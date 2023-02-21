Charlie Engle: Running Man

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Charlie Engle talks about leading by example, a film and documentary about him, his passion for running, and his experience in prison.

In This Episode:

[5:33] What does championship leadership mean to Charlie?

[7:28] Who is Charlie Engle and what brought him to where he is today?

[11:46] His experience in prison.

[17:01] Leading by example.

[22:14] His motivation/drive.

[27:16] A turning point inside of his life.

[32:54] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“What happens to us in life isn’t nearly as important as what we choose to do about it.”

“Inspiration comes from doing.”

The Guest:

Charlie Engle

Ultra-Distance Runner & Adventure Sport Specialist, Public Speaker, Film Producer.

Published author, including: “Running Man: A Memoir“

