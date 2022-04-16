Chibbi – Rich Gay [Video]

By Button Poetry

Shasparay, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

0:01

see someday someday I want to be a rich

0:07

gay I’m gonna wake up in the world with

0:10

my biggest decision is having to decide

0:12

what pair of Bobo be I don’t think about

0:14

overly try sunglasses goes best with my

0:17

me pic classic cut Versace shirt I

0:19

mean you know the key from my left

0:28

shoulder I would be am a US Secretary of

0:33

Energy Rick Perry kind of rich game see

0:35

how you have so much underwear the

0:37

Calvin Klein would ask to borrow mine

0:39

and yes Tyra I am American sectional

0:42

modeling you you’re just a skin with a

0:43

five finger for heaven even ETS ain’t

0:45

phone home already

0:46

you see if I were a rich gay there would

0:49

be no dispute when plans were made

0:50

because it’s a halfway you get a say it

0:52

is my way or the highway and if you

0:55

choose the latter you will be choosing

0:57

to be cruising it by 1993 classic comer

0:59

Humvee because yes believe there’s no

1:01

sweat for me a 30 gallon tank is what I

1:04

call my so if I were a rich David

1:07

okay wait I’m sorry let’s do this the

1:10

right way

1:13

[Music]

1:23

girlfriend I know I told you I

1:26

understood you prior to me about the end

1:29

of your four-year relationship because

1:34

as a rich babe

1:35

I don’t do boyfriends I’m ass up

1:37

right Robin able to go in torture every

1:39

beefy bottom at six robbing top from the

1:42

loom and move all the way to the real

1:44

Chiquito because we all know that size

1:45

doesn’t matter when you’re a rich day I

1:47

walk into a club with gold-plated

1:49

testicle symbol you’ll be look if I let

1:51

you shine the left one soon yeah I want

1:54

to be a rich gay because it seems like

1:56

rich case don’t have to worry about real

2:00

life like like love like the cute

2:04

boy at Little Havana who smiles every

2:06

time you here’s my keys jingle through

2:08

the front door or for the tattoo artist

2:11

who seeks his ink on in my skin and

2:13

teton is named in my heart or with a

2:16

junkie joked about being clean as he

2:19

shot and he promises into my veins so

2:21

yeah I want to be a rich but if some day

2:26

I’m not would you love me anyway all of

2:30

me we could see there are people out

2:32

there that will accept only a part of us

2:35

and not all of us like freedom thank you

2:43

[Applause]

