our senate staff our um our

1:09:08

our white house staffs um all are fair having fair representation so for me it’s going to

1:09:15

be about making sure that we’re talking to the activists but also pushing not just my staff but the rest of senate

1:09:21

democrats and senate republicans and house and uh democrats republicans but also administrations to make sure that

1:09:27

the people who are are writing these laws writing the guidelines and everything and who are

1:09:32

working and have seats at the table um come from all different backgrounds

1:09:39

well thank you so much alex um for your time tonight um thanks for answering our questions

1:09:45

um and i hope you have a great evening thank you so much for having me yes um

1:09:51

i’d like to welcome our fifth and final candidate tom nelson

1:10:00

all right i’m coming to you live from i think it’s the first presbyterian

1:10:05

church in waukesha county so we just got done talking to the waukesha county dems

1:10:11

to be here it’s good to be here great to have you virtually and otherwise could you um take a moment to introduce

1:10:18

yourself before we hop into the questions yep okay so tom nelson i’m the audi gaming county executive which is

1:10:24

the greater appleton area i’ve been counting executive for three terms

1:10:30

it’s the fifth largest county around 23 departments

1:10:35

300 employees providing every service area you can think of before that i was

1:10:40

in the state assembly also for three terms and served one term as majority

1:10:46

leader when the democrats were in charge which was a long time ago unfortunately

1:10:53

okay thanks for introducing yourself and thank you so much for being here tonight tom um the first question that you chose is

1:11:00

actually yes or no questions so you have ample time in room to go into the details about this

1:11:06

um so i’ll just begin and you can go ahead and answer how you see fit so it reads seven years after marriage

1:11:13

equality became a reality nationwide over half of u.s states could still deny

1:11:19

lgbtq plus americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability

1:11:24

to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are the equality act aims to ensure

1:11:32

basic freedoms and protections for every american in every state more than 5 000 associations

1:11:40

organizations faith leaders and companies have endorsed the equality act

1:11:45

if you are elected to the u.s senate will you co-sponsor the equality act i mean i’m going to co-sponsor the the

1:11:51

equality act for all the reasons you you said though but i think um for me this

1:11:57

has this means this is a special issue for me because it was one of the first issues

1:12:03

that i worked with when i was on the state assembly so 16 years ago long before the supreme

1:12:10

court decision in 2006 that was significant because

1:12:15

2004-2006 were the first two years that the republican party used the marriage

1:12:21

amendment ban the marriage ban amendment to try to win legislative seats and so wisconsin’s term was in 2006

1:12:28

and i was a freshman legislator running for re-election in a pre-red district and i

1:12:35

voted against the ban and i voted against the ban despite the fact that party leaders said 16 years

1:12:42

ago that you should vote against it because you come from a conservative district and they’re going to vote you

1:12:48

out we need you here he said no this is the right thing to do the right thing to do is oppose this and as it turned out

1:12:55

uh the bad news is is the amendment passed in my assembly district two to one

1:13:02

but i won re-election two to one and so you can draw all kinds of lessons

1:13:08

from that so when people say well these are controversial issues you can’t get republican support you can’t win in red

1:13:14

areas if you support measures like the equality act my my i’m living proof that

1:13:19

that is not the case and so to be able to see this through my 17 years of public service to go from a very ugly

1:13:27

issue on a defensive posture that there are quite a few democrats that voted for

1:13:32

the marriage ban amendment and there were a lot of rank-and-file democrats that voted for it

1:13:39

on election day to see us in this position where we are going on offense where we are expanding the franchise we

1:13:46

are expanding these rights in as many ways as possible i mean that’s something

1:13:51

that takes generations and to see that this could be done within a generation between 2006 and

1:13:57

2023 it would be an honor it would be an honor and a privilege to

1:14:03

be in the united states senate to be in a position to co-sponsor legislation

1:14:10

wow um definitely speaking to your experiences coming from

1:14:15

a conservative district this next question is about intersectionality

1:14:21

you know within the fight for lgbtq plus rights so black people who identify as members

1:14:28

of the lgbtqi plus community face higher rates of police brutality incarceration

1:14:34

domestic violence and sexual assault poverty mental health crisis and medical discrimination than their white and poc

1:14:42

counterparts addressing these disparities requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into

1:14:48

account the intersecting identities held by black lgbtqi community members

1:14:54

how would you ensure that your support for lgbtq plus rights is intersectional

1:14:59

for instance for instance black transgender women are among the most victimized marginalized and criminalized

1:15:07

members of our population what steps would you take to improve the lives of those who are marginalized in

1:15:13

multiple ways well i think i think it i mean this should not be an issue that is

1:15:20

predicated with how do you make it an intersectional issue

1:15:27

i think that’s how it is to begin with i think if you don’t address these measures and these challenges if you

1:15:33

don’t approach the equality act if you don’t in a way that you described i don’t think

1:15:38

it’s going to be successful and i think that you’re going to let a lot of people fall through the cracks for those

1:15:44

examples so i think moving forward when you talk about measures like the equality act when you are making sure

1:15:50

that all different segments people whatever the background whatever might be that they’re going to get the support

1:15:56

it’s important to know how all of these pieces connect each other and that’s what i’ve seen over the last 17 years

1:16:03

just today going to a meeting in the courthouse there was we had this graphic and it

1:16:10

talked about 44 of the people who identify as lgbtq have mental health issues

1:16:19

44 i mean if you’re looking just at how you

1:16:24

should allocate your time and resources to these public policy challenges

1:16:29

when you see that this one particular group this one particular

1:16:34

community if nationally it’s like about still very bad it’s like 18 or 19 percent we’re

1:16:41

talking 44 there’s something wrong and not only have we failed to address that in a

1:16:47

comprehensive manner we would be it would just be it would be malpractice if we went

1:16:53

forward not understanding just how comprehensive an issue this is and how

1:16:58

our approaches in the past that were not intersectional have failed thus

1:17:04

the only way that you can approach these issues and to be successful is in that way

1:17:12

you know those are definitely powerful words especially considering um all the

1:17:17

attacks that um black poc

1:17:23

and you know other races of lgbtq i plus folks are facing

1:17:28

it’s no surprise that there are such high instances of mental health issues

1:17:34

um and that that really leads us to our next question um around uh these attacks by our elected

1:17:41

officials right um and and you know really talking about how the fact that there’s been more than

1:17:47

300 anti-lgbtqi plus bills that have been proposed during the 2022 legislative

1:17:54

session um you know in a march article for nbc chase trujillo the deputy director for

1:18:00

transgender justice at the aclu um in hiv projects stated it’s important for

1:18:06

people to pause and think about what is happening especially in the healthcare context

1:18:11

because what we’re seeing is that the state should have the authority to declare a population of people so undesirable that

1:18:19

their medical care that they need to survive becomes a crime

1:18:24

so how should washington be responding to the rash of anti-lgbtqia plus

1:18:29

um especially anti-transgender bills in states and around the country um and has

1:18:35

it been doing enough well i think what we need to do is we need to codify these protections

1:18:41

codify these rights as you know i think what the equality act wants to do uh the strategy is to go on offense and

1:18:49

not just defend and not just respond to these dozens and dozens of these you know these really ugly bills and what

1:18:56

they’re doing to the communities and this is something that just this is not just a reflection this doesn’t just

1:19:01

affect people of color and people who identified as lgbtq but what these right-wing legislators

1:19:09

are missing is how this reflects on our society and how this makes us look

1:19:16

how do we explain this to our children you know how do we explain this when we’re trying to lead the world when this

1:19:24

country is at war and people still look to the united states as a beacon of hope and they see these legislatures putting

1:19:31

together 300 bills that are demonizing and not just people in general but kids and children i mean

1:19:38

for shame so what you need to do is we need to have a working majority of the us senate and the majority the working

1:19:45

majority in the us senate goes through wisconsin we have to win this seat and i think i’m a very strong candidate for

1:19:51

all the reasons and discussions we have right now that i come for red part of the state i’ve been elected six times at the same

1:19:57

time too i know my values i know my core i stick to my guns and these are issues

1:20:03

that might not be popular certain times in certain parts of the state though but we have to do it because that’s the

1:20:08

right thing to do so we have to win wisconsin i think we’ve got a good candidate in pennsylvania so then we win

1:20:14

pennsylvania and then wisconsin and we hold our seats and then it’s 52 it’s 52-48 now we’re in a position where we

1:20:21

can get rid of the filibuster we can do things like getting you know we can start reversing the trend of of

1:20:28

appointing these right-wing conservative justices and then i think just following

1:20:33

um you know following in the footsteps of what we want to do in codifying row um that we can do this for any number of

1:20:40

issues and so by dealing at the federal level we’re not going to have to play this defensive game state by state by

1:20:46

state but we can approach the same strategy did with the civil rights movement in the 1960s is to get the

1:20:53

federal protections and make sure those states red states conservative states that don’t like this tough we’re all

1:20:59

americans we all respect each other everyone should be guaranteed these basic rights people should not be living

1:21:05

in fear we should not have an entire community for which

1:21:10

44 half the community members are suffering from mental health there is a connection

1:21:17

there is a cause and effect when you talk about these legislators when these legislatures that are just

1:21:24

pounding away on people of color people who identify as lgbtq it is no wonder it’s not surprising in

1:21:31

that respect it’s not respect that like half of the members who identify as lgbtq

1:21:37

um you know have have mental health health issues and that reflects poorly on everyone and democrats we have to make

1:21:44

it a priority when we get a working majority in washington this has to be a top priority and it will be for me

1:21:52

i mean you know you mentioned all of the legislative attacks um

1:21:59

on on lgbtqi plus folks and particularly youth um and that really speaks to this

1:22:05

next question around conversion therapy and not only attacks but also in action

1:22:11

right by our elected officials um so it talks about reparative or

1:22:16

conversion therapy um which is a dangerous practice that targets lgbtq

1:22:22

youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities according to a recent report by the

1:22:28

williams institute at ucla school of law an estimated 20 000 lgbtq minors in

1:22:34

states without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed health care professional if

1:22:41

state officials fail to act in april 2018 national organizations

1:22:46

representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals educators and child

1:22:52

welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against conversion therapy so my question to you

1:22:59

is how will you prioritize ending the incredibly abusive and harmful practice

1:23:04

of conversion therapy and what are your plans to support lgbtq plus youth who as

1:23:10

a result of discrimination and rejection face slightly significantly higher rates

1:23:15

of homelessness mental illness addiction and other challenges uh than their straight and cisgender peers

1:23:23

and also you got two minutes to answer this and wrap up okay so um and this is a very important

1:23:29

question more than two minutes though but i’ll do the best i can um

1:23:35

all of these issues are national issues and they’re national issues because

1:23:41

these are human rights issues it’s not limited to red states or blue states it’s not

1:23:46

limited to certain cities and counties and so forth the questions that have been asked

1:23:52

tonight make a very strong compelling reason for why

1:23:57

we need to hold on to the us senate and that means we have to win this seat

1:24:03

i believe i’m well positioned to beat ron johnson and when i go to washington we’re going to have the fundamentals to

1:24:09

be able to get rid of the filibuster and to have democracy in the u.s senate

1:24:14

which we don’t have right now because you need to have 60 votes which in democracy doesn’t make any sense

1:24:20

and then we can start prioritizing these issues so then lgbtq youth in a deep red state like oklahoma or or

1:24:28

arkansas and just because their representatives don’t support them just because their governor or u.s senator

1:24:33

demonizes them they will have an ally an ally hopefully in this scene in wisconsin and 49 others across the

1:24:42

country that will support them with the protections and the rights that they deserve and we have to do that at a

1:24:48

national level and wisconsin can do it not just for wisconsinites but for the entire country because this seat

1:24:56

this seat it’s wisconsin’s u.s senate seat but in some respects this is america’s senate seat because this is

1:25:02

the path to win the u.s senate in a working majority and do all the great reforms that i know everyone here wants

1:25:09

to see done and i will do it well tom i’d like to thank you so much for

1:25:14

joining us tonight um i’d like to thank all of the candidates that joined us tonight um

1:25:19

adam murphy mandela barnes sarah godlewski alex lazary um and you tom

1:25:26

nelson for joining us um and as we wrap up um this candidate forum um we here at um

1:25:34

you know human rights campaign and all the other sponsors of this forum um

1:25:39

hope that you all got as much out of it as we did and got a lot more information and can go ahead um

1:25:46

and go to the polls um as informed voters um in the fall um and we’d like

1:25:52

to again thank everyone for joining and watching and we hope you all have a great rest of your evening

