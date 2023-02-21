Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Charlie Engle: Running Man

Charlie Engle: Running Man

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey.

by

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Charlie Engle talks about leading by example, a film and documentary about him, his passion for running, and his experience in prison.

Grab a copy of Charlie’s best-selling book “Running Man” here on Amazon. Click the image below!

In This Episode:

[5:33] What does championship leadership mean to Charlie?
[7:28] Who is Charlie Engle and what brought him to where he is today?
[11:46] His experience in prison.
[17:01] Leading by example.
[22:14] His motivation/drive.
[27:16] A turning point inside of his life.
[32:54] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“What happens to us in life isn’t nearly as important as what we choose to do about it.”

“Inspiration comes from doing.”

 

The Guest:

Charlie Engle

Ultra-Distance Runner & Adventure Sport Specialist, Public Speaker, Film Producer.
Published author, including: “Running Man: A Memoir“

Resources:

charlieengle

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

Posted in Podcast and tagged Championship LeadershipLeadershipMonty HeathNate BaileypodcastSuccess

 

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

 

***

Photo credit: Author

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

