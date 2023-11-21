Get Daily Email
Cease and Desist

Cease and Desist

A warning from the future.

by

[The Other Stuff] Contact

 

Name:
Albert Kinney

Email:
[email protected]

Comment:

Notice: Cease and Desist (DOJ-02262025-003)

Mr. Cann: It has come to our attention at the U.S. Department of Justice that your website, The Other Stuff, contains forty-two articles critical of President Donald J. Trump dating back to 2015. As you are already aware, as evidenced by your article “1984 Again” published on January 21, 2025, Executive Order 16081 makes public criticism of the President a felony punishable by a fine of not less than $10,000, and a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The D.O.J. offers you a grace period of fifteen days, ending on March 13, 2025 to remove all references to President Trump, by name or by inference, from your website. If you fail to comply with this notice, or if you engage in future infractions, you will be called to appear before the American Patriot Tribunal recently convened in Fort Myers, Florida. Legal action will be swift and final.

Sincerely,

Albert D. Kinney
Prosecutor, Grade IV
U.S. Department of Justice

 

Time: February 26, 2025 at 10:29 am
IP Address: 50.223.10.37
Source URL: https://jefftcann.com/contact/

Sent by a verified WordPress.com user.

 

 

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

Photo credit: Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites exploring the topics of mental health, running and culture. His two books, Fragments: a Memoir and Bad Ass - My Quest to Become a Back Woods Trail Runner (and other obsessive goals) can be purchased from Amazon . Jeff is married with two children. Additional essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

