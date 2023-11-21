[The Other Stuff] Contact

Notice: Cease and Desist (DOJ-02262025-003)

Mr. Cann: It has come to our attention at the U.S. Department of Justice that your website, The Other Stuff, contains forty-two articles critical of President Donald J. Trump dating back to 2015. As you are already aware, as evidenced by your article “1984 Again” published on January 21, 2025, Executive Order 16081 makes public criticism of the President a felony punishable by a fine of not less than $10,000, and a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The D.O.J. offers you a grace period of fifteen days, ending on March 13, 2025 to remove all references to President Trump, by name or by inference, from your website. If you fail to comply with this notice, or if you engage in future infractions, you will be called to appear before the American Patriot Tribunal recently convened in Fort Myers, Florida. Legal action will be swift and final.

Sincerely,

Albert D. Kinney

Prosecutor, Grade IV

U.S. Department of Justice

—

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

—

