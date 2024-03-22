Life is non-linear, which makes the rewards of continued effort disproportionately big, but because progress on the extra mile isn’t clearly visible, most people give up too early. — Nassim Taleb

How To Can Change Your Life With Positive Asymmetry?

Positive asymmetry occurs when the potential upside is substantial while the downside is minimal. It’s about striking a balance between effort and reward.

In our daily lives, we often operate under linear principles, where there’s a direct correlation between effort and outcome. Put in effort, and you’ll achieve a certain result. Put in more effort, and the result improves.

It is important to find ways to work smarter rather than just harder. This involves developing skills to optimize your efforts.

The key to overcoming this challenge is to follow non-linear rules and apply the power law principle. This means finding situations where a small change can lead to a big impact elsewhere, where your efforts can produce greatly amplified positive results.

Living life in positive asymmetry means having abundant potential for gains with minimal risk of losses. For example, investing in opportunities with high potential returns and low risks, like a stock with the potential to double or triple in value.

On the other hand, negative asymmetry is the opposite scenario, where the potential gains are limited, and the risk of losses is high. For instance, purchasing a car that constantly requires expensive repairs with little hope of increasing its resale value.

Identifying hidden opportunities for positive asymmetry is vital for gaining a competitive edge that cannot be easily surpassed. It’s all about positioning yourself to recognize opportunities when they arise and building the right skills and tools to optimize them for success.

How To Find The Positive Asymmetry In Your Life?

I can’t pinpoint where exactly you’ll uncover hidden value in your life, but I can guide you on how to find it. It’s all about setting up the right conditions for positive change to happen.

To get started, there are three crucial actions you should incorporate into your daily routine, rooted in these fundamental principles:

Have A Growth Mindset: Believe that you can develop your intelligence and personality over time. Thrive in difficult situations and recognize the value in overlooked opportunities.

Believe that you can develop your intelligence and personality over time. Thrive in difficult situations and recognize the value in overlooked opportunities. Improve Your Thinking Skills: Focus on how to think rather than what to think. Learn from the greatest thinkers who emphasize patience, self-education, open-mindedness, and questioning assumptions.

Focus on how to think rather than what to think. Learn from the greatest thinkers who emphasize patience, self-education, open-mindedness, and questioning assumptions. Understand Mental Models: Mental models are simplified representations of how things function. Embrace models like First Principles Thinking, Second Order Thinking, and Pareto’s Principle to uncover hidden values and make better decisions.

Developing the habit of mastering multiple mental models is the best thing you can do. It’s about expanding your problem-solving abilities and finding value in unexpected places.

Have A Growth Mindset

“By failing to prepare, you’re preparing to fail.” — Benjamin Franklin.

Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

A growth mindset is about believing that you can develop your intelligence and personality over time. It’s the idea that you can grow and improve through your efforts.

According to social psychologist Carol Dweck, having a growth mindset means understanding that your basic qualities are not fixed but can be cultivated with dedication.

The key characteristic of a growth mindset is the willingness to stretch yourself and persist, even when things get tough. It’s about thriving in difficult situations.

This mindset also helps you recognize the value in opportunities that might be overlooked by others.

Improve Your Thinking Skills

“Those who keep learning will keep rising in life.” — Charlie Munger

Instead of fixating on what to think, concentrate on how to think.

The greatest thinkers understand the value of patience and persistence, primarily teach themselves, excel at drawing parallels between disparate subjects, remain open-minded, and are indispensable.

1. The greatest thinkers understand the value of patience and persistence.

For instance, Isaac Newton spent over 20 years developing his theory of gravity, going through various stages such as preparation, incubation, moments of sudden insight, akin to a eureka moment, and finally producing his groundbreaking work.

2. The greatest thinkers primarily teach themselves.

Individuals like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg pursued self-education, opting to solve problems independently.

Their approach to learning differs from conventional methods, as they often believe that traditional ways of teaching and learning may not always be effective and could even be counterproductive. Hence, they prefer self-directed learning.

3. The greatest thinkers excel at drawing parallels between disparate subjects.

Many creative minds effortlessly link ideas that seem unrelated to their primary focus, often forging connections where none appear to exist. This ability enables them to perceive relationships where ordinary individuals see contrasts.

For example, Leonardo da Vinci famously connected the sound of a bell with the ripples caused by a stone hitting water. This analogy led him to understand that sound travels in waves.

When confronted with a problem, creative individuals adopt a distinctive approach. The greatest thinkers inquire:

How can I view this dilemma from various perspectives?

Is there a different angle through which I can approach it?

What alternative solutions can I explore?

Their responses are diverse, some unconventional, and potentially innovative.

4. The greatest thinkers remain open-minded.

Even the simplest problem is loaded with assumptions. The greatest thinkers know this well.

They grasp the necessity of examining these assumptions thoroughly, especially the ones that seem obvious or are taken for granted.

By questioning these beliefs, they reveal fresh viewpoints and answers that others might miss, expanding our knowledge and comprehension. They’re relentless questioners, always asking, “Why?”

5. The greatest thinkers are indispensable.

Cal Newport points out that “You lack influence until you excel,” highlighting the significance of ongoing improvement in intellectual endeavours.

The greatest thinkers recognize the value of diverse thinking abilities, which not only enrich their understanding but also drive progress and innovation in society.

Understand Mental Models

Mental models are simplified representations of how things function.

Two main types of mental models are highly beneficial:

Understanding how the world works enables us to predict the future. Recognizing connections and opportunities.

Our world is complex, with multifaceted issues. Attempting to solve problems with just one model often falls short.

Having a variety of mental models at your disposal enhances problem-solving abilities. This is because you can view problems from different angles, increasing the likelihood of finding effective solutions.

Without these models, you risk being limited in your problem-solving approach, akin to the person who sees every problem as a nail because they only have a hammer.

“The single most powerful pattern I have noticed is that successful people find value in unexpected places, and they do this by thinking about business from first principles instead of formulas.” — Peter Thiel

Here are some models that can help you uncover hidden value:

First Principles Thinking: Break down a problem to its simplest truths and build from there. Focus on function rather than superficial appearances. Second Order Thinking: Look beyond immediate consequences and consider long-term effects and interactions. Ask yourself, “And then what…?” to anticipate outcomes others might miss. Pareto’s Principle: Recognize that 80% of results often come from 20% of efforts. Identifying this crucial 20% can provide significant leverage. Furthermore, concentrating on the top 1% of inputs can yield half of the desired outcomes.

“Developing the habit of mastering the multiple mental models which underlie reality is the best thing you can do.” — Charlie Munger

…

