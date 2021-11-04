Celebrate Valentine’s Day Everyday

“You can always gain by giving love” — Reese Witherspoon

Valentine’s Day! It comes only once a year and gives you the opportunity to express what you feel to your partner in a meaningful way. Everyone wants to be loved and be loved back in return: the feeling that someone cares about you.

Sometimes we take our relationships for granted. It is the little things you do every day that keeps the romance strong as an ox between you and your significant other. It’s the consistent, thoughtful actions that show how much you care about each other.

Valentine’s Day reminds you to celebrate that love and make the day memorable. But imagine, if that day was every day between you and your partner!

Below are 20 ways to spark everyday romance in your relationship:

1. Make a cup of coffee in the morning before your partner is out of bed.

2. Send a text message to your partner communicating that you are thinking of them.

3. Kiss each other goodbye every morning.

4. Buy the snacks your partner likes when you go to the grocery store.

5. On a day off work, instead of sticking to your typical exercise routine, arrange a time to exercise together!

6. If you play any sports, go watch a game and cheer on their team.

7. Show interest in one another. Ask about each other’s day.

8. Practice gratitude. Invest in a Q&A journal for couples.

9. Recall past memories together. Go through photos that you have taken together in the last year.

10. Cook for your partner, their favorite dinner. Tell them you made it because you know they like it.

11. Have meaningful conversations. Talk goals, bucket lists, or even relive personal highlights from the last year.

12. When you come home from work, embrace each other. Squeeze tightly for longer than just a quick second.

13. Be the one who offers to turn off the lights tonight before bed.

14. Plan one new activity together each week. Arrange a date night!

15. Clean the home together. Make it fun. Put on a Spotify playlist that you both like!

16. Compliment each other for your favourite physical feature. Also, compliment your partner’s heart.

17. Reach over and hold your partner’s hand.

18. Thank your partner for bringing the garbage and recycling out to the curb. Especially, during those cold winter days!

19. Split dessert or give a sip of your beverage.

20. Allow your partner to help you with something.

“The way you consistently treat, think and talk about others, is your vibration.” — Lalah Deliash

Romance doesn’t have to be hard or even well planned. All it takes is a thoughtful, intentional moment as you go about your regular day. Those daily displays of love really are the sexiest after all.

